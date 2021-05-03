Just looking at some of the prize money on offer for the Europa League, a quick Google search showed the following;



For the 202021 season, the Europa League prize money for group stages awarded a base fee of 2.920,000. A victory in the group pays 570,000 and a draw 190,000. Also, each group winner earns 1,000,000 and each runner-up 500,000. Reaching the knock-out stage triggers additional bonuses: 500,000 for the round of 32, 1,100,000 for the round of 16, 1,500,000 for the quarter-finals and 2,400,000 for the semi-finals. The losing finalists receive 4,500,000 and the champions receive 8,500,000.



The winner of the tournament could walk away with upto 13- 15 million as prize money.



Pales in comparison to the Champions League but its better than nothing. Thats not factoring in the money well make from broadcasting and also from ticket sales. We would be able to give first team exposure to a number of youngsters and give days off to the first teamers when we face the dross. Not ideal to miss out on the Champions League but if we do Ive convinced myself its not all bad, Id say Im at the acceptance stage of grief, so not bad going for myself.



Is EL better than nothing though? If you win it, then yes, I agree. It's a major trophy, not life the League Cup and probably higher-ranked than the FA Cup. But the odds of playing in the EL and not winning it are far greater and that comes at the expense of players injuries, fatigue, and distracted Thursday/Sunday game schedules for the whole team. It sucks. So, even if you rake some 10m as a losing finalist, which doesn't buy you even Grujic-level player, a title push can easily be derailed. I'd rather we play the kids in the EL to avoid what happened to Jota this season, and to have out clear focus on the title. It's not guaranteed that we will win it, but the EL will definitely take that chance away, especially considering how thin the squad will be come the fall.