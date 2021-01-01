Hats off to the lads for finding a way.



Wasn't pretty at times in the past couple of months, and I've barely been able to watch at times because I've been shitting it so much, but to grind out the wins to claw our way back into the top 4 after a few months of being like a boxer getting pummelled on the ropes and looking like having no idea how to get out of trouble, is credit to the mentality of these players (and to the coaching team who've plotted a way to get us playing effectively)