

The issue isnt specifically a failure to buy defenders in the January window but a failure to invest since we brought in Ali and Virg. Weve had to flog the same players for the best part of 3 years and because we were successful the owners got complacent and tightened the purse strings. Our net spend over the past 5 years is lower than most PL sides.



So, yes, it was unlucky that we lost all 3 centre backs but it could easily have been two of the front three and wed have had to endure a season watching Divock miss a barn door from 5 feet. No one is suggesting we match City or Chelsea because we cant but we didnt maintain the roof while the sun was shining.



Finishing outside the top 4 is a f*cking liberty given where we were last year. If theres a silver lining the owners will have learned the hard way that if you stand still, you go backwards.



I cant see us making top 4 and I cant be bothered to blame it on Man U. We lost the right to complain with those back to back bottle-job atrocities against Leeds and Newcastle. If we can keep our best players and bring in two or three more theres no reason we cant compete. It just frustrates me that after 30 years working our way to the top, we literally pissed away the advantage we had built up.