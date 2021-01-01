This is my cheatsheet for tonight & Saturday. No matter what its going to the final day.



Heavy loss to Burnley (3+ goals). 5% chance of getting 4th. Need Leicester to lose by 2+ to Spurs and/or us to beat Palace by 2+.

Narrow loss to Burnley (1-2 goals). 10-20% chance. Need any sort of Leicester loss to Spurs and any sort of win for us vs Palace.



The above scenarios require a Leicester defeat to Spurs (not out of the question given Spurs will want to avoid the Conference and qualify for Europa, and Leicester's form is definitely on the down-turn).



Draw to Burnley. 40% chance. Need Leicester to lose/draw to Spurs and us to beat Palace with any score.



From now on, Chelsea come into the equation. If Chelsea lose their final game 1-0 it means if we get either win by 2 goals and a draw then we finish above them. Obviously if Chelsea lose by more than 1 then GD won't matter.



Narrow win at Burnley (1-2 goals). 60-70% chance. Just need to beat Palace and then assume Leicester don't beat Spurs by 4+. Or we can draw against Palace if Leicester also draw.

Heavy win a Burnley (3+) goals. 80-90% chance. Leicester need to better our result against Palace but a win for them is not enough unless its a mad 7-0 or the like.