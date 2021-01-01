« previous next »
The bottom line is that if we win our 5 remaining games, which we are more than capable of, then 2 of West Ham, Chelsea and Leicester will have to have near perfect finishes. Leicester v Chelsea could be a massive game depending on what happens prior to that. Goal diffference also matters in the zone between us, Leicester and Chelsea. If we can at last do what we should then it's tight for 3rd and 4th.

The other game that is big now is City v Chelsea tomorrow, City may have won the league but this is;

a) revenge for the FA cup
b) winning the title, at home
c) a trial run of the final

Hence I think City will want this one, losing to Chelsea twice would not be the right place to be before the final. If Chelsea lose that game tomorrow then (assuming we win all 5, still a big assumption) then they have to beat Leicester. If they beat Leicester then, in turn, Leicester have to beat United and Spurs and still the would be goal difference (depending on West Ham). It's our job to beat Southampton, preferably, well.

The absolute most unlikely thing would be for United to splutter and fail, the next three games for them are a challenge, if they lose all three they have to win one their last two. I'd especially love that if they choose to prioritise the game against us over the Leicester game which you just know they are going to.

They will get over the line but that's the outcome we'd all love (with Villareal as EL champions).

It's the hope that kills.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:02:47 pm
I mentioned we needed 5 wins in 7 prior to the Leeds game. Thats what made the Newcastle result so awful.

We still need to win 5. We wont though.

Sure we will. We play 4 crap teams and Burnley.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm
Sure we will. We play 4 crap teams and Burnley.

And how have we done this season against the 'crap' teams  ;D
West ham are a worry for me ..they could easily win all their games .. can't believe am saying that about a Moyes team ::)
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
And how have we done this season against the 'crap' teams  ;D

thats right, weve got 'em overconfident now  ;D all part of the plan.....
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 12:03:21 am
West ham are a worry for me ..they could easily win all their games .. can't believe am saying that about a Moyes team ::)

Imagine what the blues would be like if us and Moyes get the two places
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:06:50 am
Imagine what the blues would be like if us and Moyes get the two places

I like the way you think!

Picturing kids flying out of windows by the hundreds and thousands. Somebody's got to set up some safety nets or this could be a humanitarian disaster
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:06:07 am
we kind of need chelsa to beat city dont we? that will leave united in with a chance of winning the league mathematically albeit highly unlikely. Even so, it would ensure that they could not field a weakened team for the leicester game on Tuesday.

Not really. Man City beating Chelsea will be perfect for us. Man Utd are not catching Man City, but can secure 2nd place with a win over Leicester. That is why I expect that Man Utd will rest players against Aston Villa, after their Thursday game in Rome, but will go strong against Leicester on Tuesday to secure 2nd place, and then rest their best players for a couple of weeks before the Europa League final ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:17:27 am
Not really. Man City beating Chelsea will be perfect for us. Man Utd are not catching Man City, but can secure 2nd place with a win over Leicester. That is why I expect that Man Utd will rest players against Aston Villa, after their Thursday game in Rome, but will go strong against Leicester on Tuesday to secure 2nd place, and then rest their best players for a couple of weeks before the Europa League final ...

I admire your faith, I suspect they will want to keep us out of the CL and 'do us' more than anything else. This is United, Gary Neville would not let them do any less in what now, is a big telly game after the publicity from last week.

Every penny counts for Sky
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:42:55 am
I admire your faith, I suspect they will want to keep us out of the CL and 'do us' more than anything else. This is United, Gary Neville would not let them do any less in what now, is a big telly game after the publicity from last week.

Every penny counts for Sky

I understand what are you saying, but if Man Utd lose against Aston Villa on Sunday, they won't risk losing 3 games in a row by simply rolling over for Leicester on Tuesday. Sky obviously want such a build-up for the Thursday's game, but I doubt that Man Utd also want that, having the opportunity to secure 2nd place on Tuesday against Leicester, and then playing for a boring draw against us, while resting their best players for the Europa League final. We will see ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:56:36 am
I understand what are you saying, but if Man Utd lose against Aston Villa on Sunday, they won't risk losing 3 games in a row by simply rolling over for Leicester on Tuesday. Sky obviously want such a build-up for the Thursday's game, but I doubt that Man Utd also want that, having the opportunity to secure 2nd place on Tuesday against Leicester, and then playing for a boring draw against us, while resting their best players for the Europa League final. We will see ...

