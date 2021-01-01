« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 317685 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,371
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5040 on: Today at 05:34:03 pm »
Are you all scared of us playing Man United?
Logged

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5041 on: Today at 05:35:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:33:28 pm
That is all kind of true but the fact is, we named a team to play them when the fixture was due to be played that was stronger than the one well be able to put out on Thursday. And at the same time theyve gifted Leicester a much stronger chance of winning than they would otherwise of had. And all because of the actions of their fans. Hardly fair is it, regardless of how poor we may have been.
exactly this.  Their own fans have caused this, so why the hell are we the ones suffering for it, its a fecking joke
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,794
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5042 on: Today at 05:35:57 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:24:24 pm
But you can't say that for sure. CIty lost to Chelsea at the weekend, they are having a bit of a wobble. Who concedes the league, at home, in that manner? Could you imagine if Klopp put out the reserves when the league was still there to ber played for with 3/4 games to go? I mean, would you be happy if Liverpool put out a scratch team on Thursday, saying 4th place would probably go to West Ham/Spurs/Leicester?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:27:54 pm
Well, if they realized that Man City won't drop points, it is fine then. I mean, it is not like Man City have beaten Man Utd to the title in a photo-finish in the past, or something like that. To be honest, I simply can't be angry with Man Utd for becoming Everton. It is actually hilarious  ;D
How dare you apply our thinking to them?!   ;D

Look, I know it's small club thinking if the rumored squad is true, but they are entitled to it. especially after becoming irrelevant since Ferguson left. Had they not been paying gazzilian quid per week salaries, what kind of team could they assemble? Let them enjoy the small moment when out fate is in their hands.

And I want to see this place after it turns our that Smeagol was playing mind games with Leicester...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5043 on: Today at 05:36:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:34:03 pm
Are you all scared of us playing Man United?
not at all, Im annoyed that theyre throwing the game against Leicester
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5044 on: Today at 05:38:18 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 05:35:31 pm
exactly this.  Their own fans have caused this, so why the hell are we the ones suffering for it, its a fecking joke

Again, why is there no punishment for Utd. Does that mean if we need to forfeit a game due to some players being out, we can just protest and riot?
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,404
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5045 on: Today at 05:38:19 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:33:28 pm
That is all kind of true but the fact is, we named a team to play them when the fixture was due to be played that was stronger than the one well be able to put out on Thursday. And at the same time theyve gifted Leicester a much stronger chance of winning than they would otherwise of had. And all because of the actions of their fans. Hardly fair is it, regardless of how poor we may have been.

Integrity has pretty much gone from the game, super league or not. Let's be honest. This type of match fixing has been going on for a while now. Everton have done it a few times in recent years.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,371
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5046 on: Today at 05:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 05:36:04 pm
not at all, I’m annoyed that they’re throwing the game against Leicester

Most people are worried about us playing their strongest side. If we win all four of our games, we go through.

We are the Champions still of this league, we got ourselves into this mess and only we can get ourselves out of this. If we fail to beat United on Thursday, then clearly we are not good enough.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,885
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5047 on: Today at 05:40:28 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:38:32 pm
Most people are worried about us playing their strongest side. If we win all four of our games, we go through.

We are the Champions still of this league, we got ourselves into this mess and only we can get ourselves out of this. If we fail to beat United on Thursday, then clearly we are not good enough.
Its also that were playing a weaker team, with shitter officials and they will definitely lose against Leicester because they have a reason to play their reserves.
Logged

Online DTRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5048 on: Today at 05:40:49 pm »
Imagine Rawk if it was still mathematically possible to win the league and Jurgen picked our equivalent of bench warmers and never picks.

There would be meltdown!  I think I'd swerve the HT thread too.

They have effectively suffered no punishment for last Sunday and could affect us. Joke of a league!

Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,794
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 05:42:11 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:38:32 pm
Most people are worried about us playing their strongest side. If we win all four of our games, we go through.

We are the Champions still of this league, we got ourselves into this mess and only we can get ourselves out of this. If we fail to beat United on Thursday, then clearly we are not good enough.
True. People are worried out by playing their strongest 14 on Thursday (17 if you count VAR and Coote). But we put ourselves in that situation.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,885
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5050 on: Today at 05:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 05:35:31 pm
exactly this.  Their own fans have caused this, so why the hell are we the ones suffering for it, its a fecking joke

Because Sky and Neville and Carragher incited the whole thing and given they've given Liverpool the lion's share of the blame between them. It'll be deemed as just that big 6 Super League agitators miss out on CL and a more deserving, sporting club like Leicester (who won promotion years ago while avoiding paying creditors in administration) or West 'null and void so we can't go down' Ham get in instead.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:49 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,516
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5051 on: Today at 05:42:51 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:38:32 pm
Most people are worried about us playing their strongest side. If we win all four of our games, we go through.

We are the Champions still of this league, we got ourselves into this mess and only we can get ourselves out of this. If we fail to beat United on Thursday, then clearly we are not good enough.

That's not true though, is it? If Leicester win their last three games they get 4th. Liverpool were hoping that United would give them a game. Instead they are handing them 3 points.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,794
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #5052 on: Today at 05:44:10 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:42:51 pm
That's not true though, is it? If Leicester win their last three games they get 4th. Liverpool were hoping that United would give them a game. Instead they are handing them 3 points.
We can still get 4th on goal difference if Chelsea beats Leicester.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 