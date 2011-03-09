« previous next »
The PL run-in

Alan_X

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:22:44 pm
The foundation to our recent sucess has been our ability to defend at a high level. We had goal-scoring forwards prior to Van Dijk, but we couldn't sustain a challenge of any sort without addressing the issue at the back.

I agree, lack of goals has been a problem, my point overall is it's not just one specific thing. It's a combination of both

Of course that's true. But I'd go beyond that and point to the catalogue of issues we've had this season that buying two top central defenders wouldn't have solved (and fuck knows who the two available Van Dyck/Gomez replacements were). Thiago not available, Jota out, Trent with Covid and off form, Allison out, Henderson out... the VAR debacles and impact on morale... and on and on it goes.  Even the ESL bollocks impacted us in ways it didn't other clubs - we had the Leeds game as the first game after the announcement and then United fans getting the game called off.

It's been an absolute shitshow of a season.
Mighty_Red

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:24:37 pm
And i am not disagreeing with that but some on here want to blame the Owners for having no defenders and completely missed the bigger picture.
They do have to take a huge proportion of the blame though. Nothing is guaranteed but it was arrogant to think we could simply cruise through even when we were down to just Fabinho on Boxing day. Even allowing for the financial issues, bringing Kabak in 4 weeks earlier may have got us an extra 3-6 points more as well as less injuries to other players through overplaying.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:42:28 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm
It's one thing to say we couldn't challenge.  It's another to say we can't make top 4 which the odds are we won't now.  At least for me and when you look at the overall squad we have there isn't any way that's understandable just based on losing the CB's.

I agree, it's not just the CBs. I personally felt confident that we would finish in the top 4 even with the CB injuries. But the injury to Jota, and the lack of form from Mane and Firmino, has been a major issue on top of that.

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:44:02 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
Of course that's true. But I'd go beyond that and point to the catalogue of issues we've had this season that buying two top central defenders wouldn't have solved (and fuck knows who the two available Van Dyck/Gomez replacements were). Thiago not available, Jota out, Trent with Covid and off form, Allison out, Henderson out... the VAR debacles and impact on morale... and on and on it goes.  Even the ESL bollocks impacted us in ways it didn't other clubs - we had the Leeds game as the first game after the announcement and then United fans getting the game called off.

It's been an absolute shitshow of a season.

Absolutely, everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong. [Whilst not having supporters in the stands, dealing with a pandemic etc..]]
The-Originals

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:44:24 pm
Fromola

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
They do have to take a huge proportion of the blame though. Nothing is guaranteed but it was arrogant to think we could simply cruise through even when we were down to just Fabinho on Boxing day. Even allowing for the financial issues, bringing Kabak in 4 weeks earlier may have got us an extra 3-6 points more as well as less injuries to other players through overplaying.

As we've seen in recent weeks with the owners the problem is they just don't understand the game.

We lost our first game of 2021 with Fabinho and Henderson playing centre back. That could have been a message to the owners, but they still had no intention of acting and thought if we won't win the league so be it, but never banked on losing top 4.
The-Originals

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm
Asam

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:57:43 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
Of course that's true. But I'd go beyond that and point to the catalogue of issues we've had this season that buying two top central defenders wouldn't have solved (and fuck knows who the two available Van Dyck/Gomez replacements were). Thiago not available, Jota out, Trent with Covid and off form, Allison out, Henderson out... the VAR debacles and impact on morale... and on and on it goes.  Even the ESL bollocks impacted us in ways it didn't other clubs - we had the Leeds game as the first game after the announcement and then United fans getting the game called off.

It's been an absolute shitshow of a season.

The point is we take action on what we CAN control. we had a ship with a leaking hull and decided to wait until we were drowning before we did anything, if the right decision was to wait then why bother signing anyone at all? bring in 3 players in the first week of January and we would definitely be in the top 4, the other teams above us have been shit, weve just been fucking atrocious.

We will sign some decent players this summer, Im sure about that but we have to remember our identity under Klopp is/was 2 key things

A) Being proactive (on and off the pitch)
B) Intensity

Weve lost our way and need to get back to first principals this summer, the owners failed the manager by being too circumspect and it seems like the majority of supporters are busy making excuses or trying to be empathetic when its not necessary- whatever the financial reasons were for not doing business early we are clearly not going to be the better for it when were flying off to Bulgaria or Ukraine for a game on a Thursday night are we?

FSG fucked up and let Klopp down massively on the resources we could influence.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm
In a world of changing online insults and acceptability, can I ask, after tonight, is devious cheating Nordic Goblin acceptable?

If we ever had incentive to beat them, it's now.
Mighty_Red

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:31:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm
As we've seen in recent weeks with the owners the problem is they just don't understand the game.

