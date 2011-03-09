I don't think the narrative of this season over the 1st 90-95% of games fits with us winning out from here on in and other results going our way so we miraculously finish 4th.



Its a season where we've been hit by injuries throughout the campaign. One gut punch after another. Injuries that started as a consequence of 2 horrific challenges in the Goodison derby. It's one that has spiralled from there.



It a season where we've been on wrong end of inconsistencies with the use of VAR and some shambolic refereeing at time.



It's a season where a few of the players who've managed to stay fit have fallen off a cliff performance wise. Probably as a consequence of the schedule and fatigue brought on back lack of rotation due to the injury pile up but nonetheless not many players have covered themselves in glory.



It's a season were we've been knocked out the FA Cup by United and not turned up when faced with a shot of revenge against a Real Madrid team that beat us in a CL Final in controversial circumstances a few years earlier.



If our own woes weren't enough then it's a season where City win the league and League Cup. Chelsea probably win the the FA Cup. City or Chelsea win the Champions League and United win the Europa League. It's hard to choose a more horrifying list of winners that is realistic.



Like I said the narrative of this season probably dictates United end our slim CL hopes on Thursday night - a game in itself that we've got thin end of the wedge due to fixture rearrangements caused by opposition fans getting one of games postponed. I wouldn't be surprised if we conspire to qualify for the Conference League - the worst option out of Europa League or no European involvement in 2021/22.



Fair play to anyone who still holds out any hope for this season. I'm normally an optimistic fella but I've had enough with this season. Draw a line underneath it, make some changes in the summer and go again next year. Hopefully in the Europa League, if not CL.