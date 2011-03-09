« previous next »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 11:11:51 pm
Honestly, if we win all our four games, I fancy us to get top four.


Well, we will, so thats lucky.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Win our next three and we go into the last game in the top 4.


   Leicester Win   
3   Leicester   37 / 69 / +22
4   Liverpool   37 / 66 / +21
5   Chelsea   37 / 64 / +21
      
   Chelsea win   
3   Chelsea   37 / 67 / +23
4   Liverpool   37 / 66 / +21
5   Leicester   37 / 66 / +20
      
   Draw   
3   Leicester   37 / 67 / +21
4   Liverpool   37 / 66 / +21
5   Chelsea   37 / 65 / +22
4 wins seems pretty impossible but 3 wins and a draw is doable. In which case I still think we need favours from Spurs and Chelsea.

We cannot lose tomorrow under no circumstance. The absolute worst needs to be a draw.
Was so meh about the game today, but just seen the score and now I've been pulled back in again.

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:45:06 pm
Not quite. We're on +18 now, could be on +20. Whoever makes a better GD in the final game qualifies.

We couldnt win all our games and be on +20

Literally impossible as were on +18 now
Where's that old adage again?

One game at a time.
Let's see what happens tomorrow but we cannot not show up. We seem to freeze or just not get it together when it really counts.
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on February 15, 2021, 08:41:21 am
Man City look like they have the title wrapped up leaving the rest to fight for the other 3 places. The contenders are Man United, Leicester, Ourselves, Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Aston Villa, Spurs and Arsenal.
I think United will finish 2nd or 3rd and qualify. Then 2 out of Us, Leicester and Chelsea will complete the top 4.
I posted the above 3 months ago. Think its aged rather well.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:01:58 pm
True. We have to match Leicester's result in the last game.

If it plays out the most conservative way possible (all games 1 goal margins)

It really is in our hands
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:23:27 pm
Leicester will need to beat Spurs by 3 or more if they lose to Chelsea to have any hope at all. Probably more than 4.

The other thing from tonights game is that it is now pretty certain that Spurs will have something to play for at the end, possibly Europa but at the very least finishing above Arsenal, we underestimate how much that means in North London, they won't get hammered.
Just when I thought I was out ... they pull me back in
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:27:01 pm
If it plays out the most conservative way possible (all games 1 goal margins)

It really is in our hands
For the first time in a very long while, yes it is.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:33:25 pm
Can someone explain how its in our hands? Not seen it mentioned in this thread. Thanks in advance.

Yeah was wondering that too
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:39:11 pm
The other thing from tonights game is that it is now pretty certain that Spurs will have something to play for at the end, possibly Europa but at the very least finishing above Arsenal, we underestimate how much that means in North London, they won't get hammered.

They won't get hammered anyway, with Sir Harold competing for the Golden Boot ...
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm
For the first time in a very long while, yes it is.

So many windows of opportunity have opened and weve slammed them shut

That stupid Newcastle equaliser is particularly painful all over again now

Thats without going into the weird and ridiculous losses at home.

Watching MOTD and Leicester's win against OT's 3rd team last night, it reminded me of our game v Leicester in February. This was the game that I thought visibly broke us for a while.

We were playing well, and definitely deserving of the lead, until the officials and VAR intervened with
1. A horrendous free kick award
2. The Leicester goal, from the free kick, being allowed to stand because the shadow of Bobby's boot played the 3 offside Leicester players onside.
3. Jonny Evans 2 kicks at mané, including one on the ground, was not deemed a foul, and Leicester immediately went up the pitch and scored. VAR did not even appear to look at the incident.

Things could have been so different.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:10:55 am
So many windows of opportunity have opened and weve slammed them shut

That stupid Newcastle equaliser is particularly painful all over again now

Thats without going into the weird and ridiculous losses at home.

To be honest, it was Newcastle who have beaten Leicester, and have opened this window for us. It is a freak season ...
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:13:46 am
Watching MOTD and Leicester's win against OT's 3rd team last night, it reminded me of our game v Leicester in February. This was the game that I thought visibly broke us for a while.

We were playing well, and definitely deserving of the lead, until the officials and VAR intervened with
1. A horrendous free kick award
2. The Leicester goal, from the free kick, being allowed to stand because the shadow of Bobby's boot played the 3 offside Leicester players onside.
3. Jonny Evans 2 kicks at mané, including one on the ground, was not deemed a foul, and Leicester immediately went up the pitch and scored. VAR did not even appear to look at the incident.

Things could have been so different.

One of the million games these season that were utter shambles. Genuinely cannot wait to see the back of this shite season, next one cannot possibly be worse.
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:55:45 pm
Yeah was wondering that too

Chelsea and Leicester play each other in the league soon

Assuming we can win our remaining games ..

If its a draw, We finish above both

If Leicester win we can finish above Chelsea
 
If chelsea win well be at least 1 goal ahead of Leicester going into final game of season
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:15:47 am
To be honest, it was Newcastle who have beaten Leicester, and have opened this window for us. It is a freak season ...

Its the everton game mate

Lets be honest. Were sat in the top 4 with a cigar out without Pickford

And we also have another 2pts btw later on in the game without that shocking var call for the winner
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:20:15 am
Its the everton game mate

Lets be honest. Were sat in the top 4 with a cigar out without Pickford

And we also have another 2pts btw later on in the game without that shocking var call for the winner

I know where it all started, but we could still make it a happy ending. This manager and this team could still do it ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:23:05 am
I know where it all started, but we could still make it a happy ending. This manager and this team could still do it ...

