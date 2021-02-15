« previous next »
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 11:11:51 pm
Honestly, if we win all our four games, I fancy us to get top four.


Well, we will, so thats lucky.
Offline RedDevo

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5401 on: Yesterday at 11:16:40 pm »
Win our next three and we go into the last game in the top 4.


   Leicester Win   
3   Leicester   37 / 69 / +22
4   Liverpool   37 / 66 / +21
5   Chelsea   37 / 64 / +21
      
   Chelsea win   
3   Chelsea   37 / 67 / +23
4   Liverpool   37 / 66 / +21
5   Leicester   37 / 66 / +20
      
   Draw   
3   Leicester   37 / 67 / +21
4   Liverpool   37 / 66 / +21
5   Chelsea   37 / 65 / +22
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm »
4 wins seems pretty impossible but 3 wins and a draw is doable. In which case I still think we need favours from Spurs and Chelsea.

We cannot lose tomorrow under no circumstance. The absolute worst needs to be a draw.
Offline Number 7

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5403 on: Yesterday at 11:19:53 pm »
Was so meh about the game today, but just seen the score and now I've been pulled back in again.

Online rushyman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 11:20:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:45:06 pm
Not quite. We're on +18 now, could be on +20. Whoever makes a better GD in the final game qualifies.

We couldnt win all our games and be on +20

Literally impossible as were on +18 now
Offline Number 7

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm »
Where's that old adage again?

One game at a time.
Let's see what happens tomorrow but we cannot not show up. We seem to freeze or just not get it together when it really counts.
Offline Anfield Kopite

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on February 15, 2021, 08:41:21 am
Man City look like they have the title wrapped up leaving the rest to fight for the other 3 places. The contenders are Man United, Leicester, Ourselves, Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Aston Villa, Spurs and Arsenal.
I think United will finish 2nd or 3rd and qualify. Then 2 out of Us, Leicester and Chelsea will complete the top 4.
I posted the above 3 months ago. Think its aged rather well.
Online rushyman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 11:27:01 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:01:58 pm
True. We have to match Leicester's result in the last game.

If it plays out the most conservative way possible (all games 1 goal margins)

It really is in our hands
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5408 on: Yesterday at 11:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:23:27 pm
Leicester will need to beat Spurs by 3 or more if they lose to Chelsea to have any hope at all. Probably more than 4.

The other thing from tonights game is that it is now pretty certain that Spurs will have something to play for at the end, possibly Europa but at the very least finishing above Arsenal, we underestimate how much that means in North London, they won't get hammered.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5409 on: Yesterday at 11:40:52 pm »
Just when I thought I was out ... they pull me back in
Offline farawayred

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5410 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:27:01 pm
If it plays out the most conservative way possible (all games 1 goal margins)

It really is in our hands
For the first time in a very long while, yes it is.
Offline McSquared

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5411 on: Yesterday at 11:55:45 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:33:25 pm
Can someone explain how its in our hands? Not seen it mentioned in this thread. Thanks in advance.

Yeah was wondering that too
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 12:07:18 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:39:11 pm
The other thing from tonights game is that it is now pretty certain that Spurs will have something to play for at the end, possibly Europa but at the very least finishing above Arsenal, we underestimate how much that means in North London, they won't get hammered.

They won't get hammered anyway, with Sir Harold competing for the Golden Boot ...
Online rushyman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5413 on: Today at 12:10:55 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm
For the first time in a very long while, yes it is.

So many windows of opportunity have opened and weve slammed them shut

That stupid Newcastle equaliser is particularly painful all over again now

Thats without going into the weird and ridiculous losses at home.

Online MH41

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5414 on: Today at 12:13:46 am »
Watching MOTD and Leicester's win against OT's 3rd team last night, it reminded me of our game v Leicester in February. This was the game that I thought visibly broke us for a while.

We were playing well, and definitely deserving of the lead, until the officials and VAR intervened with
1. A horrendous free kick award
2. The Leicester goal, from the free kick, being allowed to stand because the shadow of Bobby's boot played the 3 offside Leicester players onside.
3. Jonny Evans 2 kicks at mané, including one on the ground, was not deemed a foul, and Leicester immediately went up the pitch and scored. VAR did not even appear to look at the incident.

Things could have been so different.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5415 on: Today at 12:15:47 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:10:55 am
So many windows of opportunity have opened and weve slammed them shut

That stupid Newcastle equaliser is particularly painful all over again now

Thats without going into the weird and ridiculous losses at home.

To be honest, it was Newcastle who have beaten Leicester, and have opened this window for us. It is a freak season ...
Online Simplexity

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5416 on: Today at 12:16:51 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:13:46 am
Watching MOTD and Leicester's win against OT's 3rd team last night, it reminded me of our game v Leicester in February. This was the game that I thought visibly broke us for a while.

We were playing well, and definitely deserving of the lead, until the officials and VAR intervened with
1. A horrendous free kick award
2. The Leicester goal, from the free kick, being allowed to stand because the shadow of Bobby's boot played the 3 offside Leicester players onside.
3. Jonny Evans 2 kicks at mané, including one on the ground, was not deemed a foul, and Leicester immediately went up the pitch and scored. VAR did not even appear to look at the incident.

Things could have been so different.

One of the million games these season that were utter shambles. Genuinely cannot wait to see the back of this shite season, next one cannot possibly be worse.
