538 also lists Brighton as the 19th best side in world football, so theres a massive glitch somewhere in their algorithm.



Edit: down to 21st now after losing to Wolves, like youd expect from the 21st best team in the world I imagine.



In their explanation of their methodology they use Everton, they suggest that Everton were favourites to beat City when they thrashed them 4-0 (available in full on everton's greatest moment DVD All regions 2017). Always worth a look that sort of stuff.Take the January 2017 match between Everton and Manchester City, for example. Although Everton won 4-0, our model didnt see the match as nearly so lopsided: Two of Evertons goals came with the lead after the 70th minute. Furthermore, Everton took only six shots. Our shot-based expected goals model would expect only about 0.4 of those shots to go in the net, rather than the four that did. Man City also was the better team according to our non-shot based expected goals model. In all, our composite scores saw the final result as a 1.53-1.13 win for Everton  much narrower than 4-0.Who will tell the blues fans that they are not just below Brighton but 23 places behind Lille