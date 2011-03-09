Feel bad for the players injured, who are great lads, and must find it extraordinarily frustrating not to be able to influence the season in any way.
Feel bad for Jurgen, who deserves much better than the way he was disdainfully treated by the dollar chasing pigs that our current custodians repeatedly show themselves to be.
But the owners, their many loyal RAWK bots, and the embarrassing twats that make up a lot of the online support are getting exactly what they deserve. And I have to admit, that really does make me smile. A lot.
You see, if we ended up getting demoted 27 divisions for our leading role in the greed league, Id be happy about it. Id go and watch us again, playing non league teams in tiny grounds. Itd be boss. Plus, a lot of the rats would readily desert such a ship, and fuck off and support city/united/latest bandwagon fc, and who knows, we might even get our club back again.