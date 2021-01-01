« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 304136 times)

Offline Paisley79

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4760 on: Today at 01:43:16 pm »
Cheers
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,926
    • @hartejack
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4761 on: Today at 02:22:26 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
Updated:

3rdLeicester35+2063
4thChelsea34+2261
5thWest Ham34+1158
6thSpurs34+2256
7thLiverpool33+1654
8thEverton33+352

Weekend:
Leicester 2-4 Newcastle
Leeds vs Spurs
City vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Southampton
West Ham vs Everton

Updated:

3rdLeicester35+2063
4thChelsea34+2261
5thWest Ham34+1158
6thSpurs35+2056
7thLiverpool33+1654
8thEverton33+352

Weekend:
Leicester 2-4 Newcastle
Leeds 3-1 Spurs
City vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Southampton
West Ham vs Everton
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4762 on: Today at 02:44:48 pm »
So far, so good ...

Man Utd (67)

Aston Villa (a)
Leicester (h)
LFC (h)
Fulham (h)
Wolves (a)

Leicester (63)

Man Utd (a)
Chelsea (a)
Tottenham (h)

Chelsea (61)

Man City (a)
Arsenal (h)
Leicester (h)
Aston Villa (a)

West Ham (58)

Everton (h)
Brighton (a)
WBA (a)
Southampton (h)

Tottenham (56)

Wolves (h)
Aston Villa (h)
Leicester (a)

LFC (54)

Southampton (h)
Man Utd (a)
WBA (a)
Burnley (a)
Crystal Palace (h)

Everton (52)

West Ham (a)
Aston Villa (a)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Wolves (h)
Man City (a)

Leeds (50)

Burnley (a)
Southampton (a)
WBA (h)

Arsenal (49)

WBA (h)
Chelsea (a)
Crystal Palace (a)
Brighton (h)

Aston Villa (48)

Man Utd (h)
Everton (h)
Crystal Palace (a)
Tottenham (a)
Chelsea (h)

Now, lets hope that Man City beat Chelsea ...
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,319
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 02:51:51 pm »
I think we can rule spurs out at this stage.

67 points (4 wins and a draw) might well be enough for us.
For that to happen, Leicester would need to lose 2 or draw 2 and lose 1.
West Ham would need to lose 1 or draw 2 of their last 4.

it's not unthinkable.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,314
  • YNWA
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4764 on: Today at 03:20:47 pm »
Win them all and we've got a good chance imo.

But we need to win them all, so...!  ???
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,926
    • @hartejack
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 03:25:15 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:51:51 pm
I think we can rule spurs out at this stage.

67 points (4 wins and a draw) might well be enough for us.
For that to happen, Leicester would need to lose 2 or draw 2 and lose 1.
West Ham would need to lose 1 or draw 2 of their last 4.

it's not unthinkable.

Looking at the fixtures though, it's not entirely inconceivable that Leicester vs Spurs on the final day could be a shootout for...a...position.

Both have three matches left, and they're separated by 7 points having both already played this weekend.  Leicester losing their next two (away to United and Chelsea) whilst Spurs win theirs (home to Wolves and Villa) would close the gap to just a point going into the final day.

Obviously Chelsea, West Ham, and ourselves are all significant factors alongside that.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,319
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 03:30:06 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 03:25:15 pm
Looking at the fixtures though, it's not entirely inconceivable that Leicester vs Spurs on the final day could be a shootout for...a...position.

Both have three matches left, and they're separated by 7 points having both already played this weekend.  Leicester losing their next two (away to United and Chelsea) whilst Spurs win theirs (home to Wolves and Villa) would close the gap to just a point going into the final day.

Obviously Chelsea, West Ham, and ourselves are all significant factors alongside that.
It's possible we could have 5 teams finish on 67 points.
Logged

Offline andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 03:36:58 pm »
Can Harvey Elliott play after today? Season now over for Blackburn.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 03:38:01 pm »
Not even going to try and predict any results in other games in this of all seasons ... loads more twists and turns I would imagine.

Confident Chelsea will get top4... rest of us will likely fall over ourselves. A lot hinges on Leicester game Tuesday night.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,094
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 06:00:35 pm »
Why would United want second? Was mentioned a few times they'd want to seal it. But I don't see why it matters.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,803
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 06:05:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:00:35 pm
Why would United want second? Was mentioned a few times they'd want to seal it. But I don't see why it matters.

The only thing United will care about in the rest of their games is beating us. Whether they finish 2nd or 3rd makes no odds.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,313
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 06:05:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:00:35 pm
Why would United want second? Was mentioned a few times they'd want to seal it. But I don't see why it matters.