We lost our first game of 2021 with Fabinho and Henderson playing centre back. That could have been a message to the owners, but they still had no intention of acting and thought if we won't win the league so be it, but never banked on losing top 4.
It's worse, it looks increasingly like they didn't want to act because there was no threat of losing the CL revenue as they were thinking the ESL revenue would take over. Regardless of whether the ESL was a good idea or not, that kind of thinking is almost unforgivable.
Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:57:43 pm
The point is we take action on what we CAN control. we had a ship with a leaking hull and decided to wait until we were drowning before we did anything, if the right decision was to wait then why bother signing anyone at all? bring in 3 players in the first week of January and we would definitely be in the top 4, the other teams above us have been shit, weve just been fucking atrocious.

We will sign some decent players this summer, Im sure about that but we have to remember our identity under Klopp is/was 2 key things

A) Being proactive (on and off the pitch)
B) Intensity

Weve lost our way and need to get back to first principals this summer, the owners failed the manager by being too circumspect and it seems like the majority of supporters are busy making excuses or trying to be empathetic when its not necessary- whatever the financial reasons were for not doing business early we are clearly not going to be the better for it when were flying off to Bulgaria or Ukraine for a game on a Thursday night are we?

FSG fucked up and let Klopp down massively on the resources we could influence.

It's not making an excuse for the owners to point out that based on the totality of the season there was probably nobody available that could have been purchased that would have changed anything.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:31:22 pm
It's worse, it looks increasingly like they didn't want to act because there was no threat of losing the CL revenue as they were thinking the ESL revenue would take over. Regardless of whether the ESL was a good idea or not, that kind of thinking is almost unforgivable.

To be honest, who on here thought back at the start of the year we would have our worst run of home form in living memory and fail to score a home goal from open play for over 4 months
stockdam

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:56:32 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm
To be honest, who on here thought back at the start of the year we would have our worst run of home form in living memory and fail to score a home goal from open play for over 4 months

Not me. I was going to take a bet with a United supporter that we would comfortably finish above them........Im glad she chickened out.
Only Me

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm
Feel bad for the players injured, who are great lads, and must find it extraordinarily frustrating not to be able to influence the season in any way.

Feel bad for Jurgen,  who deserves much better than the way he was disdainfully treated by the dollar chasing pigs that our current custodians repeatedly show themselves to be.

But the owners, their many loyal RAWK bots, and the embarrassing twats that make up a lot of the online support are getting exactly what they deserve. And I have to admit, that really does make me smile. A lot.

You see, if we ended up getting demoted 27 divisions for our leading role in the greed league, Id be happy about it. Id go and watch us again, playing non league teams in tiny grounds. Itd be boss. Plus, a lot of the rats would readily desert such a ship, and fuck off and support city/united/latest bandwagon fc, and who knows, we might even get our club back again.


Mighty_Red

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:20:01 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm
To be honest, who on here thought back at the start of the year we would have our worst run of home form in living memory and fail to score a home goal from open play for over 4 months
Nobody, but most of us were looking at the top of the table and thinking we still had a chance to retain our title. If the board threw in the towel early, it's no surprise everybody else did too.

To go from that to hovering around 6th place looking at 4th is pretty depressing.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:43:01 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:20:01 am
Nobody, but most of us were looking at the top of the table and thinking we still had a chance to retain our title. If the board threw in the towel early, it's no surprise everybody else did too.

To go from that to hovering around 6th place looking at 4th is pretty depressing.

The board can be blamed for the CB's, I agree, but the board isn't at fault for Mane and Firmino being ineffective in front of goal and Jota missing 3 months through injury.

Doc Red

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:45:41 am
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 01:32:55 am
I think he'll field a strong team against Leicester and a weak team against us.
Wouldn't make sense the other way unless he was purposely trying to spite us.
Considering we as a club didn't try to push for the 3 point punishment,  and taking into account how cozy our respective owners are with one another, I think they'll play the games above board. Solsjaer is a company men, he'll follow what they'll advice.

Just my logical take on this.

Yup, I was absolutely spot on.
Meh.
Doc Red

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:57:27 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:31:22 pm
It's worse, it looks increasingly like they didn't want to act because there was no threat of losing the CL revenue as they were thinking the ESL revenue would take over. Regardless of whether the ESL was a good idea or not, that kind of thinking is almost unforgivable.

Exactly.
They were convinced that an even larger boatload of cash was on its way to the bank vault, and that it was inevitable regardless if they spent big, or spent early, or even spent at all. It makes sense why they waited until we had run out of defenders, backup defenders, backup emergency midfielders/defenders, and back up midfielders that could do a defensive job, before they bothered to bring in defenders. At that point, we literally didn't have more than one healthy defender available and not bringing in anyone would have raised plenty of questions on their commitment. So in order to avoid any backlash, whilst also to minimise costs as they wait for their inevitable new cash cow, they bring in a defender on loan with an option to buy, and a defender that looks okay on paper and is cheap.