Yes but the team against Villa will determine the team against Leicester which in turn will determine the team against us. Who they put out against Villa will probably be pretty similar to that which we see. That team sheet v Villa will tell us everything about their intent next week. We may be lucky after all the Roma game was only last night.
Anyone thinking that we will realistically win all our remaining games is just deluded.
Last season yes we will clobber any team in our path.
Right now with this deflated squad, there is no way in this part of reality will we win all those games.

Heck, we can hardly buy goals!  And prevent them scoring!   :(
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:38:21 am
Anyone thinking that we will realistically win all our remaining games is just deluded.
Last season yes we will clobber any team in our path.
Right now with this deflated squad, there is no way in this part of reality will we win all those games.

Heck, we can hardly buy goals!  And prevent them scoring!   :(
OK, mate, I'm deluded. But I like it. :)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:56:36 am
I understand what are you saying, but if Man Utd lose against Aston Villa on Sunday, they won't risk losing 3 games in a row by simply rolling over for Leicester on Tuesday. Sky obviously want such a build-up for the Thursday's game, but I doubt that Man Utd also want that, having the opportunity to secure 2nd place on Tuesday against Leicester, and then playing for a boring draw against us, while resting their best players for the Europa League final. We will see ...

Imo they will rest players v Villa and still win which will see them rest v Leicester and full strength v us .
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:38:21 am
Anyone thinking that we will realistically win all our remaining games is just deluded.

Heck, we can hardly buy goals!  And prevent them scoring!   :(
No one is saying its nailed on, and we don't have to win every game. But whilst its mathematically possible then some of us still have hope. Nothing at all wrong with that, and it's not deluded in the slightest.

As for us hardly buying goals, we've scored in each of our last 5 league games, winning 3, drawing two, scoring 8 and conceding 3. We may have missed a ton of chances, but we're hardly drawing blanks or conceding lots of goals.

The fixtures couldnt be any better placed for us and the other top 4 challengers will all drop points. Leicester look nervous, Chelsea and Utd are still in European competitions, and literally anything can happen.
Hard to see us winning 3 away games in 6 days. Win today and that's going to be the key.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:18:36 am
Hard to see us winning 3 away games in 6 days. Win today and that's going to be the key.

Theyre not really away games though, are they?
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:35:05 am
Imo they will rest players v Villa and still win which will see them rest v Leicester and full strength v us .

Aston Villa away will be a difficult fixture for Man Und, especially since Utd have played on Thursday, and Villa are still in the running for an European place. Of course, Man Utd could still win it, but it will be difficult for them without their best team ...
Its highly unlikely well win the last 5 games on the spin. We probably need to get 15 points and get to 69 points to have any chance of Top 4. Personally Im not going to invest much hope in us winning those 5 games and others losing. Just doesnt seem that likely given the context of our season.


Think well do well to get 10 points personally. Though 64 points will probably get us 6th and a Europa League spot. Tonight and Thursday might go a long way to showing whether top 6 is possible or not
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:42:25 am
Its highly unlikely well win the last 5 games on the spin. We probably need to get 15 points and get to 69 points to have any chance of Top 4. Personally Im not going to invest much hope in us winning those 5 games and others losing. Just doesnt seem that likely given the context of our season.


Think well do well to get 10 points personally. Though 64 points will probably get us 6th and a Europa League spot. Tonight and Thursday might go a long way to showing whether top 6 is possible or not

Is it confirmed that 7th is the Conference Tournament?
I would not be just binning the europa next season.
Who knows it may be our best chance next season to get back in the CL.

No one saw a decline like this coming this year. I expected a drop off as poor form was poor since last february.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:51:32 am
Is it confirmed that 7th is the Conference Tournament?

Yes, Man City won the league cup. Either Chelsea or Leicester win the FA cup which is a minimum of a Europa Place if the winner not in the CL through the league. So yes finish 7th and well be visiting pastures new.
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:03:56 am
Yes, Man City won the league cup. Either Chelsea or Leicester win the FA cup which is a minimum of a Europa Place if the winner not in the CL through the league. So yes finish 7th and well be visiting pastures new.

