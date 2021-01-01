I actually don't feel the pressure in some perverse way:
- We have just won the toughest game of the remaining fixtures.
- Doing so on a ground we haven't done well in.
- Coming back from a goal down no less, when this sort of thing was unthinkable 2 or 3 weeks ago.
- Goals have also started to come from other places, not just Mo.
- The team knows if it takes care of its own affairs, it needn't worry about results elsewhere.
Just go out and blitz them early, a goal early on will get the opposition thinking about golfing and settle any nerves our lads may have.
Dunno, I'm quietly confident