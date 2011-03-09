« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,102
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4960 on: Today at 08:08:17 am
Given their remaining fixtures , West ham are still very much in the picture .
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,933
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4961 on: Today at 08:15:55 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:08:17 am
Given their remaining fixtures , West ham are still very much in the picture .

Thats why them losing to Everton was such a big result. They have got favourable fixtures but even a point for us at United puts us ahead of them and in our hands at least. Had they won at the weekend theyd probably be favourites for 4th.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,874
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4962 on: Today at 08:29:18 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:08:17 am
Given their remaining fixtures , West ham are still very much in the picture .

The teams that can still get 67-69 points are still in with a reasonable chance.

That was a pure Moyes bottle job the other day and chances are they won't win their last 3. If they do there's a chance they could scrape it.

A Leicester win tonight and realistically it's only us who could catch them, but Leicester could still lose their last 2.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,102
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4963 on: Today at 08:47:00 am
If Leicester wins tonight it would mean they only need 3 points from two games and Liverpool would have to win their remaining four games and hope they have a better goal difference. Not impossible but very unlikely.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4964 on: Today at 08:50:26 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:47:00 am
If Leicester wins tonight it would mean they only need 3 points from two games and Liverpool would have to win their remaining four games and hope they have a better goal difference. Not impossible but very unlikely.

If we win our remaining four games and Leicester only get 3 points from their last two (which is very possible given that they play Chelsea), it's practically impossible for us not to have a better goal difference. But it's also why a United win tonight would be huge as it likely gives us scope to drop points in one of our matches (although as mentioned above, West Ham are then brought back into the equation).
The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4965 on: Today at 09:27:08 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:35:59 am
Surely it hasnt come to the point where people think we can only beat a second string utd. They are shite ffs

Rashford running at our pedestrian defence is not a fun thought.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,874
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4966 on: Today at 09:35:29 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:47:00 am
If Leicester wins tonight it would mean they only need 3 points from two games and Liverpool would have to win their remaining four games and hope they have a better goal difference. Not impossible but very unlikely.

It's not that unlikely that Leicester fail to beat Chelsea and Spurs.

The most difficult thing to see is us beating United to be honest. I think we'd have had a better chance last week with Kabak and Milner fit and Anthony Taylor nowhere near it.

If United get something tonight then a draw wouldn't be too bad for us on Thursday because there's a good chance 4th place will finish on 67 points and we'd beat West Ham and probably Leicester's goal difference.


BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,933
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4967 on: Today at 10:29:11 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:35:29 am
It's not that unlikely that Leicester fail to beat Chelsea and Spurs.

The most difficult thing to see is us beating United to be honest. I think we'd have had a better chance last week with Kabak and Milner fit and Anthony Taylor nowhere near it.

If United get something tonight then a draw wouldn't be too bad for us on Thursday because there's a good chance 4th place will finish on 67 points and we'd beat West Ham and probably Leicester's goal difference.




Yeah our goal difference is already better than West Hams. Its two worse than Leicesters but in that scenario of drawing one and winning 3 it would improve by a minimum of 3.

If Leicester end up on 67 points theyll have to win one and lose one so chances are their goal difference would stay at what it is now. Those two late goals they got against Newcastle may yet be important though.
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,331
  • YNWA
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4968 on: Today at 10:37:41 am
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:27:08 am
Rashford running at our pedestrian defence is not a fun thought.

As long as its not his one shot in 20 that goes in were all good.
Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,632
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4969 on: Today at 10:56:21 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on May  9, 2021, 10:12:01 pm
Were you cheering when we went up against Blackburn under Kenny?

I wasn't at the match but still wanted us to win. I wrote a piece on here in 2008 before the Chelsea semi-final about the futility of hoping some other team will stop United (or City/Chelsea etc) winning more trophies than us.

Quote
...So what about us? Where do we stand? Do we hope for someone else to beat them each year to maintain our glorious history? Do we cheer on a poor Roma or Barcelona team in the desperate hope they'll preserve our lead... 18/5 to their 16 or 17/2?... I'm fed up with hoping some other team will fuck United over. It's up to us to become the best team in England and Europe once again, not rest on our laurels.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=219027.msg4265933#msg4265933

I want us to win things and if we don't it's not our business.
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,102
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4970 on: Today at 11:34:57 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:56:21 am
I wasn't at the match but still wanted us to win. I wrote a piece on here in 2008 before the Chelsea semi-final about the futility of hoping some other team will stop United (or City/Chelsea etc) winning more trophies than us.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=219027.msg4265933#msg4265933

I want us to win things and if we don't it's not our business.

You can remember something you wrote 13 years ago? Are you some kind of genetic freak genius? (Along with Big Dick Nick who can not only remember who Liverpool were playing that day, the entire team, who was subbed when and probably what was on the ad hoardings)
