Author Topic: The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5760 on: Today at 08:11:10 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:56:00 pm
What could go wrong needing to score a load of goals to get a better goal difference against Palace?


I see what you did there.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5761 on: Today at 08:19:35 pm
Leicester win or a draw, followed by us beating Burnley on Wednesday means we go into the final game in the top 4. Thats huge mentally and we are in front of fans at Anfield.

If we win Wednesday I'll believe it will happen
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5762 on: Today at 08:24:50 pm
So the Leicester Chelsea game

Obviously any result puts us in the driving seat now

But the order of preference is:

Draw
Chelsea win
Leicester win

Yes?
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5763 on: Today at 08:25:04 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:53:54 pm
A Leicester win is effectively boxing off one of the remaining two CL places.

A Chelsea win in theory leaves it slightly out of our hands though.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5764 on: Today at 08:25:58 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 07:54:23 pm
Not a fucking chance. I never want to see him in a Liverpool shirt again. Look at his reaction to Alisson's goal.

You'd find Everton fans who give more of a fuck about our season than Gini. He's checked out. He shouldn't be anywhere near this squad.

Don't know about that, but the lads are sweating blood to try and get over the line for the CL because they want to be in it next year. Ultimately, is Gini going to be all that bothered if we qualify for the CL next season if he's not going to be here?

Last game against Palace though with fans at Anfield, he'd want to sign off on a high, so i'd be more inclined to play him for that, than a physical scrap at Burnley.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5765 on: Today at 08:26:35 pm
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 08:19:35 pm
Leicester win or a draw, followed by us beating Burnley on Wednesday means we go into the final game in the top 4. Thats huge mentally and we are in front of fans at Anfield.

If we win Wednesday I'll believe it will happen

We will go into the final game of the season in the top 4 if we beat Burnley on Wednesday regardless of what happens in the Leicester v Chelsea game.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5766 on: Today at 08:27:06 pm
If Leicester draw their last 2, and Liverpool win their last two - Unbelievably Third place will be on.

Point maximum

LFC - 69
LCFC - 72
CFC - 70

But LCFC and CFC play next game so one will not hit the maximum

CFC - Win 1, Draw 1 - 68
LCFC win 1, draw 1 - 70

CFC win 1, lose 1, - 67
LCFC win 1, lose 1 - 69

CFC Draw 2 - 66
LCFC Draw 2 - 68

So essentially - we could afford to draw 1 and win 1 - however that takes destiny out of our own hands.

Win the next 2 and we are in the UCL next season - end of
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5767 on: Today at 08:36:56 pm
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 08:27:06 pm
If Leicester draw their last 2, and Liverpool win their last two - Unbelievably Third place will be on.

Point maximum

LFC - 69
LCFC - 72
CFC - 70

But LCFC and CFC play next game so one will not hit the maximum

CFC - Win 1, Draw 1 - 68
LCFC win 1, draw 1 - 70

CFC win 1, lose 1, - 67
LCFC win 1, lose 1 - 69

CFC Draw 2 - 66
LCFC Draw 2 - 68

So essentially - we could afford to draw 1 and win 1 - however that takes destiny out of our own hands.

Win the next 2 and we are in the UCL next season - end of
Cheers for that. I'd prefer a Leicester win on Tuesday, that would leave us in the best possible position in case we slip up against Burnley or Palace
 
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5768 on: Today at 08:39:14 pm
Yeah Leicester win seems best result for us on Tuesday so we just need to better Chelseas results.

Also, slightly added bonus that, if they dont win the UCL, they could end the season without FA cup, UCL and champions league football which would be incredibly funny.

Think it will be a draw on Tuesday night though, wasnt much between teams other last night.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5769 on: Today at 08:42:56 pm
Not sure why but i just have the feeling that Leicester losing to Chelsea could kill them for the final game assuming we win at burnley. Kane looking for the golden boot feels like it could be nervy for them
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5770 on: Today at 08:52:34 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:25:04 pm
A Chelsea win in theory leaves it slightly out of our hands though.

How will it be out of our hands ??

