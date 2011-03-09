Not according to the PLhttps://www.premierleague.com/premier-league-explained
FeatureWhat's new in 2019/20: Head-to-head records14 Jul 2019Ahead of the 2019/20 season, we look at the new things to keep an eye out for in the Premier League.Head-to-head records If two or more clubs finish level in the table when competing for the title or European qualification, or when relegation is at stake, their records in the head-to-head matches will now be used to separate them.In previous seasons, teams involved in these specific battles who finished with the same points total, goal difference and number of goals scored would be pitted against each other in a playoff.But that extra match is now less likely.In 2019/20 the team who have collected the most points in the head-to-head duels between the sides lying level on points, goal difference and number of goals scored, will take the highest finishing position, while the team with the fewest will take the lowest place.If clubs still cannot be separated, the team who scored the most goals away from home in the head-to-head matches will get the highest position.Only if the clubs remain level in the table after this will a playoff be arranged, at a neutral ground, with the format, timing and venue being determined by the Premier League Board.
Ah, no, I hope Chelsea win the CL. Not those Abu Fucking Dhabi FC.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Youve got to say, making the call to keep Fabinho in midfield and put faith in Phillips and Kabak, then Williams has played a part.
If Chelsea ends 5th and win the CL, will there be 5 teams relegated to Championship?
people like big dick nick.
Depends if Ibe plays for any of them.
Crystal Palace, end of the season, goal difference in play? *throws up*
Its all about winning shiny things.
They just lost 3-1 at home to a poor Arsenal side, playing in front of their own fans for the first time in months.Palace are ordinary and Hodgson is shit.
We beat them 9-0 one year and then lost the cup semi to them.We should be beating them but anything can happen on the day. We've got so many players out injured.
