Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 342287 times)

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5600 on: Yesterday at 12:18:58 pm »
Whats the best result of Chelsea-Leicester? For once I don't think its a draw since we only need to finish ahead of one of them.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5601 on: Yesterday at 12:31:28 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:18:58 pm
Whats the best result of Chelsea-Leicester? For once I don't think its a draw since we only need to finish ahead of one of them.

I think Leicester winning takes any GD discussion out of the equation. If we win all 3 wed finish above Chelsea by 2 points.

We play West Brom before that game so need to make sure we win it and then we can enjoy that game knowing that its still in our hands.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5602 on: Yesterday at 12:33:09 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:18:58 pm
Whats the best result of Chelsea-Leicester? For once I don't think its a draw since we only need to finish ahead of one of them.

If I'm not mistaken a Chelsea win is the only result that theoretically could get us in trouble with goal difference, in case Leicester won by a freak margin against Tottenham. Any other two result allow us to finish 4th on points, without having to think about GD.
« Reply #5603 on: Yesterday at 12:39:29 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:58:45 am
Exactly. So much has been said about United throwing their game but not nearly enough has been said about City doing the same.


City are cantering to the title and have a CL final to play. They've earned the right to do what the fuck they like with their line up.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5604 on: Yesterday at 12:42:36 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:18:58 pm
Whats the best result of Chelsea-Leicester? For once I don't think its a draw since we only need to finish ahead of one of them.

Leicester win means we have the safety net of affording a draw. Albeit goal differnce will be very tight:

If Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0
We draw one game, and win the other 1-0

The position going into the final game is:

4. Liverpool - 64 points, +21 GD
5. Chelsea - 64 points, +21 GD

We've scored more so would be ahead, obviously this assumes games are won by a single goal margin, larger margins the better.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5605 on: Yesterday at 12:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 12:39:29 pm
City are cantering to the title and have a CL final to play. They've earned the right to do what the fuck they like with their line up.

Dont particularly mind them playing a weakened side but its not a great look to be winning comfortably, and outplaying their opponents, and then just start pulling their punches to ensure they lose.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5606 on: Yesterday at 12:49:32 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:18:58 pm
Whats the best result of Chelsea-Leicester? For once I don't think its a draw since we only need to finish ahead of one of them.

A Leicester win is by far the best result for us.  If we assume that Chelsea will beat Villa and Leicester will beat Spurs then it is the only result that would then allow us to drop points in our last 3 games and still have a chance of qualifying. 

Chelsea's max points total is 67 points if they lose against Leicester and we could match that with 2 wins and 1 draw, so it would come down to goal difference.  We are currently 2 behind on GD but have a big advantage on goals scored, so a tie goes to us.
« Reply #5607 on: Yesterday at 12:50:28 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:44:34 pm
Dont particularly mind them playing a weakened side but its not a great look to be winning comfortably, and outplaying their opponents, and then just start pulling their punches to ensure they lose.

I watched the 2nd half against Chelsea and I wouldn't have said that they were trying to lose. The partisan nature of football support will generate hypocrisies that are unavoidable, so I try to limit them myself. If that were Liverpool resting players for an already won league in order to win big ears, I'd be fine with it.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5608 on: Yesterday at 12:58:34 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:18:58 pm
Whats the best result of Chelsea-Leicester? For once I don't think its a draw since we only need to finish ahead of one of them.

Leicester win > draw > Chelsea win IMO.

Leicester winning drops Chelsea's max points total to 67, which means that if we win out we're guaranteed top four - and means we could draw one game and still do it on goal difference (although this would be incredibly tight unless we rack up a big score somewhere).

A draw means Chelsea can finish on 68 and Leicester on 70. That is fine for us if we win all three, but the only way we could afford to drop points is if Chelsea or Leicester don't win on the final day.

Chelsea win means it's technically not in our hands, as we could win all three games and still miss out to Leicester on goal difference. I think that scenario is unlikely though. If we win out, our GD will be at least +23 (assuming all three wins are by just one goal) while Leicester's goal difference going into the final game would be at best +20 (assuming they only lose by one goal to Chelsea). So they'd need to beat Spurs 3-0 in that scenario, matching our GD in the process and finishing ahead on goals scored. But again, there could be a much greater disparity in GD - saw they lose to Chelsea 2-0 and we win by two at West Brom and Burnley and beat Palace by one - in that scenario, they'd need to beat Spurs 6-0. So getting a couple of convincing wins would stand us in really good stead.

Unfortunately I think a Chelsea win against Leicester is the likeliest scenario, especially with fans being back at Stamford Bridge. I'd then expect Leicester to beat Spurs, again with the backing of their fans helping them. So I think we'll need to win all three, and will want to run up some decent margins to prevent us missing out on GD.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5609 on: Yesterday at 01:17:42 pm »
I think Chelsea will beat Leicester.  But the key is for us to win our last 3 games. So let us ALL stop worrying about permutations and just get the 3 wins  :)
« Reply #5610 on: Yesterday at 01:19:41 pm »
We've dropped the most amount of points against the bottom six, and the last three games are against sides like that. So let's win one game at a time.

