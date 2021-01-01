« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 311579 times)

Online kennedy81

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 09:55:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:53:59 pm
We need to win 5 in a row really 


Just cant see it the way the season has gone
We've only got 4 games left. We may only need to win 3 and draw one.

Things are looking a hell of a lot better tonight than they did a week ago. We have a reasonable chance of fourth now.
I think we can get something against the mancs. Some people in here making them out to be some invincible juggernaut, they're really not.
Online JackWard33

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:35:27 pm
Fuck that - I wouldn't want us to throw a game regardless of the impact on United.

Were you cheering when we went up against Blackburn under Kenny?
Offline andy07

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 10:23:17 pm »
United will play to win every game whilst they still have a chance of winning the league.   They could be 4 points behind when City face a rejuvenated Newcastle.  I think they will rotate but stay reasonably strong for both Leicester and us.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 10:24:19 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm
Were you cheering when we went up against Blackburn under Kenny?

Different circumstances given that we couldn't win the title, and I was admittedly only 4, but I'm pretty sure Anfield was generally celebrating Liverpool goals that day.

The memory I do have is playing Chelsea in 09/10 (the game where Gerrard handed them a 1-0 lead) and I was very much hoping we would win regardless of what it meant for United.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm
Were you cheering when we went up against Blackburn under Kenny?
I was.

Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 09:55:11 pm
We've only got 4 games left. We may only need to win 3 and draw one.

Things are looking a hell of a lot better tonight than they did a week ago. We have a reasonable chance of fourth now.
I think we can get something against the mancs. Some people in here making them out to be some invincible juggernaut, they're really not.
4 games left but weve already won one

Not totally writing us off, but it will be a hell of a ride and I really dont fancy Burnley!
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm »
Forget about winning 5 in a row, just need to beat utd and win the 2 games after that. Last game with fans on the Kop is surely a banker!
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4886 on: Yesterday at 10:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm
Forget about winning 5 in a row, just need to beat utd and win the 2 games after that. Last game with fans on the Kop is surely a banker!
Yeah.. not worried about that at all..
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4887 on: Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 07:20:28 pm
538 also lists Brighton as the 19th best side in world football, so theres a massive glitch somewhere in their algorithm.

Edit: down to 21st now after losing to Wolves, like youd expect from the 21st best team in the world I imagine.

In their explanation of their methodology they use Everton, they suggest that Everton were favourites to beat City when they thrashed them 4-0 (available in full on everton's greatest moment DVD All regions 2017). Always worth a look that sort of stuff.

Take the January 2017 match between Everton and Manchester City, for example. Although Everton won 4-0, our model didnt see the match as nearly so lopsided: Two of Evertons goals came with the lead after the 70th minute. Furthermore, Everton took only six shots. Our shot-based expected goals model would expect only about 0.4 of those shots to go in the net, rather than the four that did. Man City also was the better team according to our non-shot based expected goals model. In all, our composite scores saw the final result as a 1.53-1.13 win for Everton  much narrower than 4-0.

Who will tell the blues fans that they are not just below Brighton but 23 places behind Lille
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4888 on: Yesterday at 11:32:13 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:23:17 pm
United will play to win every game whilst they still have a chance of winning the league.   They could be 4 points behind when City face a rejuvenated Newcastle.  I think they will rotate but stay reasonably strong for both Leicester and us.

You say that, I expect Bobby Charlton to be playing against Leicester myself

I think the team that played today is the most likely we will play, think about their schedule, doubt we'll see the same players from today playing on Tuesday, then in turn tuesday's players unlikely to be seen thursday
Offline Machae

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4889 on: Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm »
United generally has been Klopps bogey team. Always tight affairs, especially away from home. Would be pleasantly surprised if we won there, draw wouldnt be the end of the world, assuming Leicester lose on Tuesday
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4890 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 07:20:28 pm
538 also lists Brighton as the 19th best side in world football, so theres a massive glitch somewhere in their algorithm.

Edit: down to 21st now after losing to Wolves, like youd expect from the 21st best team in the world I imagine.

I always chuckle when outliers get brought up as if it's an indicator of the whole thing being off.  You could make the same argument with us in 6th as well.

Just go off betting odds then if you'd like, it's about the same.
Offline Doc Red

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 12:44:37 am »
I get we were out of the title race early, gone through a horrendous run, but isn't it an exciting end to the season?
A few weeks ago, it looked like there was absolutely no chance to finish in the top 4, or even top 5.
And now? We've got a shot to finish 4th, and within a Chelsea stumble of finishing 3rd, if we do our business.

