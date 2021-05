I think we had a good chance of winning the last 4 with the more relaxed schedule and no other distractions (our performances either side of CL games have been poor, particularly in the knockouts) and had the advantage at Old Trafford after 8 days without a game while they were in the middle of a semi final tie. 4th was still an outside chance given Leicester/Chelsea's last 4 games.



Now we're stuck with 5 games in 15 days. We'll do well to win 3 of them.