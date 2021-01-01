« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 293720 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 10:09:58 pm »
538 odds after this weekends results:
Leicester 79%
Chelsea 66%
LFC 28%
West Ham 18%
Spurs 9%

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/premier-league/
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,774
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4601 on: Today at 01:57:40 am »
6th place it is.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4602 on: Today at 03:03:40 am »
I still think Leicester are going to fuck it up again. They've a tricky run -in.

However, I don't think we will be good enough to be the beneficiaries.

Leicester might still scrape 4th... or it could be Gollums
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 