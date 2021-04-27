« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 289479 times)

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,189
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4520 on: April 27, 2021, 09:56:17 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on April 27, 2021, 09:54:15 pm
I would be surprised if we got anything at United, the team is out of sorts.

Yep, I do agree. But if we dont get anything out of United then its curtains anyway.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,491
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4521 on: April 27, 2021, 09:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Samio on April 27, 2021, 09:56:17 pm
Yep, I do agree. But if we dont get anything out of United then its curtains anyway.

United usually have us as a cup final but are probably more interested in their Europa League tie given they're going to finish 2nd regardless.

Depends whether jekyll or hyde turns up there.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,760
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4522 on: April 28, 2021, 12:30:06 am »
We'll pull off a miracle and catch Chelsea and then they will go and win the CL and Arsenal the Europa

(albeit it would be funny if it were Everton that did that, can you imagine the fewm)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,876
    • @hartejack
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4523 on: April 28, 2021, 09:41:29 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 28, 2021, 12:30:06 am
We'll pull off a miracle and catch Chelsea and then they will go and win the CL and Arsenal the Europa

(albeit it would be funny if it were Everton that did that, can you imagine the fewm)

Can anyone provide a reminder of what the exact qualification rule/limit is - is it country allowance +1 (which, with England getting 4 slots, is why 4th & Chelsea would qualify if Chelsea won it - 5 teams - but 4th would miss out if Arsenal also won because 1-4 + Chelsea + Arsenal makes 6 teams?).

And why is this the case?  Is it something to do with not ending up with a massively favourable coefficient for a given country after a successful run of seasons?

If not for the latter, I always just thought that a more sensible option would be to overlook the nationality of the competition winners ('badge' them with a competition logo in place of a flag) and knock the positions down their table/order.  Seems somehow fairer to extend slots as & when necessary rather than pull the rug from under a team (due to circumstances they have very little control over) at the last minute*.

*Do I actually recall this happening, or being very close to happening (and I don't mean 2005).  I've got it in my head that a manager was talking about it in the early 2000s as a very real prospect with a few weeks remaining - presumably United going deep into the competition whilst they were having an off-season when there were fewer qualification slots already.  Robson and Newcastle, perhaps?  Or Leeds?
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,734
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4524 on: April 28, 2021, 09:49:52 am »
Quote from: jackh on April 28, 2021, 09:41:29 am
Can anyone provide a reminder of what the exact qualification rule/limit is - is it country allowance +1 (which, with England getting 4 slots, is why 4th & Chelsea would qualify if Chelsea won it - 5 teams - but 4th would miss out if Arsenal also won because 1-4 + Chelsea + Arsenal makes 6 teams?).

And why is this the case? Is it something to do with not ending up with a massively favourable coefficient for a given country after a successful run of seasons?

If not for the latter, I always just thought that a more sensible option would be to overlook the nationality of the competition winners ('badge' them with a competition logo in place of a flag) and knock the positions down their table/order.  Seems somehow fairer to extend slots as & when necessary rather than pull the rug from under a team (due to circumstances they have very little control over) at the last minute*.

*Do I actually recall this happening, or being very close to happening (and I don't mean 2005).  I've got it in my head that a manager was talking about it in the early 2000s as a very real prospect with a few weeks remaining - presumably United going deep into the competition whilst they were having an off-season when there were fewer qualification slots already.  Robson and Newcastle, perhaps?  Or Leeds?

Yeah no country can have more than five representatives in the CL at the moment. I guess it's a combination of the bold and a general imbalance in that season's competition.

There's only been two major incidents of this sort of thing in England from what I can remember: us finishing 5th but winning the CL and being handed an early qualifying slot (before they changed the rules to ensure the holders would always qualify), and Chelsea finishing 5th/6th and knocking 4th-placed Spurs out of the following season's CL (again, before they changed the rules to allow a fifth representative from the same country). You may be right about the early 00's, though, I don't recall if I'm honest.

It's not going to happen this season because let's face it, Chelsea will comfortably wrap up 4th place now.
« Last Edit: April 28, 2021, 09:53:11 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,491
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4525 on: April 28, 2021, 09:55:41 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 28, 2021, 12:30:06 am
We'll pull off a miracle and catch Chelsea and then they will go and win the CL and Arsenal the Europa

(albeit it would be funny if it were Everton that did that, can you imagine the fewm)

I'd actually pay good money right now for that to happen. That'd be great karma.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4526 on: April 28, 2021, 10:02:59 am »
<<<I have a hunch Chelsea WILL win the Champions League.

