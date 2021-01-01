Considering the circumstances, I honestly think we played quite well today. But there are two main issues with the team right now: our finishing (bar Salah and Jota) is absolute garbage, and our central defenders (bless them for their effort) are a huge liability.



The former issue makes the latter worse because we're not able to put the game to bed leading to even more nervy moments in the back. A 2-3 goal lead (which could've been easily possible today) would've calmed down things at the back. However, that's obviously not the sole reason for our defensive issues and this is also causing our midfield to be not used to the best of its ability. Fabinho and Thiago (who are playing really well) have too much defensive work to do because the center backs keep dropping back or being pulled horrifically out of their position. Thankfully, Thiago is playing out of his skin and Fab isn't doing badly either.



If the forward line gets its shooting boots on, I think we can get through the two games without much fuss because the chance creation is there now. There is fluidity and good interplay. Our finishing is just letting us down a lot. There's more of a chance that this gets fixed for the last couple of games rather than our defensive issues, which can only be addressed with the return of our first teamers.