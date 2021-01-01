I get we were out of the title race early, gone through a horrendous run, but isn't it an exciting end to the season?
A few weeks ago, it looked like there was absolutely no chance to finish in the top 4, or even top 5.
And now? We've got a shot to finish 4th, and within a Chelsea stumble of finishing 3rd, if we do our business.
I think the team will be up to it. The goals have been narrowed, win 3 on the trot and cement top 4 position in the last game.
What a fantastic achievement considering how desperate our plight was. Might give us the bounce to start the next season a tad bit more confident and hungry (and angry?!) to prove who we really are.