Right now I just feel like I want us to beat United and then I'm not overly fussed, this season has been that poor.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4527 on: April 29, 2021, 08:58:14 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on April 28, 2021, 10:02:59 am
<<<I have a hunch Chelsea WILL win the Champions League.

Right now I just feel like I want us to beat United and then I'm not overly fussed, this season has been that poor.


Im much the same - just want the season to end. But not as much as I want to beat United. Will soften the blow of a bitterly disappointing season.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4528 on: April 29, 2021, 09:30:18 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-lost-control-extreme-result-20477192

Good article that probably gives hope or the opposite for next season depending on if you are a glass half full or not

"Per FBRef, Firmino and Mane are the joint-worst players in Europes big five leagues this season in terms of the difference between their expected goals and how many theyve actually scored"

"Liverpool have earned just 23 points from their last 19 league games, yet the underlying statistics imply that they should have merited 37.

If those points had been won, as it stands, Liverpool would be in second place in the table, nine behind Man City and one ahead of Man United"

If we can get our defence back on the pitch, some stability in the team selection and our attackers back to even just par in finishing we should be good next season. Questions around depth in each area but think if we can get a good centre back (Konate) and forward with a decent option for midfield we should up there again
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4529 on: April 29, 2021, 11:13:32 pm »
Quote from: cdav on April 29, 2021, 09:30:18 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-lost-control-extreme-result-20477192

Good article that probably gives hope or the opposite for next season depending on if you are a glass half full or not

"Per FBRef, Firmino and Mane are the joint-worst players in Europes big five leagues this season in terms of the difference between their expected goals and how many theyve actually scored"

"Liverpool have earned just 23 points from their last 19 league games, yet the underlying statistics imply that they should have merited 37.

If those points had been won, as it stands, Liverpool would be in second place in the table, nine behind Man City and one ahead of Man United"

If we can get our defence back on the pitch, some stability in the team selection and our attackers back to even just par in finishing we should be good next season. Questions around depth in each area but think if we can get a good centre back (Konate) and forward with a decent option for midfield we should up there again

The concern with this would be that Firmino's slump could be an age issue in that he's now on a two year cold streak.  That's a long time for it just to be bad luck or variance but with that said usually aging out means you no longer get the shots in the first place.  Aubameyang is a good example of that this season.

Regardless due to financial issues around Europe more than likely everything is just going to be run back again next season baring a 1 or 2 changes which I think will be the norm at almost every other club as well barring extreme cases like Crystal Palace.
« Last Edit: April 29, 2021, 11:16:53 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
  • JFT 96
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4530 on: Yesterday at 11:51:54 am »
Quote from: jackh on April 28, 2021, 09:41:29 am
Can anyone provide a reminder of what the exact qualification rule/limit is - is it country allowance +1 (which, with England getting 4 slots, is why 4th & Chelsea would qualify if Chelsea won it - 5 teams - but 4th would miss out if Arsenal also won because 1-4 + Chelsea + Arsenal makes 6 teams?).

And why is this the case?  Is it something to do with not ending up with a massively favourable coefficient for a given country after a successful run of seasons?

If not for the latter, I always just thought that a more sensible option would be to overlook the nationality of the competition winners ('badge' them with a competition logo in place of a flag) and knock the positions down their table/order.  Seems somehow fairer to extend slots as & when necessary rather than pull the rug from under a team (due to circumstances they have very little control over) at the last minute*.

*Do I actually recall this happening, or being very close to happening (and I don't mean 2005).  I've got it in my head that a manager was talking about it in the early 2000s as a very real prospect with a few weeks remaining - presumably United going deep into the competition whilst they were having an off-season when there were fewer qualification slots already.  Robson and Newcastle, perhaps?  Or Leeds?

99-00 Madrid won the Champions League but finished 5th in La Liga. The Spanish FA awarded the last CL place to Madrid whilst Zaragoza who finished 4th went into the UEFA Cup instead.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,329
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4531 on: Yesterday at 11:54:49 am »
If they dont qualify through their own league, both CL and Europa winners should have to do what we had to in 2005 and start right at the beginning of qualifying.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4532 on: Yesterday at 12:17:54 pm »
Firmino over 2 seasons has underperformed on his xg in the league by 13 goals.

