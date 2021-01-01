The injuries have derailed our season no doubt. But even with that, its been a very poor season. We went from title winning form for 2 seasons (97 and 99 points) to probably ending with 60-62 points. We have been outplayed by the likes of Fulham, Leeds, Brighton and Villa. And of course Real Madrid, Chelsea and City.
We still had top quality players like Salah, TAA, Alisson, Robertson, Gini, Fabinho, Mane and Firmino available for most of the games.
I don't think VVD and Gomez back will fix all of our issues. Its probably the most crucial summer since Klopp arrived and hopefully the management is ruthless and there is a shakeup of the squad. Definitely need some top quality additions to have us challenging again.