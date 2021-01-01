I've done a bit of searching and found the data for the 2019/20 season which is presumably still pretty close.



CL -



Group stage participation: 15mil +2.7mil per win and 900k per draw

R16: 9.5 mil

QF: 10.5mil

SF: 12mil

Final: 15mil

Winners: 4mil



Winners can expect about 75mil - 82mil in total in prize money.



There is also coefficient money awarded based on each teams coefficient ranking for the last ten years. Not sure what we are for the last 10 but for the last 5 we're 9th which works out about 25mil. Presumably 10 years would put us a bit lower though so maybe 20mil is more realistic.





EL -



Group stage participation: 2.92mil + 570k per win and 190k per draw

R32: 500k

R16: 1.1mil

QF: 1.5mil

SF: 2.4mil

Final: 4.5mil

Winners: 4mil



Winning every game in the Europa would net a team 20.34mil.



We'd have almost certainly have been the highest coefficient in the Europa which would net us 3.42 mil extra.



Finally for the tv money there is a pool of 292mil distributed amongst the teams for the CL and 168mil for the EL. It doesn't seem clear to me exactly how this is distributed.







Quite a big difference between the two competitions in terms of money so we've done ourselves a massive favour by getting into the CL from purely a financial standpoint!