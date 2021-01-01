« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 345366 times)

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm »
Tuchel's new manager bounce has ended. I expect Chelsea to lose everything now.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,884
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm
Tuchel's new manager bounce has ended. I expect Chelsea to lose everything now.
not the CL final, please!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5682 on: Today at 01:16:53 am »
I actually don't feel the pressure in some perverse way:

  • We have just won the toughest game of the remaining fixtures.
  • Doing so on a ground we haven't done well in.
  • Coming back from a goal down no less, when this sort of thing was unthinkable 2 or 3 weeks ago.
  • Goals have also started to come from other places, not just Mo.
  • The team knows if it takes care of its own affairs, it needn't worry about results elsewhere.

Just go out and blitz them early, a goal early on will get the opposition thinking about golfing and settle any nerves our lads may have.

Dunno, I'm quietly confident :)
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5683 on: Today at 02:53:53 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:32:11 pm
I think this is a revolving door with Norman Wisdom, Groucho Marx and the Three Stooges trying to get through at the same time. ;D
While carrying a plank of wood and a stepladder

Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:40:23 pm
Call me glass half full but theres way too much optimism around for me. I cant see us winning the last 3.
And lo, all across the world not a single person was surprised
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5684 on: Today at 03:47:07 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:32:11 pm
I think this is a revolving door with Norman Wisdom, Groucho Marx and the Three Stooges trying to get through at the same time. ;D
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:53:53 am
While carrying a plank of wood and a stepladder


Ha ha  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Up
« previous next »
 