Like just about everyone, I just didn't think it seemed possible. We needed an immediate transformation of our form, we had to go from that dire winter slump to unbeatable. Huge achievement by the team and manager to turn things around. You could see us gradually clicking into gear. Then came Salah's raw celebration after beating United...then came Alisson's header against West Brom...I don't care if we didn't win a trophy, those are iconic moments on the way to saving our season.



What's so important about today is that it ensures that this bizarre season doesn't spill over into the next one. We've made the Champions League every full season of Klopp's reign and you can't overestimate the importance of that. Who knows what knock on consequences could have followed being demoted to the Europa League? It would be there as a lingering reminder of how badly this season got derailed at one stage. It's easy to say we'd have bounced straight back but you just don't know. Instead we keep our status as Champions League mainstays.



I don't care how long other sides spent in the top four. After 38 league games you end up where you deserve to in the standings. After everything that's happened I think coming third is a remarkable achievement.