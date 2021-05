It ain't over until it's over. Leicester need 4 pts to guarantee it, or it may come to goal difference. As it stands, they are +3 on us, but if we win our two games in hand by the minimum, and if they lose a game by the minimum, we'll be square. (If they don't lose a game it doesn't matter anyway). So, all we need to do is win out games and hopefully by more that one goal (easier said than done, I know).