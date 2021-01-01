Leeds game is an odd one to pick. Yes we had chances the first half but the 2nd half we may have been outplayed as badly as I can remember in the last 3 years.



We were just completely outrun in the second half, especially in midfield where we didn't bring on any fresh legs. Leeds - a very fit team under Bielsa - hadn't played in 9 days and we'd just had a CL quarter final against Madrid (where we tired in the second half of that game). Our legs went. We also tired against Newcastle.We should have wrapped both games up in the first half though and had the chances to score on the break in the second half.The Phillips injury has been yet another killer. Both Newcastle and Leeds's equalisers from high balls pumped into the box, but also the fact Fabinho in midfield would have been a big help. Especially while Wijnaldum was essentially useless in both games.