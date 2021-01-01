« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 386679 times)

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6440 on: Today at 08:44:21 pm »
We returned to Fab in midfield and took the risk on two inexperienced CDs.  With a few exceptions the defence held firm with Phillips gaining credibility and Williams scraping by.  The return to form of Trent opened up the supply lines for the front three.  In midfield Fab gelled with Tiago who finally showed the form he is capable of.  Gini put in some determined displays to round off his Liverpool career and upfront we started finding the net albeit still missing far too many chances. 

Overall we are on the up again and the return of our key players and some key additions will bode well for next season.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:48:11 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,339
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6441 on: Today at 08:59:02 pm »
Yeah, very easy to be fairly positive about next season. We finished the season strongly. Thiago and Jota have settled in well and will only improve and at some point well get our top centre backs back. One or two good signings and its hard to see how we wont be at worst second best and competing with City.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,378
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6442 on: Today at 09:01:28 pm »
Like just about everyone, I just didn't think it seemed possible. We needed an immediate transformation of our form, we had to go from that dire winter slump to unbeatable. Huge achievement by the team and manager to turn things around. You could see us gradually clicking into gear. Then came Salah's raw celebration after beating United...then came Alisson's header against West Brom...I don't care if we didn't win a trophy, those are iconic moments on the way to saving our season.

What's so important about today is that it ensures that this bizarre season doesn't spill over into the next one. We've made the Champions League every full season of Klopp's reign and you can't overestimate the importance of that. Who knows what knock on consequences could have followed being demoted to the Europa League? It would be there as a lingering reminder of how badly this season got derailed at one stage. It's easy to say we'd have bounced straight back but you just don't know. Instead we keep our status as Champions League mainstays.

I don't care how long other sides spent in the top four. After 38 league games you end up where you deserve to in the standings. After everything that's happened I think coming third is a remarkable achievement.
Logged

Offline le_boss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6443 on: Today at 09:02:16 pm »
Well done lads.
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,740
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 09:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 06:21:36 pm
Finishing third with a back four costing 8k, must be a new record. Never in doubt indeed!  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Battered and patched up, the centre halves looked like veterans of war at 6pm tonight. 
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,019
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 09:18:29 pm »
Table after Matchday 29



Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 09:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:18:29 pm
Table after Matchday 29



Fantastic achievement! Roll on next season.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,307
  • Truthiness
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 09:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:18:29 pm
Table after Matchday 29




I'd be worried about the bitters and their game in hand  :P
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 09:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:21:29 pm
I'd be worried about the bitters and their game in hand  :P

Pfft!
Logged

Online bravoco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • Never made the 1st team
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 09:55:23 pm »
10 points off 3rd with 9 games to go. That's a really remarkable recovery - hardly ever happens that places change so much in the last quarter of the season. Well done Reds!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 