If Chelsea beat Leicester and we beat Burnley then at worst we will be 2 goals better off than Leicester (going on 1-0 wins for Chelsea & Liverpool) going into the last game . How is that not in our own hands , we would just need to match or better the Leicester result
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5771 on: Today at 08:53:35 pm
Man Utd away done. Fat Sam away done.

You just know it is written in the stars ...
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5772 on: Today at 08:53:42 pm
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 08:27:06 pm
If Leicester draw their last 2, and Liverpool win their last two - Unbelievably Third place will be on.

Point maximum

LFC - 69
LCFC - 72
CFC - 70

But LCFC and CFC play next game so one will not hit the maximum

CFC - Win 1, Draw 1 - 68
LCFC win 1, draw 1 - 70

CFC win 1, lose 1, - 67
LCFC win 1, lose 1 - 69

CFC Draw 2 - 66
LCFC Draw 2 - 68

So essentially - we could afford to draw 1 and win 1 - however that takes destiny out of our own hands.

Win the next 2 and we are in the UCL next season - end of
Another way we can get 3rd is if Leicester beat Chelsea then lose to Spurs. If we win our last 2 we woukd probably beat Leicester on goal difference to get 3rd, Chelsea would be 5th with even if they won their last game.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5773 on: Today at 08:56:29 pm
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 08:27:06 pm
If Leicester draw their last 2, and Liverpool win their last two - Unbelievably Third place will be on.

Point maximum

LFC - 69
LCFC - 72
CFC - 70

But LCFC and CFC play next game so one will not hit the maximum

CFC - Win 1, Draw 1 - 68
LCFC win 1, draw 1 - 70

CFC win 1, lose 1, - 67
LCFC win 1, lose 1 - 69

CFC Draw 2 - 66
LCFC Draw 2 - 68

So essentially - we could afford to draw 1 and win 1 - however that takes destiny out of our own hands.

Win the next 2 and we are in the UCL next season - end of

There's one more scenario mate:

CFC Draw 1, Lose 1 - 65 (Very much possible, given that they have a CL final on their minds too)
LCFC Draw 1, Lose 1 - 67 (Again very possible.. Spurs would want to go out on a high.. Mouth Breather wants the Golden Boot)
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5774 on: Today at 09:00:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:53:35 pm
Man Utd away done. Fat Sam away done.

You just know it is written in the stars ...
And how also matters for confidence. United away - Bobby's double (considering his drought), Fat Sam - no words needed.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5775 on: Today at 09:02:22 pm
We need two wins, and preferable one of them to be quite big to be safe.

Very feasible that Chelsea beat Leicester by the odd goal and Leicester win their last game by a couple. In that scenario we need to get our shooting boots on. An early goal against Burnley would be the tonic. They can grind out a 0-0 like the best of them, but equally did get stuffed 4-0 by Leeds this weekend so who knows.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5776 on: Today at 09:11:00 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:02:22 pm
We need two wins, and preferable one of them to be quite big to be safe.

Very feasible that Chelsea beat Leicester by the odd goal and Leicester win their last game by a couple. In that scenario we need to get our shooting boots on. An early goal against Burnley would be the tonic. They can grind out a 0-0 like the best of them, but equally did get stuffed 4-0 by Leeds this weekend so who knows.
Spurs look like going into the last game needing a result to get sixth so I don't see Leicester steamrolling them.  Also Kane is after the golden boot so he'll be doing one of his motivational speeches.

Hopefully West Brom have ruined themselves with their efforts-in-vain today and get rolled over by West Ham as that will mean Spurs definitely need a result.  Classic Everton in that they couldn't beat Sheff Utd to keep up some pressure on Spurs.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5777 on: Today at 09:32:34 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:02:22 pm
We need two wins, and preferable one of them to be quite big to be safe.

Very feasible that Chelsea beat Leicester by the odd goal and Leicester win their last game by a couple. In that scenario we need to get our shooting boots on. An early goal against Burnley would be the tonic. They can grind out a 0-0 like the best of them, but equally did get stuffed 4-0 by Leeds this weekend so who knows.