Be clinical like we were last night.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5611 on: Yesterday at 01:24:43 pm »
Question about a potential scenario...

If Liverpool finish fourth and Chelsea finish fifth, but Chelsea then go on to win the Champions League, would we be booted out or has that now changed? We finished fourth in 2017 and Man Utd won the Europa League but we weren't booted out then, there were simply five English teams included in the draw. Would that still be the case?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5612 on: Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:19:41 pm
We've dropped the most amount of points against the bottom six, and the last three games are against sides like that. So let's win one game at a time.

Be clinical like we were last night.
it has gone under the radar due but our XG since Arsenal has been excellent

Arsenal - 2.44
Aston Villa - 2.15
Leeds - 1.60 (messed up too many times not getting shots off)
Newcastle - 2.85
Southampton - 2.26
Man Utd - 3.10

Thinks this bodes well for the rest of the season.
Also West Brom & Burnley are not playing as defensively as they were. Lots of goals in their games last few weeks.

« Reply #5613 on: Yesterday at 01:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Paragon on Yesterday at 01:24:43 pm
Question about a potential scenario...

If Liverpool finish fourth and Chelsea finish fifth, but Chelsea then go on to win the Champions League, would we be booted out or has that now changed? We finished fourth in 2017 and Man Utd won the Europa League but we weren't booted out then, there were simply five English teams included in the draw. Would that still be the case?

This question has been answered, but we wouldn't be booted out, England would have 5 CL teams.
« Reply #5614 on: Yesterday at 01:28:33 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm
it has gone under the radar due but our XG since Arsenal has been excellent

Arsenal - 2.44
Aston Villa - 2.15
Leeds - 1.60 (messed up too many times not getting shots off)
Newcastle - 2.85
Southampton - 2.26
Man Utd - 3.10

Thinks this bodes well for the rest of the season.
Also West Brom & Burnley are not playing as defensively as they were. Lots of goals in their games last few weeks.

i don't mind Xg, but you can't label the Newcastle game clinical when we missed tons of chances and failed to win the game.
« Reply #5615 on: Yesterday at 01:32:21 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:27:47 pm
This question has been answered, but we wouldn't be booted out, England would have 5 CL teams.

I barely ever come onto rawk these days and I don't have time to rummage through a 142 page thread to look for the answer.

Thanks for taking the time.
« Reply #5616 on: Yesterday at 01:37:12 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:28:33 pm
i don't mind Xg, but you can't label the Newcastle game clinical when we missed tons of chances and failed to win the game.

Think the point is more the case that we are creating a lot of chances now.
« Reply #5617 on: Yesterday at 01:39:16 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:28:33 pm
i don't mind Xg, but you can't label the Newcastle game clinical when we missed tons of chances and failed to win the game.
We certaintly were not clinical.

But we are creating far more than we were back in December(Palace aside) January & February.
« Reply #5618 on: Yesterday at 01:41:53 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:37:12 pm
Think the point is more the case that we are creating a lot of chances now.

I agree, we are creating chances, but creating chances doesn't = to being clinical, is what I was pointing out.
« Reply #5619 on: Yesterday at 02:27:34 pm »
So technically if Chelsea is to win against Leicester, we'd prefer them to totally thrash them so it would help us get to Top 4 in GD?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5620 on: Yesterday at 02:30:46 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:27:34 pm
So technically if Chelsea is to win against Leicester, we'd prefer them to totally thrash them so it would help us get to Top 4 in GD?

Yes I think so. We probably want a leicester win to make our run 'easier' in theory in terms of points being the decider [but I'd say we need to win all our games regardless really], but if it's a chelsea win it being a comfortable one is probably best.
« Reply #5621 on: Yesterday at 02:36:20 pm »

Leicester ..... L D     = 67 points
Chelsea ...... W L     = 67 points
Liverpool .... W D W = 67 points
West Ham .. W W W = 67 points
« Reply #5622 on: Yesterday at 03:44:04 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:27:34 pm
So technically if Chelsea is to win against Leicester, we'd prefer them to totally thrash them so it would help us get to Top 4 in GD?

I think if there is a win, we want it to be a big win for either side.

If Chelsea beat Leicester by a big score, Leicester's max is 69, and we can match them with 3 wins.  It comes down to GD, but we'd almost certainly have the upper hand in that scenario.

If Leicester beat Chelsea by a big score, Chelsea's max is 67, and we can match them with 2 wins and a draw.  It comes down to GD, but we'd almost certainly have the upper hand in that scenario.
« Reply #5623 on: Yesterday at 03:56:10 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:27:34 pm
So technically if Chelsea is to win against Leicester, we'd prefer them to totally thrash them so it would help us get to Top 4 in GD?

