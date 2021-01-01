« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 365868 times)

Online rushyman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6040 on: Today at 12:56:25 am »
It seems extremely unlikely now that the ludicrous and completely incorrect offside given at goodison park against hendos winner isnt going to matter

Literally the worst VAR offside call of the season.
Aagainst some pretty stiff competition
Offline newterp

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6041 on: Today at 01:18:59 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:56:25 am
It seems extremely unlikely now that the ludicrous and completely incorrect offside given at goodison park against hendos winner isnt going to matter

Literally the worst VAR offside call of the season.
Aagainst some pretty stiff competition

I can't even distinguish amongst our bad calls this season. But yes, that set the tone for a fucking over this whole season.
Offline Simplexity

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6042 on: Today at 01:24:41 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:56:25 am
It seems extremely unlikely now that the ludicrous and completely incorrect offside given at goodison park against hendos winner isnt going to matter

Literally the worst VAR offside call of the season.
Aagainst some pretty stiff competition

That farce killed  football for me. I have not celebrated a goal since. I did not even celebrate Allisons goal as I just assumed it would be disallowed for something mental.
Online PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6043 on: Today at 06:29:58 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 12:13:22 am
We could put right a lot of wrongs if we twat the owl and make it into the champions league in the back of it. Made the school boy error of reading the comments on the bbc Re his retirement. He continues to baffle me on how he has hoodwinked so many into believing hes this wise old gentleman of football who is a credit to the game. Its madness.
He seems to have done really well with lesser teams, but couldn't handle the expectation at the very top (and was on an hiding to nothing with England). He probably should have got the united job .

Anyway. I think Burnley win tonight and we smash Palace by a record scoreline, including a Ben Davies hat-trick. And Vardy scores an own goal to give Spurs 3 points (claimed by Kane). It's the Liverpool way.
Offline Damian V

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 06:53:56 am »
Needing to up our goal difference vs Palace... rings a bell that.
Offline plura

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 07:39:14 am »
Quote from: JP-65 on Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm
Stunning that, if we win tomorrow, were only 5 points out of 2nd place

That's actually a bit mental. We've been so far away, so off form this season and still, we are just a few points behind Man Utd.
Offline Crimson

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 07:39:43 am »
Thankfully, it's not Stoke away and we're not in 2015.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 07:43:19 am »
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 06:53:56 am
Needing to up our goal difference vs Palace... rings a bell that.

Yeah...lets beat them 9-0. :D
Offline moondog

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 07:49:05 am »
Quote from: IndianKopite on Yesterday at 08:14:11 pm
Best case scenario for Liverpool would be a major on pitch brawl that leads to a points deduction for both sides.



Hope you enjoyed the dust up near the end, shame no one was sent off.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 08:08:54 am »
This is my cheatsheet for tonight & Saturday. No matter what its going to the final day.

Heavy loss to Burnley (3+ goals). 5% chance of getting 4th. Need Leicester to lose by 2+ to Spurs and/or us to beat Palace by 2+.
Narrow loss to Burnley (1-2 goals). 10-20% chance. Need any sort of Leicester loss to Spurs and any sort of win for us vs Palace.

The above scenarios require a Leicester defeat to Spurs (not out of the question given Spurs will want to avoid the Conference and qualify for Europa, and Leicester's form is definitely on the down-turn).

Draw to Burnley. 40% chance. Need Leicester to lose/draw to Spurs and us to beat Palace with any score.

From now on, Chelsea come into the equation. If Chelsea lose their final game 1-0 it means if we get either win by 2 goals and a draw then we finish above them. Obviously if Chelsea lose by more than 1 then GD won't matter.

Narrow win at Burnley (1-2 goals). 60-70% chance. Just need to beat Palace and then assume Leicester don't beat Spurs by 4+. Or we can draw against Palace if Leicester also draw.
Heavy win a Burnley (3+) goals. 80-90% chance. Leicester need to better our result against Palace but a win for them is not enough unless its a mad 7-0 or the like.
Offline thaddeus

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6050 on: Today at 08:13:23 am »
Alongside our game I'll be keeping half an eye on West Ham's result.  We need them to get at least point really as otherwise Spurs will be in real dead rubber territory as - barring a 12 goal swing - they could be guaranteed to finish exactly sixth.

Villa are another side that currently have zero to play for as they're six points behind the side above them and four points above the side below them.  That could change tonight though if/when Wolves beat Everton.  Hopefully for Villa having their fans back and the carrot of finishing above Wolves will be a motivating factor.

Anyway, it feels like a privilege to have something to play for and a remaining interest in the Premier League given the state of the table and our form after the Fulham defeat.
Offline Rhi

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6051 on: Today at 08:26:50 am »
Can't believe there's the best part of 14 hours until the torture of today is over.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6052 on: Today at 08:29:16 am »
No relaxing until we know the outcome of the season. Amazed we still have a chance of top 4 given the season weve had. Hopefully it doesnt take another miracle goal for 3 points against an average side.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6053 on: Today at 08:30:28 am »
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 06:53:56 am
Needing to up our goal difference vs Palace... rings a bell that.

Yeah, we have beaten them 7-0 earlier this season. Anyway, the goal difference won't matter, as long as we win our remaining 2 games ...
Online Ray K

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6054 on: Today at 08:57:19 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:26:50 am
Can't believe there's the best part of 14 hours until the torture of today is over.
That's the spirit!

Let's face it, today and Sunday are going to be exercises in masochism. Anyone who's looking forward to the games needs their heads examined.
Online PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6055 on: Today at 08:58:36 am »
Has there ever been a study comparing performance against 'must win' or need to qualify?
Do players / teams really up their game?
Possibly crowds spur them on (see anfield on European nights) , but I don't know if it works that way. Often I think teams that are at the beach already can be relaxed and not suffer from the nerves their opponents might have.
Online red whine

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6056 on: Today at 09:00:27 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:13:23 am
Alongside our game I'll be keeping half an eye on West Ham's result.  We need them to get at least point really as otherwise Spurs will be in real dead rubber territory as - barring a 12 goal swing - they could be guaranteed to finish exactly sixth.

Villa are another side that currently have zero to play for as they're six points behind the side above them and four points above the side below them.  That could change tonight though if/when Wolves beat Everton.  Hopefully for Villa having their fans back and the carrot of finishing above Wolves will be a motivating factor.

Anyway, it feels like a privilege to have something to play for and a remaining interest in the Premier League given the state of the table and our form after the Fulham defeat.

Assuming Spurs beat Villa!  :)
Online DelTrotter

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6057 on: Today at 09:00:35 am »
Top 4 nerves are far worse than title nerves, title nerves are tough but you know you are awesome, have been all season so will likely win anyway, top 4 races you are in em because you have dropped loads of points for whatever reason so worry it can easily happen again. I want title nerves back  ;D
