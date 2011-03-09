« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 374407 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,907
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 02:08:09 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:56:50 am
Not according to the PL
https://www.premierleague.com/premier-league-explained
Not sure what that's about. They explained it in their What's New in 19/20 section:

https://www.premierleague.com/news/1262217

And there's nothing in the What's New in 20/21 to suggest that it has been rescinded after one season. Far as I know it's still:

1. Points
2. Goal Diffference
3. Goals Scored
4. Head to Head

and then a Play Off if all the above are equal


Quote
Feature
What's new in 2019/20: Head-to-head records
14 Jul 2019


Ahead of the 2019/20 season, we look at the new things to keep an eye out for in the Premier League.

Head-to-head records

If two or more clubs finish level in the table when competing for the title or European qualification, or when relegation is at stake, their records in the head-to-head matches will now be used to separate them.

In previous seasons, teams involved in these specific battles who finished with the same points total, goal difference and number of goals scored would be pitted against each other in a playoff.

But that extra match is now less likely.

In 2019/20 the team who have collected the most points in the head-to-head duels between the sides lying level on points, goal difference and number of goals scored, will take the highest finishing position, while the team with the fewest will take the lowest place.

If clubs still cannot be separated, the team who scored the most goals away from home in the head-to-head matches will get the highest position.

Only if the clubs remain level in the table after this will a playoff be arranged, at a neutral ground, with the format, timing and venue being determined by the Premier League Board.

Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,046
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 03:25:45 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
Ah, no, I hope Chelsea win the CL. Not those Abu Fucking Dhabi FC.
It is a fake season anyway with no fans for the most part. City are going to win, if it is not this year then next. Let them win it during the fake season, and then their manager, now that he won everything he came for, will hopefully fuck off for the next club that offers him a billion dollar to implement his project.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,046
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 03:28:43 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:14:25 pm
Youve got to say, making the call to keep Fabinho in midfield and put faith in Phillips and Kabak, then Williams has played a part.
That for me is why we have been so good. I don't remember Fabinho looking good at CB when he was not next to Virgil or Joe. It also made us infinitely worse at midfield with him at CB. We'd probably not have drawn to Leeds and Newcastle if he played at midfield and Rhys played CB.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,642
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 07:06:43 am »
If Chelsea ends 5th and win the CL, will there be 5 teams relegated to Championship?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,195
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 07:08:51 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:06:43 am
If Chelsea ends 5th and win the CL, will there be 5 teams relegated to Championship?

Depends if Ibe plays for any of them.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,336
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 07:10:44 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:08:51 am
Depends if Ibe plays for any of them.

What did Seedorf say about us?
Logged

Offline Anfield14

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • * * * * *
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 07:12:43 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:08:51 am
Depends if Ibe plays for any of them.

Hes cup tied mate
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 07:27:32 am »
A couple of weeks ago I was sure that wed be in the conference league at best and spent time looking at the teams wed be up against. 4 games later and we are now odds on to get in the champions league. Unbelievable.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,687
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 07:30:52 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 12:06:07 am
Crystal Palace, end of the season, goal difference in play?

*throws up*

We aren't chasing goal difference though. Leicester are. Win by one goal and Leicester need five.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,642
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 07:34:50 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:08:51 am
Depends if Ibe plays for any of them.
;D
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,642
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 07:36:24 am »
Yeah next season is looking good already if we have a disaster of a season yet still make it to the CL.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,125
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 07:40:33 am »
One last push.
Whatever happens, the boys have done amazing to put themselves in this position after a record-breaking 6 home defeats in a row.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,195
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 07:48:44 am »
I read that this will be the first time ever (dont know if thats forever ever, or just a PL stat) that well have taken more points away from home than at home.

Away form ended up W10, D6, L3 - 36 points.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 07:55:39 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:34:28 pm
They just lost 3-1 at home to a poor Arsenal side, playing in front of their own fans for the first time in months.

Palace are ordinary and Hodgson is shit.

We beat them 9-0 one year and then lost the cup semi to them.

We should be beating them but anything can happen on the day. We've got so many players out injured.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,195
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6254 on: Today at 07:57:00 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:55:39 am
We beat them 9-0 one year and then lost the cup semi to them.

We should be beating them but anything can happen on the day. We've got so many players out injured.

At what point will you aim for a little cautious optimism? :D

I know everything youve said is true but the players are looking more like their old sides.
Milner and Ox just gives us that little more depth and we only have to go again once more.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 