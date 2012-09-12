Whats the best result of Chelsea-Leicester? For once I don't think its a draw since we only need to finish ahead of one of them.



Leicester win > draw > Chelsea win IMO.Leicester winning drops Chelsea's max points total to 67, which means that if we win out we're guaranteed top four - and means we could draw one game and still do it on goal difference (although this would be incredibly tight unless we rack up a big score somewhere).A draw means Chelsea can finish on 68 and Leicester on 70. That is fine for us if we win all three, but the only way we could afford to drop points is if Chelsea or Leicester don't win on the final day.Chelsea win means it's technically not in our hands, as we could win all three games and still miss out to Leicester on goal difference. I think that scenario is unlikely though. If we win out, our GD will be at least +23 (assuming all three wins are by just one goal) while Leicester's goal difference going into the final game would be at best +20 (assuming they only lose by one goal to Chelsea). So they'd need to beat Spurs 3-0 in that scenario, matching our GD in the process and finishing ahead on goals scored. But again, there could be a much greater disparity in GD - saw they lose to Chelsea 2-0 and we win by two at West Brom and Burnley and beat Palace by one - in that scenario, they'd need to beat Spurs 6-0. So getting a couple of convincing wins would stand us in really good stead.Unfortunately I think a Chelsea win against Leicester is the likeliest scenario, especially with fans being back at Stamford Bridge. I'd then expect Leicester to beat Spurs, again with the backing of their fans helping them. So I think we'll need to win all three, and will want to run up some decent margins to prevent us missing out on GD.