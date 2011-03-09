« previous next »
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:34:28 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:17:17 pm
Its a combination of them wins being hard fought ones (apart from the last two) and them having some success against some rivals over the years.

They just lost 3-1 at home to a poor Arsenal side, playing in front of their own fans for the first time in months.

Palace are ordinary and Hodgson is shit.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:36:22 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:34:28 pm
They just lost 3-1 at home to a poor Arsenal side, playing in front of their own fans for the first time in months.

Palace are ordinary and Hodgson is shit.

Absolutely, but prior to our last two wins that were big, generally the wins were pretty hard fought. Ultimately they were wins of course but I can see why someone gives Palace a little more respect than they deserve.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:39:29 pm
My biggest fears in the run up to this week was Burnley. Now that this challenge is behind us I fully expect us to finish in third place. Villa will battle Chelsea and get at least a draw. And Leicester won't catch us on goal difference.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:41:36 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
Ah, no, I hope Chelsea win the CL. Not those Abu Fucking Dhabi FC.
Agreed.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
It's quite incredible really. There was a stretch there mid-season where we picked up 12 points from 14 games - 12 from 42 available. Probably our worst run of form since the Hodgson days? To be where we are going into the final day is absurd.

It's not been pretty, there are huge question marks and issues aplenty that need to be solved before next season, but to go on a run of 7 wins and 2 draws whilst not even playing that well half the time shows enormous mental strength and character. Even picking themselves back up after back-to-back last minute draws that looked to have ruined our chances just when we'd been given a glimmer of hope.

God I fucking hope the effort is rewarded. It will be crushing if it's all for nothing.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:29:37 pm
I'd pick Sheffield United.  :D

Not really. This would be the last Premier League game for Sheffield Utd for some time. They could be more dangerous. Crystal Palace are in a different position. They will be in the Premier League next season. Their manager is retiring, and half of their squad is out of contract, so they won't be risking an injury. On top of that, the 7-0 trashing is very likely still in their heads, so they won't try to attack us. We just need to play the same way we played tonight ...
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm
Thinking back to the seconds after the final whistle to that Newcastle game and how I felt, compared to now...   job's not done, but it's been some turnaround.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm
Not really. This would be the last Premier League game for Sheffield Utd for some time. They could be more dangerous. Crystal Palace are in a different position. They will be in the Premier League next season. Their manager is retiring, and half of their squad is out of contract, so they won't be risking an injury. On top of that  the 7-0 trashing is very likely still in their heads, so they won't try to attack us. We just need to play the same way we played tonight ...

Agree with this, I think it's the ideal scenario for us on the weekend.  Them missing Eze helps too.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm
Those of you who felt we couldnt win 4 in a row, hang your heads in shame
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:51:24 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
It's quite incredible really. There was a stretch there mid-season where we picked up 12 points from 14 games - 12 from 42 available. Probably our worst run of form since the Hodgson days? To be where we are going into the final day is absurd.

It's not been pretty, there are huge question marks and issues aplenty that need to be solved before next season, but to go on a run of 7 wins and 2 draws whilst not even playing that well half the time shows enormous mental strength and character. Even picking themselves back up after back-to-back last minute draws that looked to have ruined our chances just when we'd been given a glimmer of hope.

God I fucking hope the effort is rewarded. It will be crushing if it's all for nothing.
I think the only big issue short term is what happens at centre back in terms of players returning and transfers, how that effects us defensively and how we adapt.

In attack the goals have finally started to come and we've been creating chances like a league winning side for a decent stretch now
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:51:37 pm
Am sure Roy wouldn't like to win .if asked me .have leaving party night before alcohol pizza Till.4 am )
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:52:10 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
Agree with this, I think it's the ideal scenario for us on the weekend.  Them missing Eze helps too.

I think we'll benefit from the fact that they got to play their final home game in front of their fans - watching the scenes at the final whistle today, them saying goodbye to the fans, Roy getting his moment in the spotlight - it felt like the curtain coming down on their season mentally.

