Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The PL run-in
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The PL run-in (Read 293720 times)
Dave McCoy
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,391
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
«
Reply #4600 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:58 pm »
538 odds after this weekends results:
Leicester 79%
Chelsea 66%
LFC 28%
West Ham 18%
Spurs 9%
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/premier-league/
jckliew
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,774
Re: The PL run-in
«
Reply #4601 on:
Today
at 01:57:40 am »
6th place it is.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
kj999
180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,066
Maths Mug!
Re: The PL run-in
«
Reply #4602 on:
Today
at 03:03:40 am »
I still think Leicester are going to fuck it up again. They've a tricky run -in.
However, I don't think we will be good enough to be the beneficiaries.
Leicester might still scrape 4th... or it could be Gollums
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...