Even if we win the last 2 by the odd goal and Chelsea beat Leicester by the odd goal, Leicester will still need to beat Spurs by 3.

It's not unfathomable, but even a 2 goal win for Chelsea or 2 goal win for us in either game leaves them needing to win by 4. Kane will be bang up for it at least and Spurs should need a result to get in the Europa League. We need Spurs with something tangible to play for.

We can't even think about goal difference until we're 1-0 up against Palace if we've beaten Burnley. There'll be a bunch of 13/14 references in that case.

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5778 on: Today at 09:41:29 pm
Put simply if we win our last two we are guaranteed top 4. Unless Chelsea win, then it will come down to goal difference with Leicester?

Just win please.

That Newcastle goal. Fuck sake.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5779 on: Today at 09:42:35 pm
Very difficult to predict what happens in the Chelsea-Leicester game. Chelsea should be out for revenge after the FA cup final loss but Leicester also cant afford to get beaten.

Whatever happens we need to turn up with our shooting boots on against Burnley. 26 shots today, 2 goals scored and one from Alisson. I thought we were desperately poor in front of goal today.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5780 on: Today at 09:48:45 pm
It'll be interesting watching a spurs match ready to bask in the intricacy and subtle grace of a Kane dive.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5781 on: Today at 09:49:32 pm
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 08:52:34 pm
How will it be out of our hands ??

If Chelsea beat Leicester and we beat Burnley then at worst we will be 2 goals better off than Leicester (going on 1-0 wins for Chelsea & Liverpool) going into the last game . How is that not in our own hands , we would just need to match or better the Leicester result

Because itd be in Leicesters own hands using the same rationale.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5782 on: Today at 09:51:39 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:42:35 pm
Very difficult to predict what happens in the Chelsea-Leicester game. Chelsea should be out for revenge after the FA cup final loss but Leicester also cant afford to get beaten.

Whatever happens we need to turn up with our shooting boots on against Burnley. 26 shots today, 2 goals scored and one from Alisson. I thought we were desperately poor in front of goal today.

Leicester really can't afford to gamble - if we were in their position I'd hate to go into the final day needing a win by a few goals against Spurs.

Chelsea are in an interesting situation as well - they have 2 ways into the CL - the players will be desperate not to miss out on the final so may not break themselves trying to get 4th over the line.

It's as near to perfect as we could have hoped the way it's all panned out, now we just have to be professional and clinical.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5783 on: Today at 09:57:05 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 07:54:23 pm
Not a fucking chance. I never want to see him in a Liverpool shirt again. Look at his reaction to Alisson's goal.

You'd find Everton fans who give more of a fuck about our season than Gini. He's checked out. He shouldn't be anywhere near this squad.

Fuck me. What a shit take on Gini.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5784 on: Today at 10:02:55 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:57:05 pm
Fuck me. What a shit take on Gini.

The bloke is full of shit takes overall, no surprises.


Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5785 on: Today at 10:04:03 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 08:42:56 pm
Not sure why but i just have the feeling that Leicester losing to Chelsea could kill them for the final game assuming we win at burnley. Kane looking for the golden boot feels like it could be nervy for them
Spurs will need to get a result for the Europa League
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5786 on: Today at 10:04:46 pm
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5787 on: Today at 10:08:17 pm
Considering the circumstances, I honestly think we played quite well today. But there are two main issues with the team right now: our finishing (bar Salah and Jota) is absolute garbage, and our central defenders (bless them for their effort) are a huge liability.

The former issue makes the latter worse because we're not able to put the game to bed leading to even more nervy moments in the back. A 2-3 goal lead (which could've been easily possible today) would've calmed down things at the back. However, that's obviously not the sole reason for our defensive issues and this is also causing our midfield to be not used to the best of its ability. Fabinho and Thiago (who are playing really well) have too much defensive work to do because the center backs keep dropping back or being pulled horrifically out of their position. Thankfully, Thiago is playing out of his skin and Fab isn't doing badly either.

