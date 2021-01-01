« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 300482 times)

Online CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 09:38:08 pm »
Forgot about GD, Leicester's took bit of a hit today.

Hope we smash Southampton. No excuses if we don't beat them. We are getting another lifeline.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 09:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:21:52 am
To be fair we were trying to bed in a new centre back partnership and our creative force the full backs were sitting much deeper.

There are compelling mitigating circumstances - the injuries have been insane. That said, weve failed to create/exploit chances and weve been short of ideas when things are going badly. This is the first time that Ive properly missed Coutinho.
 
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 09:39:24 pm »
Thats probably goal difference no longer an issue for catching Leicester. Think well catch them with 4 wins and a draw and 67 points. If we can get them.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 09:40:03 pm »
5 wins needed no excuses
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,613
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 09:43:15 pm »
I really didn't want to get my hopes up again...
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,772
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 09:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:40:03 pm
5 wins needed no excuses

It'll look clearer after United. We could be 3 behind Leicester after Thursday with a game in hand (and stronger goal difference) at which point 2 wins from the last 3 would probably be enough and we'd be in the driving seat.

But if United throw the Leicester game and treat us like a final and get something, there's a gap again. And we have to win tomorrow.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,917
    • @hartejack
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 09:53:05 pm »
Quote from: jackh on May  5, 2021, 12:14:27 pm
Updated (hadn't even looked at the Spurs and West Ham results until just now to be honest...):

3rdLeicester34+2263
4thChelsea34+2261
5thWest Ham34+1158
6thSpurs34+2256
7thLiverpool33+1654
8thEverton33+352

Weekend gone:
Southampton 1-1 Leicester
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
Everton 1-2 Villa
United P-P Liverpool
Spurs 4-0 Sheffield United
Burnley 1-2 West Ham

Weekend:
Leicester vs Newcastle
Leeds vs Spurs
City vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Southampton
West Ham vs Everton

Updated:

3rdLeicester35+2063
4thChelsea34+2261
5thWest Ham34+1158
6thSpurs34+2256
7thLiverpool33+1654
8thEverton33+352

Weekend:
Leicester 2-4 Newcastle
Leeds vs Spurs
City vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Southampton
West Ham vs Everton
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 09:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:34:44 pm
Even if Leicester win 2 of their last 3 we could overtake them on goal difference.  4 wins might well be enough.

I always said a Leicester collapse was plausible with Rodgers in charge. That United bollocks couldncost us though. Especially if United put their reserves out on Tuesday to get Leicester back on track.

At least we know now 4th will be enough.

How will 4 wins be enough if Leicester win 2 of their remaining 3 games? That would put them on 69 points. 4 wins would put us on 66/67 points. It has to be 5, surely
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,295
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 10:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:34:44 pm
Even if Leicester win 2 of their last 3 we could overtake them on goal difference.  4 wins might well be enough.

I always said a Leicester collapse was plausible with Rodgers in charge. That United bollocks couldncost us though. Especially if United put their reserves out on Tuesday to get Leicester back on track.

At least we know now 4th will be enough.

I mentioned we needed 5 wins in 7 prior to the Leeds game. Thats what made the Newcastle result so awful.

We still need to win 5. We wont though.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 10:03:16 pm »
Need the Michael Corleone gif
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 10:05:46 pm »
Just makes the newcastle debacle all the worse this.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,869
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 10:06:01 pm »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,295
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 10:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:05:46 pm
Just makes the newcastle debacle all the worse this.

Yep. The Leeds result wasnt bad. The Newcastle result was an absolute disgrace and Klopp made it clear in no uncertain terms how it wasnt acceptable.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,772
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 10:20:53 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:57:22 pm
How will 4 wins be enough if Leicester win 2 of their remaining 3 games? That would put them on 69 points. 4 wins would put us on 66/67 points. It has to be 5, surely

I meant 4 wins might be enough because Leicester aren't majorly likely to win 2 of their last 3.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,484
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 10:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:05:46 pm
Just makes the newcastle debacle all the worse this.

The same Newcastle that have comfortably beaten Leicester tonight? We should have learned by now that this is a freak season. The good news is that we are still in the running for a top 4 place. If we manage to find some kind of good form in the coming weeks, we could still be there ...

