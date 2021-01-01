« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 312927 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,324
  • YNWA
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4920 on: Today at 05:25:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:24:01 pm
Even if Manu roll over for Leicester we still have to aim to win our remaining games, if for no over reason than not to end up in the Conference League.

I still think as long as we win the rest we'll be in the CL places. Actually think 1 draw in there would do it too.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,356
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4921 on: Today at 05:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:25:48 pm
I still think as long as we win the rest we'll be in the CL places. Actually think 1 draw in there would do it too.

I dont think a draw is good enough if Leicester win at Utd.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,851
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4922 on: Today at 05:59:41 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:36:33 pm
I dont think a draw is good enough if Leicester win at Utd.

Would rely on them only taking a point at most from Spurs and Chelsea (or Chelsea themselves taking a max of 3 points from last 3 games).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,356
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4923 on: Today at 06:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:59:41 pm
Would rely on them only taking a point at most from Spurs and Chelsea (or Chelsea themselves taking a max of 3 points from last 3 games).

Yeah I wouldn't hold out hope on Spurs, they are awful and won't give a shit that last game. Don't think its unrealistic for Chelsea to fail to beat Leicester as well, Leicester could easily get a draw there as well as Chelsea are much better when a side comes after them.

A draw at United would be ok if Leicester lose or even draw but if they win then we absolutely need to win as well.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,327
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4924 on: Today at 06:25:37 pm »
The only way a draw at Utd is a good result is if Utd beat Leicester and Chelsea drop points against Arsenal.

Never over till it's over but I think we have to go there and win just can't keep relying on Leicester to completely collapse
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,608
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4925 on: Today at 06:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:35:23 am
Leicester managed to concede 4 at home to Newcastle. Got to hope Leicester are that bad whatever side they put out tomorrow as think it's got a good chance of being better than that Newcastle one.

We could easily have conceded as many when we played them.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,324
  • YNWA
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4926 on: Today at 06:29:01 pm »
Chelsea will want to get CL qualification done and dusted asap so they can rest players in the last game before the CL final, so can see them going for the win vs Leicester.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,464
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4927 on: Today at 06:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:42:05 am
Annoyingly weve probably held the title for the shortest period in history as we won it in June due to the season being paused for several months. Bit annoying that we finally win it and we dont get the full year or so as most sides do.
We'll just win it again next season, and be even more unbearable to make up for this season. The parade will be visible from space.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4928 on: Today at 06:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:28:22 pm
We could easily have conceded as many when we played them.
Don't agree at all. We were also nowhere near as bad as Leicester were
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 