Don't get me wrong, I'm sure they'd love to spoil the party and given this will be the last game for half their squad I'm sure they'd like to go out on a high but I just don't see them matching us in terms of mental energy going into the game and given we're the better football side, hopefully that tells.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:55:46 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:51:37 pm
Am sure Roy wouldn't like to win .if asked me .have leaving party night before alcohol pizza Till.4 am )

You what?
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
It's quite incredible really. There was a stretch there mid-season where we picked up 12 points from 14 games - 12 from 42 available. Probably our worst run of form since the Hodgson days? To be where we are going into the final day is absurd.

It's not been pretty, there are huge question marks and issues aplenty that need to be solved before next season, but to go on a run of 7 wins and 2 draws whilst not even playing that well half the time shows enormous mental strength and character. Even picking themselves back up after back-to-back last minute draws that looked to have ruined our chances just when we'd been given a glimmer of hope.

God I fucking hope the effort is rewarded. It will be crushing if it's all for nothing.

We are top of form table for the last 6, 8, 10 & 12 games. Quite an incredible turn around given the injuries have continued.

https://www.soccerstats.com/formtable.asp?league=england
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:01:47 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm
We are top of form table for the last 6, 8, 10 & 12 games. Quite an incredible turn around given the injuries have continued.

https://www.soccerstats.com/formtable.asp?league=england
Mind, those include the two recent draws were Leeds and Newcastle that were practically won... We would have had a perfect winning run for quite a few games.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:03:25 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
It's quite incredible really. There was a stretch there mid-season where we picked up 12 points from 14 games - 12 from 42 available. Probably our worst run of form since the Hodgson days? To be where we are going into the final day is absurd.

It's not been pretty, there are huge question marks and issues aplenty that need to be solved before next season, but to go on a run of 7 wins and 2 draws whilst not even playing that well half the time shows enormous mental strength and character. Even picking themselves back up after back-to-back last minute draws that looked to have ruined our chances just when we'd been given a glimmer of hope.

God I fucking hope the effort is rewarded. It will be crushing if it's all for nothing.
It seemed to coincide with Man City winning 15 in a row.  Outside of that run Man City have picked up 38 points from 22 games so far this season (1.7ppg).  Outside of our mid-season collapse we've picked up 54 points from 23 games (2.3ppg).

It's obviously over-simplistic to just ignore those two extreme runs but the final table looks like not being that grim despite the extreme amount of injuries - particularly concentrated in one vital position - we've had this season.  I'm taking nothing for granted from the Palace game but if we end on 69 points, qualify for the CL and finish within one result of second that's some achievement.  We'd certainly go into the summer and next season with an uplifted mood.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:06:07 am
Crystal Palace, end of the season, goal difference in play?

*throws up*
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:08:22 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:03:25 am
It seemed to coincide with Man City winning 15 in a row.  Outside of that run Man City have picked up 38 points from 22 games so far this season (1.7ppg).  Outside of our mid-season collapse we've picked up 54 points from 23 games (2.3ppg).

It's obviously over-simplistic to just ignore those two extreme runs but the final table looks like not being that grim despite the extreme amount of injuries - particularly concentrated in one vital position - we've had this season.  I'm taking nothing for granted from the Palace game but if we end on 69 points, qualify for the CL and finish within one result of second that's some achievement.  We'd certainly go into the summer and next season with an uplifted mood.

Our bad run also motivated them. Think next season will be different.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:09:04 am
Why is GD in play, there is no way Leicester will score 5
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:10:13 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
to be fair id say alot of our supporters are still a little bit traumatised by Selhurst Park in 2014.

I'm still traumatised from the FA Cup semi final in 1990. Alan fucking Pardew
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:12:18 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
Ah, no, I hope Chelsea win the CL. Not those Abu Fucking Dhabi FC.

Chelsea are hardly any better are they? Their owner is a c*nt and their fanbase is full of c*nts. They're both a bunch of c*nts and the only difference is the shade of blue they wear.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:13:38 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:12:18 am
Chelsea are hardly any better are they? Their owner is a c*nt and their fanbase is full of c*nts. They're both a bunch of c*nts and the only difference is the shade of blue they wear.
True. But one set of c*nts have NEVER won the most wanted by them trophy.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:19:49 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 12:06:07 am
Crystal Palace, end of the season, goal difference in play?

*throws up*

What goal difference? We need to win 1-0 ...
