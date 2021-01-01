Half of this season.



We've played 34. After matchday 17 we were top of the league.



This myth about us being crap the entire season needs to stop. Our results deteriorated when the injuries plus players out of position became too much for the system and the remaining players to bear.



Chelsea 2-0, Arsenal 3-1 and 3-0, Leicester 3-0, Wolves 4-0, Palace 7-0, Spurs 2-1 and 3-1, West Ham 2-1 and 3-1, plus a decent spell in our last 6, despite the Leeds/Newcastle draws.



It's been a rough season no doubt, but let's not rewrite history.



A theme through the season has been inconsistency. Hammer Arsenal at home on Monday night looking like champions elect again - following on from win at Stamford Bridge - and then lose 7-2 to Villa on the Sunday. Hammer Leicester 3-0 on the Sunday and then lose at home to Atalanta on the Wednesday (who we'd just demolished 5-0 at their ground). Hammer Wolves 4-0 and then put a shocker of a performance in at Fulham the next week. Our record top flight away win at Palace, followed by a draw at home to West Brom. Wins at Spurs and West Ham followed by a defeat at home to Brighton. A win at Leipzig followed by defeat at home to Everton. A win at Arsenal who we hammered followed by a shocker at Real Madrid in our biggest game of the season.As you say it's a myth we've been crap all season. We've put in arguably 10 top performances in the league and won 9 of them (Everton robbery the exception). So that's 9 wins where we've been close to the top of our game. That only leaves 7 other wins, including yesterday, and 2 of them were against Sheffield United. Also Leeds, Villa and West Ham at home and Wolves away. None of those games i'd say we were poor. We were patchy and ground the wins out, but 7 isn't enough.Where there many more than 9 wins last season where we were really on it? The difference was we were brilliant last season, and the year before, at just grinding wins out, even when we were shit and when we were average. That's what wins you titles. This season when we've played shit we've lost. Every time. And too often we've drawn when we've played well enough to win a game. Compare to someone like Everton who've been poor or mediocre even in most of the games they have won.This would all have been more than enough for a top 4 finish had we not lost the plot for 2 months, or had the owners backed Klopp to get a CB or two in early January, allowing us to keep Henderson and/or Fabinho in midfield and not rush back Matip.