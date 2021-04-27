We'll pull off a miracle and catch Chelsea and then they will go and win the CL and Arsenal the Europa



(albeit it would be funny if it were Everton that did that, can you imagine the fewm)



Can anyone provide a reminder of what the exact qualification rule/limit is - is it country allowance +1 (which, with England getting 4 slots, is why 4th & Chelsea would qualify if Chelsea won it - 5 teams - but 4th would miss out if Arsenalwon because 1-4 + Chelsea + Arsenal makes 6 teams?).And why is this the case? Is it something to do with not ending up with a massively favourable coefficient for a given country after a successful run of seasons?If not for the latter, I always just thought that a more sensible option would be to overlook the nationality of the competition winners ('badge' them with a competition logo in place of a flag) and knock the positions down their table/order. Seems somehow fairer to extend slots as & when necessary rather than pull the rug from under a team (due to circumstances they have very little control over) at the last minute*.*Do I actually recall this happening, or being very close to happening (and I don't mean 2005). I've got it in my head that a manager was talking about it in the early 2000s as a very real prospect with a few weeks remaining - presumably United going deep into the competition whilst they were having an off-season when there were fewer qualification slots already. Robson and Newcastle, perhaps? Or Leeds?