It is just unbelievable
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,876
    • @hartejack
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4533 on: Yesterday at 12:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:51:54 am
99-00 Madrid won the Champions League but finished 5th in La Liga. The Spanish FA awarded the last CL place to Madrid whilst Zaragoza who finished 4th went into the UEFA Cup instead.

Ouch.  First half of the 00s presented opportunities galore for the Spanish clubs too (Deportivo winning La Liga, Valencia twice, Mallorca & Sociedad knocking about) - wonder if it had a long-term impact.  They've been down a few times in the two decades since, haven't they.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:54:49 am
If they dont qualify through their own league, both CL and Europa winners should have to do what we had to in 2005 and start right at the beginning of qualifying.

I don't think any competition, sponsors, or broadcasters are going to be happy with the holders not being in the competition.  I'd just remove their national status, badge them along with the competition logos as the first two qualifying slots, and bump the national slots down as required.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4534 on: Yesterday at 12:49:32 pm »
No match thread? Guess everyones looking forward to Sunday as much as me.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,690
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4535 on: Yesterday at 12:56:58 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 12:49:32 pm
No match thread? Guess everyones looking forward to Sunday as much as me.

Who are we playing?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
  • JFT 96
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4536 on: Yesterday at 12:59:21 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 12:49:32 pm
No match thread? Guess everyones looking forward to Sunday as much as me.

Is that because you have relations who are United fans.

bornandinbRED.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4537 on: Yesterday at 01:00:13 pm »
Looking forward to smashing them.

unless they park the bus. Which they probably will.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,734
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4538 on: Yesterday at 01:09:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:17:54 pm
Firmino over 2 seasons has underperformed on his xg in the league by 13 goals.

It is just unbelievable

It's very believable to be honest.
Logged

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4539 on: Today at 12:00:04 am »
We don't beat mancs Sunday
Am chucking it this season..
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,316
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4540 on: Today at 12:07:22 am »
We're actually favourites to win the game with the bookies!  How the fuck, I don't know.

United 7/4   Draw 12/5   LFC 6/4
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4541 on: Today at 12:49:23 am »
If you sat down at the start of the season and predicted what happened you would have been called a lunatic. We have been here before lads, and we will be here again. We have differences obviously but we still all be here in September one way or another.
Logged

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4542 on: Today at 01:04:05 am »
The Newcastle game did us. Unbelievable.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4543 on: Today at 01:27:40 am »
5 straights gonna do 'er.

This is Liverpool we are talking about. The hell i give up hope until i see a signed legal document says it cant be done under any circumstances.

I currently haven't even given up expectation, except insofar as i am very familiar with the history of really really making the fans sweat before pulling some highly improbable thing right out of the ether and so my expectation is that we will do it under excruciating circumstances. Its that much sweeter when nobody expects it. Fourther taken quickly.

ahahah thats sad. even i admit it   but hey 98 and 99 points and 2 cl finals i accept you cant win everything all the time and i have no problems with this covid world wall hit situation. i strongly believe we still have a super talented team there. crazy good. in a bizzare kind of way its actually encouraging to look upon the power of Anfield, once removed. Full next year. Full i say.

it starts by disposing of these efficiently and so it shall be.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,876
    • @hartejack
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4544 on: Today at 02:33:52 am »
Quote from: jackh on April 27, 2021, 04:11:27 pm
Updated:

3rdLeicester33+2262
4thChelsea33+2058
5thWest Ham33+1055
6thLiverpool33+1654
7thSpurs33+1853
8thEverton32+452

Arsenal 0-1 Everton
Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Leicester 2-1 Palace

Weekend:
Southampton vs Leicester
Chelsea vs Fulham
Everton vs Villa
United vs Liverpool
Spurs vs Sheffield United
Burnley vs West Ham

Updated:

3rdLeicester34+2263
4thChelsea33+2058
5thWest Ham33+1055
6thLiverpool33+1654
7thSpurs33+1853
8thEverton32+452

Weekend:
Southampton 1-1 Leicester
Chelsea vs Fulham
Everton vs Villa
United vs Liverpool
Spurs vs Sheffield United
Burnley vs West Ham
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4545 on: Today at 10:09:15 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:09:56 pm
It's very believable to be honest.