I just want to reiterate how much I detest Pickford and Everton and all their fans

I really cant say it enough. That game I will be wanting vengeance for, for the rest of my days
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:34:37 am
I just want to reiterate how much I detest Pickford and Everton and all their fans
I really cant say it enough. That game I will be wanting vengeance for, for the rest of my days
Same.

Imagine saying before the season that Everton would finally beat us and yet wed be more outraged by a draw against them.

Oh well, they still did fuck all this season.
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm
I believe I can fly, I belive I can touch the sky, think about it every night and day.....



Quote from: S on Today at 01:15:41 am
Same.

Imagine saying before the season that Everton would finally beat us and yet wed be more outraged by a draw against them.

Oh well, they still did fuck all this season.
  What do you mean? They won the "Liverpool didn't win the League" and the "Liverpool didn't win the Champions League" trophies - open top bus parade to follow.
If we're talking about ridiculous decisions going against us, let's not forget Brighton away.
Am I right that If we finish 4th by some miracle and Chelsea win the champions league and finish 5th both teams would qualify for the CL next season?

There is a slither of hope but we have to avoid defeat and ideally beat United today
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:08:59 am

Am I right that If we finish 4th by some miracle and Chelsea win the champions league and finish 5th both teams would qualify for the CL next season?

There is a slither of hope but we have to avoid defeat and ideally beat United today
It's the Liverpool rule. How could people forget that UEFA made it because of us not qualifying for the CL after winning it in 2005?! The CL champion has the right to defend the title. Yes, Chelsea will also ply in the CL under that scenario if they win it and finish 5th.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:13:17 am
It's the Liverpool rule. How could people forget that UEFA made it because of us not qualifying for the CL after winning it in 2005?! The CL champion has the right to defend the title. Yes, Chelsea will also ply in the CL under that scenario if they win it and finish 5th.

So really we have to finish 4th regardless, Leicester and chelsea have both got difficult fixtures left, tonights game is massive lets hope we turn up and the officials dont fuck us over as usual
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:20:37 am
So really we have to finish 4th regardless, Leicester and chelsea have both got difficult fixtures left, tonights game is massive lets hope we turn up and the officials dont fuck us over as usual
The mancs Taylor and Tierney weren't drafted in by Manc Riley for nothing, given that this game could affect our prospects for the next few years. Unfortunately, I don't think they'll make any pretence about their allegiances tonight.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:13:17 am
It's the Liverpool rule. How could people forget that UEFA made it because of us not qualifying for the CL after winning it in 2005?! The CL champion has the right to defend the title. Yes, Chelsea will also ply in the CL under that scenario if they win it and finish 5th.

It's not the 'Liverpool Rule'. The Title Holder always had the right to defend their trophy and we would have gone into the group stages as top seeds. The FA and Premier League used some vague wording in the rules to give Everton the place that was rightfully ours and forced UEFA to start us in the first qualifying round.

UEFA didn't make a new rule, they just clarified the rule that was already in place.

I'm still amazed that so many bought into the Premier League bullshit.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:43:13 am
If we're talking about ridiculous decisions going against us, let's not forget Brighton away.

It was a penalty. I don't have a problem with it. However, what I do have a problem is you had a similar challenge the very next day and wasn't punished. Like VAR is going out of its way to being overly fussy towards Liverpool.
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 04:36:44 am
  What do you mean? They won the "Liverpool didn't win the League" and the "Liverpool didn't win the Champions League" trophies - open top bus parade to follow.

You missed the "Top of the League in October" Cup. They were on course to win the league don't ya know...
It's not the 'Liverpool Rule'. The Title Holder always had the right to defend their trophy and we would have gone into the group stages as top seeds. The FA and Premier League used some vague wording in the rules to give Everton the place that was rightfully ours and forced UEFA to start us in the first qualifying round.

UEFA didn't make a new rule, they just clarified the rule that was already in place.

I'm still amazed that so many bought into the Premier League bullshit.
Absolute bollox. That never happened before, ergo it's a precedent and we get to have it named after us.

UEFA tried to squeeze the FA to cut the Biitters out, but the FA didn't budge. And rightly so; when the PL started every man and his dog knew that the top four qualify for the CL. We didn't according to that rule. So because, and only because that happened, UEFA made it clear that the CL holder qualifying outside the normal qualifying spots will play in the CL.

Subsequently, they had to make a new rule which also didn't existed before - EL champion plays in the CL regardless of their league position, and if both the CL and EL champions are from the same league and are both outside the normal qualifying spots, them the last qualifying spot loses out.
Basically we need to do what we haven't done all season. Win 4 on the bounce.

3 wins and a draw might do it but we'd be relying on Chelsea or Leicester slipping up in their last game.
We've taken 14 out of the last 18 points available. Winning 4 in a row would mean 26 out of 30, i.e. continuing that title winning form. Unlikely, but stranger things have happened.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:21:58 am
Basically we need to do what we haven't done all season. Win 4 on the bounce.

3 wins and a draw might do it but we'd be relying on Chelsea or Leicester slipping up in their last game.

A draw could also be enough if Leicester best Chelsea