Leicester (63)

Man Utd (a)
Chelsea (a)
Tottenham (h)

Chelsea (61)

Man City (a)
Arsenal (h)
Leicester (h)
Aston Villa (a)

West Ham (58)

Everton (h)
Brighton (a)
WBA (a)
Southampton (h)

Tottenham (56)

Leeds (a)
Wolves (h)
Aston Villa (h)
Leicester (a)

LFC (54)

Southampton (h)
Man Utd (a)
WBA (a)
Burnley (a)
Crystal Palace (h)

Everton (52)

West Ham (a)
Aston Villa (a)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Wolves (h)
Man City (a)

Leeds beating Tottenham, Man City beating Chelsea, LFC beating Southampton, Aston Villa beating Man Utd and Everton beating West Ham would be the perfect weekend ...
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,772
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 10:25:20 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:02:47 pm
I mentioned we needed 5 wins in 7 prior to the Leeds game. Thats what made the Newcastle result so awful.

We still need to win 5. We wont though.


But 4 wins from 7 is effectively 5 wins if the other 3 games are draws. 67 points might just do it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 10:28:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:22:31 pm
The same Newcastle that have comfortably beaten Leicester tonight? We should have learned by now that this is a freak season. The good news is that we are still in the running for a top 4 place. If we manage to find some kind of good form in the coming weeks, we could still be there ...

All we had to do was survive about 3 minutes of Newcastle pressure and we folded like cheap deck chairs twice. One of the worst games I have ever watched.

There is absolutely no way on this earth we are winning 5 in a row, we pissed it away with the Newcastle result.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,772
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 10:28:49 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:06:53 pm
Yep. The Leeds result wasnt bad. The Newcastle result was an absolute disgrace and Klopp made it clear in no uncertain terms how it wasnt acceptable.

Let's hope it's finally the kick up the backside to turn up for the last 5 games.

With the quick turnaround though we're bound to have an off day in one of them (feature of the season is we don't win when we don't play well, unlike last season) and we'll go into tomorrow's game cold two weeks without a game.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,301
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 10:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:25:20 pm

But 4 wins from 7 is effectively 5 wins if the other 3 games are draws. 67 points might just do it.
That's assuming West ham or Spurs don't put a few wins together.
I do think if we can beat Utd we're back in the hunt though.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,295
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 10:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:25:20 pm

But 4 wins from 7 is effectively 5 wins if the other 3 games are draws. 67 points might just do it.

Maybe but I am not convinced. We need to win 5 out of 5.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,484
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 10:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:28:37 pm
All we had to do was survive about 3 minutes of Newcastle pressure and we folded like cheap deck chairs twice. One of the worst games I have ever watched.

There is absolutely no way on this earth we are winning 5 in a row, we pissed it away with the Newcastle result.

Maybe we won't finish in the top 4. That won't be the end of the World. Klopp and the boys have brought us so much joy, and they deserve our support until the last game of the season.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 10:33:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:32:44 pm
Maybe we won't finish in the top 4. That won't be the end of the World. Klopp and the boys have brought us so much joy, and they deserve our support until the last game of the season.

Sure but I don't see what that has to do with anything.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,919
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 10:37:05 pm »
West Ham are the fly in the ointment.  Easyish run in.  Need the blue shite to keep up their impressive away form.


Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 10:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:20:53 pm
I meant 4 wins might be enough because Leicester aren't majorly likely to win 2 of their last 3.

Personally, I think utd will roll over for them and they will beat Spurs in their last game of the season.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,800
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 10:48:41 pm »
The draw against Leeds wasn't as bad, but that damn newcastle game makes it even worse now. Especially considering we conceded 30 seconds before the equalizer.

Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,919
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 10:54:06 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:37:27 pm
Personally, I think utd will roll over for them and they will beat Spurs in their last game of the season.

Utd played a strong team against Roma so more likely to rotate against Villa and then go strong against Leicester to get the result to guarantee second.   They won't want to risk injury against us with a European final coming up, so expect them to below full strength.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 10:57:12 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:37:27 pm
Personally, I think utd will roll over for them and they will beat Spurs in their last game of the season.

You just know that this 3 games in 5 days United have will result in them putting out their B team in the Leicester game because its the game in the middle.

However saying this Leicester arent a team who play well under pressure. We saw that last season.
Logged
YWNA

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,484
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 11:03:06 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:29:00 pm
I do think if we can beat Utd we're back in the hunt though.

If the results in the coming week come our way, that is true ...

Leeds beat Tottenham
Man City beat Chelsea
LFC beat Southampton
Aston Villa beat Man Utd
Everton beat West Ham
Arsenal beat WBA
Man Utd beat Leicester
Arsenal beat Chelsea
Aston Villa beat Everton
LFC beat Man Utd


Man Utd (70)

Fulham (h)
Wolves (a)

Leicester (63)

Chelsea (a)
Tottenham (h)

Chelsea (61)

Leicester (h)
Aston Villa (a)

LFC (60)

WBA (a)
Burnley (a)
Crystal Palace (h)

West Ham (58)

Brighton (a)
WBA (a)
Southampton (h)

Tottenham (56)

Wolves (h)
Aston Villa (h)
Leicester (a)

