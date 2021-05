The issue isn’t specifically a failure to buy defenders in the January window but a failure to invest since we brought in Ali and Virg. We’ve had to flog the same players for the best part of 3 years and because we were successful the owners got complacent and tightened the purse strings. Our net spend over the past 5 years is lower than most PL sides.



So, yes, it was unlucky that we lost all 3 centre backs but it could easily have been two of the front three and we’d have had to endure a season watching Divock miss a barn door from 5 feet. No one is suggesting we match City or Chelsea because we can’t but we didn’t maintain the roof while the sun was shining.



Finishing outside the top 4 is a f*cking liberty given where we were last year. If there’s a silver lining the owners will have learned the hard way that if you stand still, you go backwards.



I can’t see us making top 4 and I can’t be bothered to blame it on Man U. We lost the right to complain with those back to back bottle-job atrocities against Leeds and Newcastle. If we can keep our best players and bring in two or three more there’s no reason we can’t compete. It just frustrates me that after 30 years working our way to the top, we literally pissed away the advantage we had built up.