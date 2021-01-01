« previous next »
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5280 on: Today at 05:52:16 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 03:41:56 pm
Personally think any talk or hopes of a title challenge next season need to be reigned in.

It could happen, of course it could; we've got an amazing manager, some amazing players, and we should have at least some fans back in the ground on a consistent basis. But you have to look at City and Chelsea right now - and to a lesser extent United - and say momentum is massively with them. They're not conceding many goals at all yet still creating a decent amount of chances, and their squad depth is scary. We're not blessed with that and there are huge question marks regarding our defence, which makes it almost impossible to win a title, as well as whether some of our amazing players have gone past their peak.

If we miss out on top four this season - which I personally think is almost certain to happen - then our only real starting aim for next season should be to get back in it and go from there. I agree with other posters that we will. I think the alleged 'Big Six' has real potential to reduce to a 'Big Four' in the next few years, if it hasn't already, with us, United, Chelsea and City moving above the rest. There will always be sides like Leicester and Everton - and Spurs and Arsenal obviously - with potential to sneak in if one or more of those four teams perform below their level, but if they don't then their par should be too good to be matched. The fact that the bookies had us as a 50/50 shot to make the top four as of yesterday despite us being absolutely terrible for half of the season tells us that.

The squad is at it's peak now (could even be past it for some players) so to throw away another year after this one was tossed away is just one more year closer to the whole thing needing to be rebuilt with nothing to show for it.  If we're not challenging for the title then depending on the economics in world football we're going to having an aging squad on huge wages with little hope of changing it barring a godfather type offer for a player we'd probably prefer to keep.
Logged

Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,342
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5281 on: Today at 05:56:47 pm »
Describing one of the top 5 managers in Europe as a clown is hilarious. As grim as it is to admit, the two best teams in Europe right now are contesting the Champions League final this year and are very likely to be the front runners in the league next season.

Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,580
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5282 on: Today at 06:13:32 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 05:23:04 pm
You clearly haven't been watching football since January. They're a good team with a good manager and ridiculous squad depth; all the signs are that they will be right in the mix next season.

The reason why I don't rate Chelsea much is exactly because I watch a lot of football, including their recent games against Southampton, Man Utd, Leeds, WBA and Brighton. They are nothing special ...
Logged

Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5283 on: Today at 06:54:32 pm »
So what chance have the arsenal got tonight then?
Logged

KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,592
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5284 on: Today at 07:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 06:54:32 pm
So what chance have the arsenal got tonight then?
Probably none, but if Arsenal do win, and we somehow won the rest of our games we'd almost certainly make Top 4. The Leicester v Chelsea game could have no bad result for us then. Very, very unlikely though.
Logged

skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,236
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5285 on: Today at 07:55:10 pm »
Come on Arsenal.  Saka, Smith-Rowe, and Odegaard setting up Aubameyang.  Arteta masterclass here we go (by that I mean a 0-0 draw).
Logged
King Kenny.

PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5286 on: Today at 08:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 05:56:47 pm
Describing one of the top 5 managers in Europe as a clown is hilarious. As grim as it is to admit, the two best teams in Europe right now are contesting the Champions League final this year and are very likely to be the front runners in the league next season.

I think this is about right, and United will doubtless be strong (although how they cope if Fernandes is injured long term remains to be seen), but there is no reason to think that we cannot challenge all of these teams with VVD back, Fabinho and Henderson back, Gomez back, fans back
Logged

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,898
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5287 on: Today at 08:33:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:13:32 pm
The reason why I don't rate Chelsea much is exactly because I watch a lot of football, including their recent games against Southampton, Man Utd, Leeds, WBA and Brighton. They are nothing special ...

It's not a hill I'm willing to die on defending a Chelsea manager but Tuchel's record at Chelsea in the premier league is: P16 W10 D5 L1 Pts 35 (equates to 83 points over 38 games).

In the CL they've beaten Atletico, Dortmund and Madrid over 2 legs to reach the final

They've also got to the final of the FA Cup beating City in the semi-final.

This is for a manager who joined halfway through the season and has shaped a squad that looked to have quality in depth but was a bit dysfunctional. I'm not necessarily scared of Chelsea next season but it's easy to see why people have come to the conclusion that (a) Tuchel is doing a good job and (b) they might improve further when he has a pre-season for training players and recruitment. Based on that I think it's a fair prediction to say they will be legitimate threat to the top trophies next season.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • Seis Veces
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5288 on: Today at 08:54:05 pm »
Think Tuchel has managed par for the course as to what a good manager should be achieving with that Chelsea side. Let's not forget just how obscene the amounts of money they've thrown about are, and that's with the most productive academy in the country. Even when they won a couple of titles under Mourinho and Conte they were adding expensive players to accomplished sides and have never stopped, despite that pathetic transfer 'ban' which still somehow saw them bring in a promising player like Pulisic for 60 odd million.

While I don't expect them to finish above ourselves or City next season they should certainly be in the picture in the league. They don't have the quality of players that we or City do, but their depth is very good. In the Champions League they should also be going far, though don't get me wrong, Atletico/Porto/Real in the knockouts isn't as impressive as it sounds on paper, you only have to look at how poor both Madrid sides were against them, and Porto's whole team was probably put together for the price of a Havertz or Kepa. As for the cups, they always seem to do well in them. Why? They've always got an absolutely stacked squad and tend to get shithead draws. When they fell short of United a few times in the league in the late 00s/early 2010s, they always seemed to have the FA Cup or something to fall back on. Shame we've not really had the same luxury as it's a great way to add silverware.

The results they've got under Tuchel have been very good, but I can't see them maintaining that level of consistency on all fronts next season, though I can see them winning something as they so often have in recent years.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,477
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5289 on: Today at 08:55:54 pm »
Are we forgetting a new manager bounce is a thing as well....?
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,922
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5290 on: Today at 09:04:57 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:55:54 pm
Are we forgetting a new manager bounce is a thing as well....?

Half the trophies Chelsea win are off a mid-season new manager bounce.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,418
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5291 on: Today at 09:08:45 pm »
Its going to go to shit with Tuchel eventually.

Also, whilst they will be a big threat next season. their tactics are pretty limited.
Logged