Arsenal (55)

Crystal Palace (a)
Brighton (h)

Everton (55)

Sheffield Utd (h)
Wolves (h)
Man City (a)

Aston Villa (54)

Crystal Palace (a)
Tottenham (a)
Chelsea (h)

Most of these results are realistic, apart from Arsenal beating Chelsea away from home, but even a draw in that game would be good for us, since Leicester are playing Chelsea in the penultimate round of the season ...
Logged

Online eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4708 on: Today at 11:07:16 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 11:12:04 pm by eddiedingle »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,613
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4709 on: Today at 11:09:40 pm »
Don't hold too much hope of getting a result at Old Trafford. That ground is cursed for us.
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • Up the Red Men
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 11:10:11 pm »
When was the last time we won 5 in a row....
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4711 on: Today at 11:10:17 pm »
Well all be brought down to earth again once we drop more points tomorrow night but hopefully not! City beating Chelsea should give us an incentive but tough one to call following both their displays in recent weeks.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,869
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4712 on: Today at 11:12:19 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:10:17 pm
Well all be brought down to earth again once we drop more points tomorrow night but hopefully not! City beating Chelsea should give us an incentive but tough one to call following both their displays in recent weeks.

City will want to win to be crowned champions on their own terms.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,484
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4713 on: Today at 11:13:36 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:54:06 pm
Utd played a strong team against Roma so more likely to rotate against Villa and then go strong against Leicester to get the result to guarantee second.   They won't want to risk injury against us with a European final coming up, so expect them to below full strength.

Yes, fans' rivalries aside, that is probably the most sensible plan for Man Utd ...
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,218
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4714 on: Today at 11:13:55 pm »
Ugh, hopes up again.  ;D

We really need to be in striking distance when Leicester play Chelsea.  That's the one that'll be huge for everyone.  And for us, if we're within striking distance, we've got a shot.

Wish we hadn't thrown it away against Newcastle, because an extra 2 points would've been massive with Leicester due to play Chelsea.  It would've been a not-so-farfetched scenario to leapfrog both even with a draw at OT.

Still, though.  One game at a time.  The fixture list provides a huge opportunity.

If the team needed to inject some fight in them for these last 5 games, the Leicester result should be that.  It's a bit of a reprieve (no excuse for us throwing it away last weekend), and it gives us another chance.

Can't believe after all this we've still got a shot.  We need that December 2018/December 2019 run where we play so many games in such a short of amount of time with everything at stake and we win them all.

One last push!
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,939
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4715 on: Today at 11:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 11:10:11 pm
When was the last time we won 5 in a row....
End of October to beginning of November 2020.

Don't do it to yourselves, it ain't happening.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,484
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4716 on: Today at 11:21:38 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:10:17 pm
Well all be brought down to earth again once we drop more points tomorrow night but hopefully not! City beating Chelsea should give us an incentive but tough one to call following both their displays in recent weeks.

Well, if we can't beat Southampton tomorrow, with half of their team out, we have no business discussing a top 4 finish. Man City will be motivated to win tomorrow, because it will officially win them the title, and it would also be a statement before the CL final ...
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4717 on: Today at 11:27:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:21:38 pm
Well, if we can't beat Southampton tomorrow, with half of their team out, we have no business discussing a top 4 finish. Man City will be motivated to win tomorrow, because it will officially win them the title, and it would also be a statement before the CL final ...
We have no business still being in the Top 4 race itself ourselves. Its only the teams around us being nearly as inconsistent as us which is how weve still got a leg to stand on. As others have mentioned, I can see Utd playing a weak team on Tuesday night and if the decent Leicester turn up then then they will turn them over. Were one big win from Leicester and Chelsea from being out of it regardless of what we do.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4718 on: Today at 11:31:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:22:31 pm

Leicester (63)

Man Utd (a)
Chelsea (a)
Tottenham (h)

Chelsea (61)

Man City (a)
Arsenal (h)
Leicester (h)
Aston Villa (a)

West Ham (58)

Everton (h)
Brighton (a)
WBA (a)
Southampton (h)

Tottenham (56)

Leeds (a)
Wolves (h)
Aston Villa (h)
Leicester (a)

LFC (54)

Southampton (h)
Man Utd (a)
WBA (a)
Burnley (a)
Crystal Palace (h)

Everton (52)

West Ham (a)
Aston Villa (a)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Wolves (h)
Man City (a)

Thanks Mac. It's obviously impossible to accurately predict results this season, but going from that I'll put Chelsea down for finishing on 69, West Ham 66, Leicester 65, Tottenham 64 and the Ev 58. That means we'd need to get to 67 - 4 wins and a draw, or 66 with a better GD than West Ham.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 