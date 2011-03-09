If Leicester wins tonight it would mean they only need 3 points from two games and Liverpool would have to win their remaining four games and hope they have a better goal difference. Not impossible but very unlikely.
It's not that unlikely that Leicester fail to beat Chelsea and Spurs.
The most difficult thing to see is us beating United to be honest. I think we'd have had a better chance last week with Kabak and Milner fit and Anthony Taylor nowhere near it.
If United get something tonight then a draw wouldn't be too bad for us on Thursday because there's a good chance 4th place will finish on 67 points and we'd beat West Ham and probably Leicester's goal difference.