Might even explain why they didn't want to spend cash on a defender in last summer's window either.

They expected the squad and staff to carry the club whilst they twiddled their fingers biding by the countdown to their financial utopia. And they did this without consulting or confiding in anyone; players, trainers, or supporters. Or as they probably thought, why confide in those that don't matter.
Doc Red

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:06:27 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:43:01 am
The board can be blamed for the CB's, I agree, but the board isn't at fault for Mane and Firmino being ineffective in front of goal and Jota missing 3 months through injury.

Context though. It isn't as if Firmino has been scoring goals galore in the year or two prior, yet we still won the league.
Granted, Mane hasn't been on form, but Jota wasn't playing last season as well. The issues you've mentioned haven't made the situation any better, and actually made the slide down the table a little quicker. However, the defensive void has been our major downfall. The snowball effect of having to compensate by shifting in midfielders which than further affected our midfield options which in turn affected the burden on the front three, is what shot us in the foot.

For a team that has arguably played almost above their level, if not at the maximum of their capabilities , for 3-4 seasons, having such a disruption to the team seemingly collapsed everything. We were mustering on with Henderson pushing the midfield and Fabinho doing a job in defense, but once Henderson also started moonlighting as a defender, it pretty much ended things for us. We should have brought in defenders last Summer, or then at the earliest possible time in the Winter window.

Instead, now we know that FSG had other priorities in mind, final season standings be damned.
Schmarn

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:16:25 am

The issue isnt specifically a failure to buy defenders in the January window but a failure to invest since we brought in Ali and Virg. Weve had to flog the same players for the best part of 3 years and because we were successful the owners got complacent and tightened the purse strings. Our net spend over the past 5 years is lower than most PL sides.

So, yes, it was unlucky that we lost all 3 centre backs but it could easily have been two of the front three and wed have had to endure a season watching Divock miss a barn door from 5 feet. No one is suggesting we match City or Chelsea because we cant but we didnt maintain the roof while the sun was shining.

Finishing outside the top 4 is a f*cking liberty given where we were last year. If theres a silver lining the owners will have learned the hard way that if you stand still, you go backwards.

I cant see us making top 4 and I cant be bothered to blame it on Man U. We lost the right to complain with those back to back bottle-job atrocities against Leeds and Newcastle. If we can keep our best players and bring in two or three more theres no reason we cant compete. It just frustrates me that after 30 years working our way to the top, we literally pissed away the advantage we had built up.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 03:39:19 am
Quote
Context though. It isn't as if Firmino has been scoring goals galore in the year or two prior, yet we still won the league.

You are right Firmino wasn't scoring goals, but he still scored more than he has had this year, overall the biggest downgrade has been Mane's form. So his lack of form, makes Firmino's production even worse because only Salah has been the consistent goal threat during this time.

Quote
but Jota wasn't playing last season as well.

He wasn't, but he was brought in to refresh our front three and help us rotate effectively and also bring more goal threat if one of the 3 aren't in form. And when he was fit, he did just that. Once he was out for several months, and Mane's form dipped dramatically that exacerbated the problem

Quote
However, the defensive void has been our major downfall. The snowball effect of having to compensate by shifting in midfielders which than further affected our midfield options which in turn affected the burden on the front three, is what shot us in the foot.

For a team that has arguably played almost above their level, if not at the maximum of their capabilities , for 3-4 seasons, having such a disruption to the team seemingly collapsed everything. We were mustering on with Henderson pushing the midfield and Fabinho doing a job in defense, but once Henderson also started moonlighting as a defender, it pretty much ended things for us. We should have brought in defenders last Summer, or then at the earliest possible time in the Winter window.

Instead, now we know that FSG had other priorities in mind, final season standings be damned.

I agree wholeheartedly.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 03:40:59 am
Quote
If we can keep our best players and bring in two or three more theres no reason we cant compete. It just frustrates me that after 30 years working our way to the top, we literally pissed away the advantage we had built up.

We didn't piss away anything, we had shit loads of injuries that snowballed into the situation we have today. It's not as if, we had everyone available, played together all season and still played like shit and produced what we have.

It's not just injuries to the best 3 centerbacks, it's on and off injuries to your best midfielders, key parts of your side, and an injury to a player you brought in midfield to bring something different, as well, injury to a player in the front three that was going to help out and freshen things up [and he did that when he was fit], and so on and so forth.

It's not just 3 injuries.


Alan_X

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 06:53:48 am
Fromola

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 07:09:40 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm
To be honest, who on here thought back at the start of the year we would have our worst run of home form in living memory and fail to score a home goal from open play for over 4 months

Plenty of us were warning of the dangers of missing top 4 through January. If we didnt get defenders in. Even the midfield was going to pot with key players having to cover.