Pastures new being the qualifying round for it then losing, hopefully.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:51:32 am
Is it confirmed that 7th is the Conference Tournament?
what's this conference stuff?
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:55:52 am
I would not be just binning the europa next season.
Who knows it may be our best chance next season to get back in the CL.


I agree about Europa but for different reason(s). Firstly Thurs/Sun is a pain in the a**e. But going deep in the Europa does provide (a) money and (b) a tangible opportunity to win a trophy. The money piece cant be discounted given current circumstances.

I think the other reason is that it gives squad players the chance to get some sort of regular game time. May also help with easing players back from long term injury. A big concern this season, for a variety of reasons, is the lack of game time and exposure for our squad players. Imagine having Europa league games to give Keita, Tsimikas, AOC, Shaqiri and Origi. Or to help develop the likes of Williams, Elliott and Jones. Would provide games for these players to get rhythm so when called upon in the league they are better placed to contribute. At the very worst, the Europa League is a bigger shop window than sitting in the bench and getting 5-10 mins every now and again.
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 10:31:15 am
what's this conference stuff?
. Just googled it sounds horrendous ..fuck that..
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:18:36 am
Hard to see us winning 3 away games in 6 days. Win today and that's going to be the key.

Away games?

Excellent
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:34:36 am
I agree about Europa but for different reason(s). Firstly Thurs/Sun is a pain in the a**e. But going deep in the Europa does provide (a) money and (b) a tangible opportunity to win a trophy. The money piece cant be discounted given current circumstances.

I think the other reason is that it gives squad players the chance to get some sort of regular game time. May also help with easing players back from long term injury. A big concern this season, for a variety of reasons, is the lack of game time and exposure for our squad players. Imagine having Europa league games to give Keita, Tsimikas, AOC, Shaqiri and Origi. Or to help develop the likes of Williams, Elliott and Jones. Would provide games for these players to get rhythm so when called upon in the league they are better placed to contribute. At the very worst, the Europa League is a bigger shop window than sitting in the bench and getting 5-10 mins every now and again.

Agreed and I dont think it has the effect on domestic form people think... Thursday to Sunday is no real different to Wednesday to Saturday in terms of prep time (though admittedly you wouldnt be getting the Tuesday to Saturdays you sometimes get).

Wed need the Europa League cash and to be honest, I think as you say several players in the squad need those games.
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 10:31:15 am
what's this conference stuff?

UEFAs new third tier European competition. Designed to give lesser nations more experience in Europe - or so thats what UEFA will tell you.

Another money making op for UEFA, in reality.
Yeah that sounds grim... Im not against Europa League but not arsed with this conference thing.

Is it mandatory anyone know?
The europa really is a devalued UEFA (although the CL for winners made a slight difference)

The conference really is a chance to give youngsters experience, hand it over to a reserve coach and team
The conference league also has a 2 legged play off to get to the group stage for English clubs. Where as for the Europa both now just go straight into the groups. Just to make it that bit less appealing to English clubs
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:05:12 am
Theyre not really away games though, are they?

I think the last away game will have a crowd, but it's still a hassle to travel and prepare for 3 away games in 6 days. The quick turnaround in games we've struggled with this season. Played well on the Saturday and then struggled midweek (i.e. Arsenal to Real) or vice versa.

Again, one of the problems this season is we have to play well to win (and often don't win when we do play well for one reason or another). We're bound to have at least one off day in those 3 games.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:42:25 am
Its highly unlikely well win the last 5 games on the spin. We probably need to get 15 points and get to 69 points to have any chance of Top 4. Personally Im not going to invest much hope in us winning those 5 games and others losing. Just doesnt seem that likely given the context of our season.


Think well do well to get 10 points personally. Though 64 points will probably get us 6th and a Europa League spot. Tonight and Thursday might go a long way to showing whether top 6 is possible or not

As a guess: 5 wins - top 4. 4 wins - might just scrape top 4 from Leicester like United last season, otherwise 5th or 6th. 3 wins - pot luck 6th or 7th.
Sorry if this has already been mentioned but is there a possibility that should we pip Chelsea to 4th but they win the CL, they take the CL spot & we have to drop down to Europa?
