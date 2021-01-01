« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 389120 times)

Online .adam

  .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,885
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6480 on: Today at 09:55:20 am
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 09:10:39 am
What's the difference in money between CL and Europa?

Huge.

I had a quick look and found that we earned 80m EUR for getting to the QFs when we got knocked out by Madrid before Covid hit.

The year prior, Chelsea won the Europa League and earned 37.5m EUR.

I know it's not a perfect comparison as I've mixed years but goes some way to highlighting the difference.
Online ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,238
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6481 on: Today at 09:55:35 am
Remember being so dejected when the thread changed from "attacking the title"
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline NarutoReds

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,012
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6482 on: Today at 10:01:21 am
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D

It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 41,750
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6483 on: Today at 10:02:27 am
Yeah was great that  :wanker
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6484 on: Today at 10:04:41 am
Think the most batshit crazy thing is that not only did we do it, but we could have lost another game and still done it! Yet imagine how we would have felt if United had beat us, or if West Brom countered on the corner that Alisson scored from.

Obviously Leicester may have found things easier with less pressure, but still.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,141
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6485 on: Today at 10:04:56 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:01:21 am
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D



Fucked up our season and then finished 10th.
Offline NarutoReds

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,012
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6486 on: Today at 10:05:03 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:02:27 am
Yeah was great that  :wanker
I believe that is the "season-changing moment", mate... I don't care what other people say, that could be the moment where our season's fate already sealed.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,141
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6487 on: Today at 10:05:41 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:04:41 am
Think the most batshit crazy thing is that not only did we do it, but we could have lost another game and still done it! Yet imagine how we would have felt if United had beat us, or if West Brom countered on the corner that Alisson scored from.

Obviously Leicester may have found things easier with less pressure, but still.

Allison's header definitely cranked up the pressure on both teams.
Online Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,402
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6488 on: Today at 10:09:09 am
Hats off to the lads for finding a way.

Wasn't pretty at times in the past couple of months, and I've barely been able to watch at times because I've been shitting it so much, but to grind out the wins to claw our way back into the top 4 after a few months of being like a boxer getting pummelled on the ropes and looking like having no idea how to get out of trouble, is credit to the mentality of these players (and to the coaching team who've plotted a way to get us playing effectively)
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Online Willy Poolman

  Main Stander
  Posts: 116
  • You'll Never RAWK Alone
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6489 on: Today at 10:10:18 am
I feel immensely proud of the whole Red family at the end of a terrible season for us. To hear the few fans allowed back into Anfield singing YNWA with pride and passion, urging the team to secure a place in the top four, was magnificent. I'm feeling as grateful to the players and coaches for this outstanding effort in the past couple of months as I have for the silverware we have won over the last few seasons. It would have been very easy to succumb to the setbacks. Easy to feel sorry for ourselves, lick our wounds, and take it out on one another. I have been delighted we are out the end of that dark tunnel. Next season, we'll be back!
Online Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6490 on: Today at 10:11:22 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:01:21 am
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D





 :puke2




Mine:

"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Online macmanamanaman

  S art Arse.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,962
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6491 on: Today at 10:16:06 am
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online lobsterboy

  Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,136
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6492 on: Today at 10:23:46 am
I always had faith that we were going to do it  ::)
Offline Red_Mist

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,918
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6493 on: Today at 10:24:36 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:01:21 am
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D


Moment of the season tends to be reserved for something great (Allisons header), so you wont get anyone agreeing with you, and the smileys will wind people up! But it certainly shaped/changed the season, which we know is what you meant, so its all good :)
Online Big Bamber

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 480
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6494 on: Today at 11:35:45 am
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:55:20 am
Huge.

I had a quick look and found that we earned 80m EUR for getting to the QFs when we got knocked out by Madrid before Covid hit.

The year prior, Chelsea won the Europa League and earned 37.5m EUR.

I know it's not a perfect comparison as I've mixed years but goes some way to highlighting the difference.

"Liverpool will receive £34m for finishing third in the Premier League and £58m just for qualifying for the Champions League."[liverpool echo]
Online wah00ey

  Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,793
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6495 on: Today at 11:40:38 am
I reckon we could still snatch third.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online JRed

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6496 on: Today at 11:44:38 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:01:21 am
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D


Only the blue shite could celebrate seriously injuring an opponent as their highlight of the season. What an utterly shite club they are. Every single thing about that club is shite.
Online Kennys from heaven

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,162
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6497 on: Today at 11:45:12 am
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 11:35:45 am
"Liverpool will receive £34m for finishing third in the Premier League and £58m just for qualifying for the Champions League."[liverpool echo]
£34m+£58m = Mbappe's buyout...   ;)

There will be some on here that thinks it works that way as well.
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Red_Rich

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,458
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6498 on: Today at 11:46:07 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:11:22 am

Mine:




Literally just watched that on loop for the past 5 minutes  ;D ;D
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online VVM

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 309
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #6499 on: Today at 11:46:47 am
I've done a bit of searching and found the data for the 2019/20 season which is presumably still pretty close.

CL -

Group stage participation: 15mil +2.7mil per win and 900k per draw
R16: 9.5 mil
QF: 10.5mil
SF: 12mil
Final: 15mil
Winners: 4mil

Winners can expect about 75mil - 82mil in total in prize money.

There is also coefficient money awarded based on each teams coefficient ranking for the last ten years. Not sure what we are for the last 10 but for the last 5 we're 9th which works out about 25mil. Presumably 10 years would put us a bit lower though so maybe 20mil is more realistic.


EL -

Group stage participation: 2.92mil + 570k per win and 190k per draw
R32: 500k
R16: 1.1mil
QF: 1.5mil
SF: 2.4mil
Final: 4.5mil
Winners: 4mil

Winning every game in the Europa would net a team 20.34mil.

We'd have almost certainly have been the highest coefficient in the Europa which would net us 3.42 mil extra.

Finally for the tv money there is a pool of 292mil distributed amongst the teams for the CL and 168mil for the EL. It doesn't seem clear to me exactly how this is distributed.



Quite a big difference between the two competitions in terms of money so we've done ourselves a massive favour by getting into the CL from purely a financial standpoint!
