Watching MOTD and Leicester's win against OT's 3rd team last night, it reminded me of our game v Leicester in February. This was the game that I thought visibly broke us for a while.



We were playing well, and definitely deserving of the lead, until the officials and VAR intervened with

1. A horrendous free kick award

2. The Leicester goal, from the free kick, being allowed to stand because the shadow of Bobby's boot played the 3 offside Leicester players onside.

3. Jonny Evans 2 kicks at mané, including one on the ground, was not deemed a foul, and Leicester immediately went up the pitch and scored. VAR did not even appear to look at the incident.



Things could have been so different.