The lad cant shoot these days. Im surprised its not more.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,491
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4546 on: Today at 10:20:10 am »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 01:04:05 am
The Newcastle game did us. Unbelievable.

Leeds and Newcastle combined. 2 wins there and we were well placed. Now we need to win the last 5 and hope that's enough. I said through the thread 70 points is pretty much what will be required, 5 wins gets us 69 which might be just enough but may see us just fall short.
 
While I don't see us winning the 5 a win tomorrow and we can feasibly win the last 4. We were out on our feet second half against Leeds and Newcastle which shouldn't be the case now relative to the opponent in the last few games.

We've got a poor record at Old Trafford, but there's no margin for error now. Slip up tomorrow and we still need to win the last 4 to try and get 5th and avoid European qualifiers or the conference nonsense. Plus you never know whether a Rodgers team will collapse in the last few games.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:40 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4547 on: Today at 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:09:15 am
The lad cant shoot these days. Im surprised its not more.

These days I am genuinely shocked if he does score, its like a defensive midfielder getting a goal.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,876
    • @hartejack
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4548 on: Today at 11:38:45 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:20:10 am
Leeds and Newcastle combined. 2 wins there and we were well placed. Now we need to win the last 5 and hope that's enough. I said through the thread 70 points is pretty much what will be required, 5 wins gets us 69 which might be just enough but may see us just fall short.
 
While I don't see us winning the 5 a win tomorrow and we can feasibly win the last 4. We were out on our feet second half against Leeds and Newcastle which shouldn't be the case now relative to the opponent in the last few games.

We've got a poor record at Old Trafford, but there's no margin for error now. Slip up tomorrow and we still need to win the last 4 to try and get 5th and avoid European qualifiers or the conference nonsense. Plus you never know whether a Rodgers team will collapse in the last few games.

Immensely frustrating isn't it - all of the disappointment and frustration of the last few months, and yet just protecting those leads late on in the last two matches would see us 4 points off and with such a good chance given the remaining fixtures of those above us.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,588
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4549 on: Today at 12:39:22 pm »
Yeah only ourselves to blame in recent months. We've been dogged with injury problems in defence but our lack of ability to kill games off or sometimes even score has resulted in this desperate situation where even winning our last 5 guarantees nothing.

Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,732
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4550 on: Today at 02:52:58 pm »
Small margins. Just look at 3 games, [2 times we've played Newcastle] and the loss to Burnley at home [for instance you can pick any other game where we dropped points unnecessarily, I picked that one specifically as Origi missed a sitter in the first half of that game]

Win two of those, and draw once, and we'd be a point ahead of Chelsea. Imagine we hang on against Leicester for at least a draw, and we'd be 2 points ahead.

We've had more than enough opportunities even with a shit show of a season.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4551 on: Today at 03:48:47 pm »
Leeds game is an odd one to pick.  Yes we had chances the first half but the 2nd half we may have been outplayed as badly as I can remember in the last 3 years.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4552 on: Today at 03:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:48:47 pm
Leeds game is an odd one to pick.  Yes we had chances the first half but the 2nd half we may have been outplayed as badly as I can remember in the last 3 years.

Agree tactically was an incredible performance from Leeds.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,354
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4553 on: Today at 03:57:30 pm »
If we don't win tomorrow the lads can book their summer holidays, that's the top and bottom of it.

I'm more concerned with what we do this summer. We have to play a blinder with ingoings and outgoings to have a chance for a title challenge next season.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
  • JFT 96
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4554 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm »
Given the fixtures left for the likes of Chelsea then a point tomorrow could possibly be enough.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4555 on: Today at 04:04:31 pm »
Nah, can't be dropping more points and if we do again then it's not just about Chelsea, Tottenham have 3 guaranteed points this weekend so they'd suddenly be above us, gotta win the lot.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,354
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4556 on: Today at 04:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:01:11 pm
Given the fixtures left for the likes of Chelsea then a point tomorrow could possibly be enough.

Chelsea will be 7 clear tonight. To have any slim chance we have to keep it 4 points or less in the next 2 games IMO.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 