I think the team will be up to it. The goals have been narrowed, win 3 on the trot and cement top 4 position in the last game.
What a fantastic achievement considering how desperate our plight was. Might give us the bounce to start the next season a tad bit more confident and hungry (and angry?!) to prove who we really are.
Online rawcusk8

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 12:57:53 am »
We concede far too many big chances for me to go in to the Utd game feeling confident. Its a bastard of a fixture at the best of times but when were hugely hampered by injuries it makes it that much harder. Utd are a weird team, they largely play shit, fall behind in plenty of games but they have quality in attack that often bails them out. Its going to be a tight game that will likely be decided by a moment of quality or a mistake, I just hope our extra rest can work in our favour, win against them and it will be a massive shot in the arm for us.
Offline buttersstotch

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 01:02:51 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 12:44:37 am
I get we were out of the title race early, gone through a horrendous run, but isn't it an exciting end to the season?
A few weeks ago, it looked like there was absolutely no chance to finish in the top 4, or even top 5.
And now? We've got a shot to finish 4th, and within a Chelsea stumble of finishing 3rd, if we do our business.

I think the team will be up to it. The goals have been narrowed, win 3 on the trot and cement top 4 position in the last game.
What a fantastic achievement considering how desperate our plight was. Might give us the bounce to start the next season a tad bit more confident and hungry (and angry?!) to prove who we really are.

Agreed it gives us something to go for. I'm not convinced we will get Top 4, I think a lot of things still have to go our way that are out of our hands but while it's clear we're not as good as we were 16-18 months ago, I don't think we are as bad as our fans and the media would have you believe. I don't even think finishing 5th or 6th is the worst thing in the world either.

Loads of things have gone wrong for us this season, think we all got a bit swallowed up in the self-pity and everyone is against us mentality- players included.
Online rocco

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 10:14:43 am »
I was expecting united to rest v Leicester but the two hopes I have are , united silly enough to think they can win the title but they should think they could, wouldnt we in their position   and Leicester players with their eye on the FA Cup final on Saturday
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 10:25:48 am »
Would a draw in that game still be decent for us or do we really need Leicester to lose it?
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 10:29:16 am »
Obviously the ideal is they pick up no points, but so long as they drop them in at least two, then a draw is fine.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 10:29:34 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:25:48 am
Would a draw in that game still be decent for us or do we really need Leicester to lose it?

A draw would be fine I guess but that would put them on 64 points, meaning we would be a point behind them if we beat Man Utd and West Brom. So we would need them to drop points in another game.

Obviously a loss puts it completely in our hands.

Either way I think Leicester are going to have to drop points in 2 games because I don't anticipate us beating United.
Online iRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 10:32:11 am »
https://twitter.com/lpoolcouncil/status/1391681914763988992

10,000 fans at our final match of the season
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 10:40:56 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:29:34 am
A draw would be fine I guess but that would put them on 64 points, meaning we would be a point behind them if we beat Man Utd and West Brom. So we would need them to drop points in another game.

Obviously a loss puts it completely in our hands.

Either way I think Leicester are going to have to drop points in 2 games because I don't anticipate us beating United.

I think they will though. I think Chelsea will beat them (or at least take points off them).

So as long as Leicester dont win on Tuesday, a point for us against United puts us above West Ham (on GD). It would mean Everton could finish above us if they win them all but they City away on the final day. And it would mean Leicester needing to drop points somewhere else (but I think they will).

So arguably 10 points from here would probably be enough on the balance of probability? Still a big ask given our record at Old Trafford and the general fragility about us but its mad that we are still right in the mix.
Online Farman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 10:46:38 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:25:48 am
Would a draw in that game still be decent for us or do we really need Leicester to lose it?

Not been mentioned here but the Chelsea v Arsenal game on Wednesday matters hugely here too. If we go perfect then we need Chelsea to drop points in two games, and they still have to play Leicester. So a Leicester draw v United is fine so long as Chelsea dont beat Arsenal, because they cant both win the game they play each other. In fact, in a way, the Chelsea v Arsenal game is even more important because Chelsea not winning puts it back in our hands ALL BY ITSELF, even if Leicester beat United.

Of course we still have to do the business, which is another matter. Im just talking about how it could be back in our control come Thursday.
Online Gray Hamster

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 11:05:22 am »
Quote from: iRed on Today at 10:32:11 am
https://twitter.com/lpoolcouncil/status/1391681914763988992

10,000 fans at our final match of the season
that could actually be quite important to our performance
Online harleydanger

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 11:10:31 am »
If Burnley win tonight, theyre safe and hopefully on holiday when we play them.
Online kennedy81

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 11:16:07 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:25:48 am
Would a draw in that game still be decent for us or do we really need Leicester to lose it?
Realistically we need them to drop points in two games, and one of those needs to be a loss. That means we could afford to draw one.
