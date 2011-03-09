« previous next »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:59:20 am
Players being in or out of form is not something you can always control - if Jurgen can't always do it, not many others can. What we can control or have an influence on is the size of the squad to cope in such events.

I keep my criticism of the transfer policy specific to the defence as it was an (small) issue in August when Lovren left, a massive one when VVD got injured in October and hit crisis point on Boxing day. Instead of planning early and getting things done like we normally do, we basically waited till deadline day and panicked like a club in the bottom 6 with no plan.

Not just directed at you but who were the two available centre-backs that would have allowed us to play the same way as we did with Van Dyck and Gomez/Matip?

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:02:10 pm
We can finish above them again but it takes us having a perfect season and them to fall away because even a near perfect season wasn't enough in 18/19.

Also, one advantage in the previous two seasons that after City we had nobody else to worry about. Now Chelsea are a threat again and it's only a matter of time until a billionaire or oil state take over United or Arsenal.

Make no bones though, missing out on the CL sets us back years.

I know people have been commenting for years, but honestly can you just give your 'the world is falling' shtick a rest for a little while?
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:05:42 pm
Not just directed at you but who were the two available centre-backs that would have allowed us to play the same way as we did with Van Dyck and Gomez/Matip?

Kabak has been more than useful for us. Even if we could have signed him earlier, it could have helped and probably would have. It was a bizarre decision to try to secure signings so late in the window.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:02:10 pm
We can finish above them again but it takes us having a perfect season and them to fall away because even a near perfect season wasn't enough in 18/19.

Also, one advantage in the previous two seasons that after City we had nobody else to worry about. Now Chelsea are a threat again and it's only a matter of time until a billionaire or oil state take over United or Arsenal.

Make no bones though, missing out on the CL sets us back years.

I don't think we have to have a perfect season...those couple of seasons where City were getting around 100 points and we were too - sure. We both were at insane levels then

Last season and this season City have been 80-90 points...that is gettable. Will they go up a level? who knows...but that 80-90 point level sure we can aim for that too, so can others that you mention. That is the usual benchmark for a champion anyway

And I don't think it will set us back years not making CL for one season. Maybe for a couple seasons then yeah...our recruitment can still be good even if we don't have CL this one summer, then again I don't think we need to make wholesale changes this one transfer window

More importantly imo, we need to get everything else straight with the players we have and want to keep/tactical tweaks - thats our main battle
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 12:16:49 pm
I don't think we have to have a perfect season...those couple of seasons where City were getting around 100 points and we were too - sure. We both were at insane levels then

Last season and this season City have been 80-90 points...that is gettable. Will they go up a level? who knows...but that 80-90 point level sure we can aim for that too, so can others that you mention. That is the usual benchmark for a champion anyway

And I don't think it will set us back years not making CL for one season. Maybe for a couple seasons then yeah...our recruitment can still be good even if we don't have CL this one summer, then again I don't think we need to make wholesale changes this one transfer window

More importantly imo, we need to get everything else straight with the players we have and want to keep/tactical tweaks - thats our main battle

City had a slow start though, like many without the pre-season, and have been able to ease off in the league in the run-in while prioritising Europe. When they put the hard yards in they won 18 out of 19 games from Christmas to March.  That's with Aguero out all season pretty much (who they'll obviously replace).

That's the 3rd season in 4 they've won 18 out of 19 games in the league.  We also achieved it last season (we won something like 26 of our first 27 games, so they just couldn't keep touch).

Had we kept our defence fit though I think we'd have minimum run them close this season and could have won it. Question is, how much this season has taken out of us physically (particularly with the long term injured) and mentally/psychologically. It took 5 years to build up the great mentality we had. The late collapse we've seen in games like Newcastle was reminiscent of the side Klopp inherited.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:26:17 pm
City had a slow start though, like many without the pre-season, and have been able to ease off in the league in the run-in while prioritising Europe. When they put the hard yards in they won 18 out of 19 games from Christmas to March.  That's with Aguero out all season pretty much (who they'll obviously replace).

That's the 3rd season in 4 they've won 18 out of 19 games in the league.  We also achieved it last season (we won something like 26 of our first 27 games, so they just couldn't keep touch).

Had we kept our defence fit though I think we'd have minimum run them close this season and could have won it. Question is, how much this season has taken out of us physically (particularly with the long term injured) and mentally/psychologically. It took 5 years to build up the great mentality we had. The late collapse we've seen in games like Newcastle was reminiscent of the side Klopp inherited.

