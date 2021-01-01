But you can't say that for sure. CIty lost to Chelsea at the weekend, they are having a bit of a wobble. Who concedes the league, at home, in that manner? Could you imagine if Klopp put out the reserves when the league was still there to ber played for with 3/4 games to go? I mean, would you be happy if Liverpool put out a scratch team on Thursday, saying 4th place would probably go to West Ham/Spurs/Leicester?



Well, if they realized that Man City won't drop points, it is fine then. I mean, it is not like Man City have beaten Man Utd to the title in a photo-finish in the past, or something like that. To be honest, I simply can't be angry with Man Utd for becoming Everton. It is actually hilarious



How dare you apply our thinking to them?!Look, I know it's small club thinking if the rumored squad is true, but they are entitled to it. especially after becoming irrelevant since Ferguson left. Had they not been paying gazzilian quid per week salaries, what kind of team could they assemble? Let them enjoy the small moment when out fate is in their hands.And I want to see this place after it turns our that Smeagol was playing mind games with Leicester...