If the forward line gets its shooting boots on, I think we can get through the two games without much fuss because the chance creation is there now. There is fluidity and good interplay. Our finishing is just letting us down a lot. There's more of a chance that this gets fixed for the last couple of games rather than our defensive issues, which can only be addressed with the return of our first teamers.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5788 on: Today at 10:15:29 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on April 24, 2021, 03:29:26 pm
What the fuck have you seen in the last 4 months that makes you think we'll

A. Beat United
B. Win the remaining games as well

It won't happen. We could beat United but then we'll draw or get beat by West Brom or Palace. Just accept it's over.
I've accepted it.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5789 on: Today at 10:44:26 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:24:50 pm
So the Leicester Chelsea game

Obviously any result puts us in the driving seat now

But the order of preference is:

Draw
Chelsea win
Leicester win

Yes?

No

Leicester win
Chelsea win
Draw
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5790 on: Today at 10:51:42 pm
Chelsea have a bigger squad than Leicester
they'll rotate & beat Leicester who will be tired the FA Cup
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5791 on: Today at 10:54:00 pm
People were saying we are never beating Man Utd at their shithole. We have trashed them. People were saying that Fat Sam will complete his mission to fuck up our season. Alisson scores a 95-minute winner. Just accept it, we are playing Champions League football next season, even if it takes for Dyche himself to score an own goal in our next game ...
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5792 on: Today at 10:54:13 pm
Leicester have now beaten them twice this season though. Gonna be interesting.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5793 on: Today at 10:54:20 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 10:08:17 pm
Considering the circumstances, I honestly think we played quite well today. But there are two main issues with the team right now: our finishing (bar Salah and Jota) is absolute garbage, and our central defenders (bless them for their effort) are a huge liability.

The former issue makes the latter worse because we're not able to put the game to bed leading to even more nervy moments in the back. A 2-3 goal lead (which could've been easily possible today) would've calmed down things at the back. However, that's obviously not the sole reason for our defensive issues and this is also causing our midfield to be not used to the best of its ability. Fabinho and Thiago (who are playing really well) have too much defensive work to do because the center backs keep dropping back or being pulled horrifically out of their position. Thankfully, Thiago is playing out of his skin and Fab isn't doing badly either.

If the forward line gets its shooting boots on, I think we can get through the two games without much fuss because the chance creation is there now. There is fluidity and good interplay. Our finishing is just letting us down a lot. There's more of a chance that this gets fixed for the last couple of games rather than our defensive issues, which can only be addressed with the return of our first teamers.

We can't keep clean sheets and don't score enough. As you said, the latter is easier to fix.

We definitely need to be converting more clear-cut chances to ease the pressure on our inexperienced defenders in the last few minutes.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5794 on: Today at 10:56:49 pm
I reckon one of either Leicester or Chelsea will drop points on the final day. Fuck knows how this could pan out though. I've given up trying to work out the permutations.
Things will be clearer after Chelsea v Leicester.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5795 on: Today at 10:58:25 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:31:29 pm
Updated:

3rdLeicester36+2166
4thChelsea36+2264
5thLiverpool35+2060
6thWest Ham36+1059
7thSpurs35+2056
8thEverton35+456

Weekend:
Brighton 1-1 West Ham
Spurs vs Wolves
West Brom vs Liverpool
Everton vs Sheffield United

Updated:

3rdLeicester36+2166
4thChelsea36+2264
5thLiverpool36+2163
6thSpurs36+2259
7thWest Ham36+1059
8thEverton36+356

Weekend:
Brighton 1-1 West Ham
Spurs 2-0 Wolves
West Brom 1-2 Liverpool
Everton 0-1 Sheffield United

Midweek:
Chelsea vs Leicester
Everton vs Wolves
Spurs vs Villa
Burnley vs Liverpool
West Brom vs West Ham
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #5796 on: Today at 11:00:24 pm
I think all three sides will drop points yet, which of course will make it incredibly tense.

Anyone expecting us to win the next two in a straightforward manner hasn't been paying attention to how Liverpool do things.
