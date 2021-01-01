« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4560 on: Today at 05:28:04 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:48:47 pm
Leeds game is an odd one to pick.  Yes we had chances the first half but the 2nd half we may have been outplayed as badly as I can remember in the last 3 years.

We were just completely outrun in the second half, especially in midfield where we didn't bring on any fresh legs. Leeds - a very fit team under Bielsa - hadn't played in 9 days and we'd just had a CL quarter final against Madrid (where we tired in the second half of that game).  Our legs went. We also tired against Newcastle.

We should have wrapped both games up in the first half though and had the chances to score on the break in the second half.

The Phillips injury has been yet another killer. Both Newcastle and Leeds's equalisers from high balls pumped into the box, but also the fact Fabinho in midfield would have been a big help. Especially while Wijnaldum was essentially useless in both games.
Last Edit: Today at 05:40:57 pm by Fromola
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4561 on: Today at 05:43:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:28:04 pm
We were just completely outrun in the second half, especially in midfield where we didn't bring on any fresh legs. Leeds - a very fit team under Bielsa - hadn't played in 9 days and we'd just had a CL quarter final against Madrid (where we tired in the second half of that game).  Our legs went. We also tired against Newcastle.

We should have wrapped both games up in the first half though.

The second half reminded me a bit of when we went to Swansea under Rodgers in his last full season. We won the game but got battered.

I just found it odd as there were other games where that didnt happen that would be better examples of bad luck.  Would say though that the last two second halfs should give anyone pause on what they think will happen the last 5 games. 
deFacto please, you bastards

  farKnow.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4562 on: Today at 05:44:46 pm
Second half was terrible I agree but even still in the first half we should have wrapped the game up. We havent been ruthless in aong time
Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4563 on: Today at 05:49:20 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:44:46 pm
Second half was terrible I agree but even still in the first half we should have wrapped the game up. We havent been ruthless in aong time

But we didnt and then we could have conceded 3 or 4 in that second half.  Id say we were lucky not to lose more than anything else.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4564 on: Today at 05:50:53 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:43:22 pm
I just found it odd as there were other games where that didnt happen that would be better examples of bad luck.  Would say though that the last two second halfs should give anyone pause on what they think will happen the last 5 games.

A perfect storm of a lack of legs in midfield (with no goal threat or DM in it), a makeshift backline who can't deal with high balls and forwards incapable of finishing chances.

Hypothetical but if we'd been able to keep Phillips at the back with Kabak and Fabinho in midfield we'd have more likely not have collapsed like that.

I can't see us winning tomorrow, but if we do then we've got a good chance of winning last 4 games if we can put a decent team on the pitch.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4565 on: Today at 05:53:06 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:49:20 pm
But we didnt and then we could have conceded 3 or 4 in that second half.  Id say we were lucky not to lose more than anything else.

As poor as it was, we still missed good chances at Leeds in the second half to wrap it up on the break. Even at the end we should have won it.

If we had the aerial threat to deal with a bloody corner (against a team who are notoriously poor at defending them rather than known for scoring them) we'd have probably just about seen the game out.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

deFacto please, you bastards

  farKnow.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4566 on: Today at 05:53:55 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:49:20 pm
But we didnt and then we could have conceded 3 or 4 in that second half.  Id say we were lucky not to lose more than anything else.

I agree.
Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4567 on: Today at 06:01:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:53:06 pm
As poor as it was, we still missed good chances at Leeds in the second half to wrap it up on the break. Even at the end we should have won it.

If we had the aerial threat to deal with a bloody corner (against a team who are notoriously poor at defending them rather than known for scoring them) we'd have probably just about seen the game out.

Just sit and think for a minute about how crazy saying we missed Nat Phillips would sound to anybody even 3 months ago.  More for another thread but Im a bit concerned about some conversations we may be having next year if this is a portend of the future.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4568 on: Today at 06:11:17 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:01:48 pm
Just sit and think for a minute about how crazy saying we missed Nat Phillips would sound to anybody even 3 months ago.  More for another thread but Im a bit concerned about some conversations we may be having next year if this is a portend of the future.

Yes, but bear in mind Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip and Henderson were already all injured and Phillips's injury on top meant Fabinho at the back which meant our best two midfielders weren't in midfield.

'We missed Phillips' is only in the context of (as well as VVD, Gomez, Matip; plus Henderson and Fabinho in midfield).

Personally I thought top 4 went when Henderson went off in the derby, but Phillips and Kabak - with Fabinho back in midfield - helped us get a few wins together to get us back in the mix.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4569 on: Today at 06:44:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:11:17 pm
Yes, but bear in mind Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip and Henderson were already all injured and Phillips's injury on top meant Fabinho at the back which meant our best two midfielders weren't in midfield.