Ok.
So every team goes through ebs and flows each season, that is the way it is - they can deal with it better having more resources I've already admitted - their winning streak this season coincided with a lot of teams struggling more than them because of the pandemic for example. The other two seasons were part of their best ever points haul (and all champions have long winning streaks or a couple good ones) so don't think its the standard to set them on is the point im trying to drive at here - much like it isn't a standard we are being judged by anymore

*That is not saying they/we could not have another outlandish season again like the ones where we were knocking on 100 points*

80-90 points is achievable.
In the last 4/6 seasons City have been there - with all their money and with all their Guardiola.
We don't need to be perfect to beat them.
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 01:48:30 pm
Ok.
So every team goes through ebs and flows each season, that is the way it is - they can deal with it better having more resources I've already admitted - their winning streak this season coincided with a lot of teams struggling more than them because of the pandemic for example. The other two seasons were part of their best ever points haul so don't think its the standard to set them on is the point im trying to drive at here - much like it isn't a standard we are being judged by anymore

*That is not saying they/we could not have another outlandish season again like the ones where we were knocking on 100 points*

80-90 points is achievable.
In the last 4/6 seasons City have been there - with all their money and with all their Guardiola.
We don't need to be perfect to beat them.

Id take 80 points if offered it right now for next season. It would be a really good points haul. It would probably get us at least second.

Id move the 'floor' to 75 points. Anything below that, considering our resources, would be an underachievement.
80 points would be a great achievement, and 74 would be dreadful :D
I don't think the narrative of this season over the 1st 90-95% of games fits with us winning out from here on in and other results going our way so we miraculously finish 4th.

Its a season where we've been hit by injuries throughout the campaign. One gut punch after another. Injuries that started as a consequence of 2 horrific challenges in the Goodison derby. It's one that has spiralled from there.

It a season where we've been on wrong end of inconsistencies with the use of VAR and some shambolic refereeing at time.

It's a season where a few of the players who've managed to stay fit have fallen off a cliff performance wise. Probably as a consequence of the schedule and fatigue brought on back lack of rotation due to the injury pile up but nonetheless not many players have covered themselves in glory.

It's a season were we've been knocked out the FA Cup by United and not turned up when faced with a shot of revenge against a Real Madrid team that beat us in a CL Final in controversial circumstances a few years earlier.

If our own woes weren't enough then it's a season where City win the league and League Cup. Chelsea probably win the the FA Cup. City or Chelsea win the Champions League and United win the Europa League. It's hard to choose a more horrifying list of winners that is realistic.

Like I said the narrative of this season probably dictates United end our slim CL hopes on Thursday night -  a game in itself that we've got thin end of the wedge due to fixture rearrangements caused by opposition fans getting one of games postponed. I wouldn't be surprised if we conspire to qualify for the Conference League -  the worst option out of Europa League or no European involvement in 2021/22.

Fair play to anyone who still holds out any hope for this season. I'm normally an optimistic fella but I've had enough with this season. Draw a line underneath it, make some changes in the summer and go again next year. Hopefully in the Europa League, if not CL.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:49:44 pm
Id take 80 points if offered it right now for next season.

Probably depends how  we view this summer. Will Klopp start a rebuild or tweak, get the team back together and have 1 final shot with the majority of this squad. So many factors to consider. Particularly with how we deal with contract extensions and how that plays out with it's knock on effect to potential sales.

In saying all that, 80 points next season would be a good achievement and one that would get Top 3, probably 2nd. I think we can do better than 80 points but equally wouldn't be surprised if we are more like a 70-80 point team who qualifies easily for CL but in 3rd or 4th. A lot will be dictated by how the returning players do and if others (Robertson, Mane, Firmino, Trent) can return to top form with the required consistency.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:05:53 pm
80 points would be a great achievement, and 74 would be dreadful :D

Yes, a difference in points does make a difference to whether a season is good or not.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:49:44 pm
Id take 80 points if offered it right now for next season. It would be a really good points haul. It would probably get us at least second.

Id move the 'floor' to 75 points. Anything below that, considering our resources, would be an underachievement.

Looking at the PL table for this year 74 probably gets you top 4, where as 80 likely puts you in title contention.

I can quite easily see us getting in the 80's next season, quite easily. Although top 4 would be considered a success whatever points we have, given that it is an immediate improvement and bounce back from this year.

I wouldn't bite your hand off for top 4 as I believe we should get is no problem injuries permitting, but it would be a successful season
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:42:15 pm
Yes, a difference in points does make a difference to whether a season is good or not.

Honestly love the idea, before a ball has been kicked, that 6 points is the difference between a great season and an appalling one without even knowing what the points would have actually helped us achieve :lmao
It's just all about momentum as much as anything in terms of title run

City had an amazing run that has won them the title. Two patchy runs of form either side it, granted you might say performances dropped because the title seemed sewn up, a better team than United applies more pressure

If we have a quality balanced team to go with our quality manager who knows what we could do
