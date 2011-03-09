It's not the 'Liverpool Rule'. The Title Holder always had the right to defend their trophy and we would have gone into the group stages as top seeds. The FA and Premier League used some vague wording in the rules to give Everton the place that was rightfully ours and forced UEFA to start us in the first qualifying round.



UEFA didn't make a new rule, they just clarified the rule that was already in place.



I'm still amazed that so many bought into the Premier League bullshit.



Absolute bollox. That never happened before, ergo it's a precedent and we get to have it named after us.UEFA tried to squeeze the FA to cut the Biitters out, but the FA didn't budge. And rightly so; when the PL started every man and his dog knew that the top four qualify for the CL. We didn't according to that rule. So because, and only because that happened, UEFA made it clear that the CL holder qualifying outside the normal qualifying spots will play in the CL.Subsequently, they had to make a new rule which also didn't existed before - EL champion plays in the CL regardless of their league position, and if both the CL and EL champions are from the same league and are both outside the normal qualifying spots, them the last qualifying spot loses out.