Yeah. If you assume that Chelsea beat Leicester by one goal, and we win all our games by one goal, we'll be +3 on Leicester in terms of GD. So they'd need to then beat Spurs on the final day 3-0 to overtake us (this would have us even on GD, but they'd probably edge it on goals scored).

So if Chelsea can win by a bigger margin, that makes the ask for Leicester on the final day harder. Equally, if we can win our games by more than one goal then it has the same effect. If for example Chelsea beat Leicester 2-0, and we win by the same at West Brom and Burnley, then Leicester would have to beat Spurs at least 6-0.

To be honest, I don't think it'll become a factor, but if it did I wouldn't trust Spurs not to ship three goals! As others have said, we just need to win and see where the chips fall.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5624 on: Yesterday at 04:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 02:36:20 pm
Leicester ..... L D     = 67 points
Chelsea ...... W L     = 67 points
Liverpool .... W D W = 67 points
West Ham .. W W W = 67 points
West Ham's goal difference is far inferior (+10) to the rest so would have to be a huge three wins for them to be in the discussion in that scenario.  They would probably need to score in excess of 13 goals to go +23 to get in and even then it would depend on us not adding more than a couple to our GD tally, then it would depend on how many Chelsea lose by compared to what they win by.  No way West Ham put that many goals in without conceding at the other end
« Reply #5625 on: Yesterday at 04:56:18 pm »
The Chelsea-Leicester result would be influenced by that in the cup final. I'd want Leicester to win the cup, in which case they'd probably be too relaxed against Chelsea in the league, although they may miss on the CL. I'd want Leicester to win both games, but that's more of a wishful thinking than anything else. And then, Chelsea to beat City in the CL final.
« Reply #5626 on: Yesterday at 09:12:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:56:18 pm
The Chelsea-Leicester result would be influenced by that in the cup final. I'd want Leicester to win the cup, in which case they'd probably be too relaxed against Chelsea in the league, although they may miss on the CL. I'd want Leicester to win both games, but that's more of a wishful thinking than anything else. And then, Chelsea to beat City in the CL final.

A Leicester win is best for us, but lets just concentrate on beating West Brom, Burnley, and Palace. Do that and it is almost inconceivable that we will miss out, and no other result will matter (barring some crazy shit happening). I just hope Salah is so desperate for the golden boot that we win all three comfortably.
« Reply #5627 on: Today at 01:56:43 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:18:58 pm
Whats the best result of Chelsea-Leicester? For once I don't think its a draw since we only need to finish ahead of one of them.

The out and out best result is a Leics win by 3 or more goals (as then 2 wins and a draw would put us on 67, a Chelsea win in the other would put them on 67 also and it would go to GD.  A draw would mean 3 wins is a guaranteed 4th spot.
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 05:58:53 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Yesterday at 09:12:55 pm
I just hope Salah is so desperate for the golden boot that we win all three comfortably.

Ehhhh....did you not see us last season after the lockdown when this was very much the case and both the team as a whole and Salah in particular were pretty brutal?
« Reply #5629 on: Today at 09:04:57 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 11:34:39 am
Surely the best case scenario is us getting in the CL, whether it is Chelsea or Leicester that miss out is irrelevant.
Not at all, being as Leicester are reasonably likeable, or at least not totally unlikeable, whereas Chelsea are horrible obnoxious twats of the first order.

Meanwhile, this thread...Christ! A shitehawk showcase of spinelessness...what the hell has happened to LFC fandom?
« Reply #5630 on: Today at 09:17:28 am »
Beat West Brom.
« Reply #5631 on: Today at 09:44:24 am »
If Chelsea and Leicester both draw their last two and we win our three games , then third is ours. After this messy season that would be quite an accomplishment. Come on you Reds.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5632 on: Today at 10:01:52 am »
I am still not overly optimistic.
Chances are, we lose 4 - 2 against Big Sam.  As likely as a 2 - 4 away win. No way to know until tomorrow is done

It's the hope that kills you. And this season has been a killer.
« Reply #5633 on: Today at 10:28:23 am »
« Reply #5634 on: Today at 10:36:02 am »
That has our GD as only being one better than Leicester if they lose to Chelsea. I think wed be 2 up in that scenario wouldnt we?

Their GD is currently +1 better than us. If they lose to Chelsea it has to at least go the same as us. If we win our next 2 then wed be at least +2 better than them going into the final day.

Just double checked and Leicester are currently +21, not +22.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5635 on: Today at 11:44:58 am »
Re-posting just as we head into the weekend.  Only West Ham in action today (from the top 'half').

Quote from: jackh on May 13, 2021, 10:26:49 pm
Updated:

3rdLeicester36+2166
4thChelsea36+2264
5thLiverpool35+2060
6thWest Ham35+1058
7thSpurs35+2056
8thEverton35+456

Midweek:
United 1-2 Leicester
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
Villa 0-0 Everton
United 2-4 Liverpool

Weekend:
Brighton vs West Ham
Spurs vs Wolves
West Brom vs Liverpool
Everton vs Sheffield United

