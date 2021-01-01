The bottom line is that if we win our 5 remaining games, which we are more than capable of, then 2 of West Ham, Chelsea and Leicester will have to have near perfect finishes. Leicester v Chelsea could be a massive game depending on what happens prior to that. Goal diffference also matters in the zone between us, Leicester and Chelsea. If we can at last do what we should then it's tight for 3rd and 4th.



The other game that is big now is City v Chelsea tomorrow, City may have won the league but this is;



a) revenge for the FA cup

b) winning the title, at home

c) a trial run of the final



Hence I think City will want this one, losing to Chelsea twice would not be the right place to be before the final. If Chelsea lose that game tomorrow then (assuming we win all 5, still a big assumption) then they have to beat Leicester. If they beat Leicester then, in turn, Leicester have to beat United and Spurs and still the would be goal difference (depending on West Ham). It's our job to beat Southampton, preferably, well.



The absolute most unlikely thing would be for United to splutter and fail, the next three games for them are a challenge, if they lose all three they have to win one their last two. I'd especially love that if they choose to prioritise the game against us over the Leicester game which you just know they are going to.



They will get over the line but that's the outcome we'd all love (with Villareal as EL champions).



It's the hope that kills.