It doesn't.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 06:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:05:15 pm
The only thing United will care about in the rest of their games is beating us. Whether they finish 2nd or 3rd makes no odds.
Makes loads of odds. Not only in terms of PL prize money, but the team finishing 2nd gets a bigger share of CL TV money next season than those finishing 3rd.
Logged

Offline PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 06:44:18 pm »
As long as we win 4/5 remaining games we'll get top 4. Chelsea and Leicester aren't going to win out their matches, especially with cup final distractions.
Logged

Offline Zoomers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,978
  • Meow
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 06:45:30 pm »
Story of the season is that no matter what happens in other games, we always seem to fuck it up somehow. Five games remaining, it's likely that the same shit will happen but here's hoping.
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,995
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 07:23:35 pm »
Chelsea win with basically the last kick of the game.

Pretty much for us now.
Logged
YWNA

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,319
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 07:36:10 pm »
At least it rules out the nightmare scenario of us getting 4th ahead of chelsea and them winning the CL.
Logged

Online Islander

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kemlynite
  • ******
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 07:45:07 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:36:10 pm
At least it rules out the nightmare scenario of us getting 4th ahead of chelsea and them winning the CL.

Doesn't matter - there can be 5 English teams in the Champion's League
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,764
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 07:46:26 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:36:10 pm
At least it rules out the nightmare scenario of us getting 4th ahead of chelsea and them winning the CL.
Nowt wrong with that scenario, we'd still play in the CL.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 07:54:39 pm »
Lets just knuckle down and win at Anfield tonight.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,926
    • @hartejack
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4780 on: Today at 10:07:26 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:22:26 pm
Updated:

3rdLeicester35+2063
4thChelsea34+2261
5thWest Ham34+1158
6thSpurs35+2056
7thLiverpool33+1654
8thEverton33+352

Weekend:
Leicester 2-4 Newcastle
Leeds 3-1 Spurs
City vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Southampton
West Ham vs Everton

Updated:

3rdChelsea35+2364
4thLeicester35+2063
5thWest Ham34+1158
6thLiverpool34+1857
7thSpurs35+2056
8thEverton33+352

Weekend:
Leicester 2-4 Newcastle
Leeds 3-1 Spurs
City 1-2 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-0 Southampton
West Ham vs Everton
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4781 on: Today at 10:09:17 pm »
4 wins needed no excuses
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,319
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4782 on: Today at 10:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Islander on Today at 07:45:07 pm
Doesn't matter - there can be 5 English teams in the Champion's League
did they not change that?
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4783 on: Today at 10:12:22 pm »
If only we had won that Newcastle game. I think it will be a bridge too far this, but it sure would be great if we could pull it off.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4784 on: Today at 10:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:12:22 pm
If only we had won that Newcastle game. I think it will be a bridge too far this, but it sure would be great if we could pull it off.

We got one point more than Leicester did against Newcastle and that could be crucial.  All we can do is play to win all four remaing games and see what happens.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,319
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4785 on: Today at 10:18:57 pm »
Just got to take it one game at a time, and pray to the football gods.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4786 on: Today at 10:20:41 pm »
If wed been given the points we shouldve had from the farce last weekend wed be laughing... as it happens, Leicester to get back on form against United reserves and us to lose to round off a shoddy season.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4787 on: Today at 10:28:00 pm »
Is w4 D2 our best league run of the season? Obviously not the toughest run of games and disappointing to drop points in the way we did, but good to get a run together despite our issues
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4788 on: Today at 10:29:12 pm »
Last 6 :

Liverpool W 4 D 2 L 0 Pts 14
Leicester W 2 D 1 L 3 Pts. 7

Leicester 6 points advantage.

Remaining games:

Liverpool:

United a
West Brom a
Burnley a
Palace h

Leicester:

United a
Chelsea a
Spurs h

.....and West Ham might just have a say in proceedings.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4789 on: Today at 10:31:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:00:35 pm
Why would United want second? Was mentioned a few times they'd want to seal it. But I don't see why it matters.

Money. Bigger share of the prize and TV money. Anyway ...

Man Utd (67)

Aston Villa (a)
Leicester (h)
LFC (h)
Fulham (h)
Wolves (a)

Chelsea (64)

Arsenal (h)
Leicester (h)
Aston Villa (a)

Leicester (63)

Man Utd (a)
Chelsea (a)
Tottenham (h)

West Ham (58)

Everton (h)
Brighton (a)
WBA (a)
Southampton (h)

LFC (57)

Man Utd (a)
WBA (a)
Burnley (a)
Crystal Palace (h)

Tottenham (56)

Wolves (h)
Aston Villa (h)
Leicester (a)

Everton (52)

West Ham (a)
Aston Villa (a)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Wolves (h)
Man City (a)

Leeds (50)

Burnley (a)
Southampton (a)
WBA (h)

Arsenal (49)

WBA (h)
Chelsea (a)
Crystal Palace (a)
Brighton (h)

Aston Villa (48)

Man Utd (h)
Everton (h)
Crystal Palace (a)
Tottenham (a)
Chelsea (h)
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4790 on: Today at 10:35:12 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:12:20 pm
did they not change that?

No - it has always been the rule, apart from like 1 or 2 years about 15 years ago, that the Champo League Winner got a place, and IF that team hadn't qualified already, they got an additional spot (although it used to be that they had to go through qualifiers). 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 