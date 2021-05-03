Just looking at some of the prize money on offer for the Europa League, a quick Google search showed the following;
For the 202021 season, the Europa League prize money for group stages awarded a base fee of 2.920,000. A victory in the group pays 570,000 and a draw 190,000. Also, each group winner earns 1,000,000 and each runner-up 500,000. Reaching the knock-out stage triggers additional bonuses: 500,000 for the round of 32, 1,100,000 for the round of 16, 1,500,000 for the quarter-finals and 2,400,000 for the semi-finals. The losing finalists receive 4,500,000 and the champions receive 8,500,000.
The winner of the tournament could walk away with upto 13- 15 million as prize money.
Pales in comparison to the Champions League but its better than nothing. Thats not factoring in the money well make from broadcasting and also from ticket sales. We would be able to give first team exposure to a number of youngsters and give days off to the first teamers when we face the dross. Not ideal to miss out on the Champions League but if we do Ive convinced myself its not all bad, Id say Im at the acceptance stage of grief, so not bad going for myself.