Absolute bollox. That never happened before, ergo it's a precedent and we get to have it named after us.



UEFA tried to squeeze the FA to cut the Biitters out, but the FA didn't budge. And rightly so; when the PL started every man and his dog knew that the top four qualify for the CL. We didn't according to that rule. So because, and only because that happened, UEFA made it clear that the CL holder qualifying outside the normal qualifying spots will play in the CL.



Subsequently, they had to make a new rule which also didn't existed before - EL champion plays in the CL regardless of their league position, and if both the CL and EL champions are from the same league and are both outside the normal qualifying spots, them the last qualifying spot loses out.



The title holders Real Madrid finished 5th in domestic league. As a result, La Liga 4th-placed team Zaragoza were demoted to UEFA Cup and their Champions League Third qualifying round spot was vacated. The following changes to the default access list are made:



Group stage (32 teams)



1 Champions League title holder (Real Madrid)

9 champions from associations 1–9

6 runners-up from associations 1–6

16 winners from the third qualifying round

Sorry mate but you're talking absolute shite. Every season, the winner of the previous year's competition goes into the group stage as top seed regardless of where they finish in the league.Here's the regulations for UEFA Competitions 2004-2005. Annexe 1a on page 32 shows the qualifiers and seeding for both competitions. In the Group Stage the first entry and top seed is 'TH' for Title Holder.The reality is that most years, the winner of the European Cup also qualifies through league position. When that happens all the lower leagues moved up one place.As for precedent, the precedent was Real Madrid who won the European Cup in 1999-2000 and finished 5th in the league. La Liga did what was supposed to happen and Real Madrid competed in the 2000-2001 Champions League. Despite not having the highest coefficient they were top seeds in pot one of the group stage:also:We were fucked over and the Premier League and the media did a brilliant job of selling the lie.By the way, there were stories during the 2004-2005 season about the possibility of a team winning the European Cup and finishing outside the top four and the correct rule was cited at the time (winner qualifies and fifth goes into UEFA Cup)... if I could be arsed I'd go back and find the links.