'We missed Phillips' is only in the context of (as well as VVD, Gomez, Matip; plus Henderson and Fabinho in midfield).

Personally I thought top 4 went when Henderson went off in the derby, but Phillips and Kabak - with Fabinho back in midfield - helped us get a few wins together to get us back in the mix.

Again more for another thread but this season has made me question more about what the future holds if were lamenting the absence of a 5th or 6th choice player in almost any circumstance.
Al 666

  Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4570 on: Today at 06:51:26 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:44:20 pm
Again more for another thread but this season has made me question more about what the future holds if were lamenting the absence of a 5th or 6th choice player in almost any circumstance.

It isn't just missing Phillips. It is missing VVD, Gomez, Matip and Hendo. Look at the effect a missing Laporte had for City last season. Then you have the crazy situation of how many different centre back partnerships we have had.

The biggest issue with Phillips being missing isn't so much his ability it is that he and Kabak were starting to form a partnership.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4571 on: Today at 06:57:04 pm
As much of a mess as we've made of this season the injuries we've had at CB are practically unprecedented and not just killed us in that position; it's killed our midfield as well, taking out our best 2 midfielders (who also both got injured playing there). Now yet another injury means Fabinho back in defence when we'd finally put a run together in the league with him back in midfield. That means the defence is weaker, as Phillips and Kabak were doing a solid job, and the midfield is weaker again.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

deFacto please, you bastards

  farKnow.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4572 on: Today at 06:58:08 pm
All of that combined Mane's lack of form and Firmino producing even less in front of goal.
CalgarianRed

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4573 on: Today at 06:59:56 pm
The injuries have derailed our season no doubt. But even with that, its been a very poor season. We went from title winning form for 2 seasons (97 and 99 points) to probably ending with 60-62 points. We have been outplayed by the likes of Fulham, Leeds, Brighton and Villa. And of course Real Madrid, Chelsea and City.   

We still had top quality players like Salah, TAA, Alisson, Robertson, Gini, Fabinho, Mane and Firmino available for most of the games.

I don't think VVD and Gomez back will fix all of our issues. Its probably the most crucial summer since Klopp arrived and hopefully the management is ruthless and there is a shakeup of the squad. Definitely need some top quality additions to have us challenging again. 
True North Strong

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4574 on: Today at 07:08:56 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 06:59:56 pm
The injuries have derailed our season no doubt. But even with that, its been a very poor season. We went from title winning form for 2 seasons (97 and 99 points) to probably ending with 60-62 points. We have been outplayed by the likes of Fulham, Leeds, Brighton and Villa. And of course Real Madrid, Chelsea and City.   

We still had top quality players like Salah, TAA, Alisson, Robertson, Gini, Fabinho, Mane and Firmino available for most of the games.

I don't think VVD and Gomez back will fix all of our issues. Its probably the most crucial summer since Klopp arrived and hopefully the management is ruthless and there is a shakeup of the squad. Definitely need some top quality additions to have us challenging again.

Just by keeping two capable, natural centre back's fit we'd have been somewhere around the 2 points a game/80 point mark and somewhere close to City last season.

Going into Christmas we had 31 points from 14 games despite the injuries and some really iffy performances like at Villa and Fulham and the Everton and Brighton robberies.

We only needed 39 points from our last 24 games to get 70 points (which we can't reach now). We got 70 points from our first 24 games last season!
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Al 666

  Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4575 on: Today at 07:11:13 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 06:59:56 pm
The injuries have derailed our season no doubt. But even with that, its been a very poor season. We went from title winning form for 2 seasons (97 and 99 points) to probably ending with 60-62 points. We have been outplayed by the likes of Fulham, Leeds, Brighton and Villa. And of course Real Madrid, Chelsea and City.   

We still had top quality players like Salah, TAA, Alisson, Robertson, Gini, Fabinho, Mane and Firmino available for most of the games.

I don't think VVD and Gomez back will fix all of our issues. Its probably the most crucial summer since Klopp arrived and hopefully the management is ruthless and there is a shakeup of the squad. Definitely need some top quality additions to have us challenging again. 

Mane hasn't been the same player since he contracted COVID. Look at how long it took Saint-Maximin to regain his form. The biggest issue for me though is that the injuries and players going down with COVID has happened in a hugely compressed season. That has meant the players who have stayed fit have been massively overplayed.

Add in the injury to Jota when he was on fire and it has been an incredibly difficult season.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
