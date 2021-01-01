I think we can rule spurs out at this stage.



67 points (4 wins and a draw) might well be enough for us.

For that to happen, Leicester would need to lose 2 or draw 2 and lose 1.

West Ham would need to lose 1 or draw 2 of their last 4.



it's not unthinkable.



Looking at the fixtures though, it's not entirely inconceivable that Leicester vs Spurs on the final day could be a shootout for...a...position.Both have three matches left, and they're separated by 7 points having both already played this weekend. Leicester losing their next two (away to United and Chelsea) whilst Spurs win theirs (home to Wolves and Villa) would close the gap to just a point going into the final day.Obviously Chelsea, West Ham, and ourselves are all significant factors alongside that.