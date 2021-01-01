Think Tuchel has managed par for the course as to what a good manager should be achieving with that Chelsea side. Let's not forget just how obscene the amounts of money they've thrown about are, and that's with the most productive academy in the country. Even when they won a couple of titles under Mourinho and Conte they were adding expensive players to accomplished sides and have never stopped, despite that pathetic transfer 'ban' which still somehow saw them bring in a promising player like Pulisic for 60 odd million.



While I don't expect them to finish above ourselves or City next season they should certainly be in the picture in the league. They don't have the quality of players that we or City do, but their depth is very good. In the Champions League they should also be going far, though don't get me wrong, Atletico/Porto/Real in the knockouts isn't as impressive as it sounds on paper, you only have to look at how poor both Madrid sides were against them, and Porto's whole team was probably put together for the price of a Havertz or Kepa. As for the cups, they always seem to do well in them. Why? They've always got an absolutely stacked squad and tend to get shithead draws. When they fell short of United a few times in the league in the late 00s/early 2010s, they always seemed to have the FA Cup or something to fall back on. Shame we've not really had the same luxury as it's a great way to add silverware.



The results they've got under Tuchel have been very good, but I can't see them maintaining that level of consistency on all fronts next season, though I can see them winning something as they so often have in recent years.