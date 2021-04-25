One of the frustrating features of the season for me, is whenever we've had a really good result and performance and we look to be going well, it goes spectacularly wrong the next game.



Arsenal at home we destroyed to complete 3 wins out of 3 from a tough start and we looked well set. 6 days later we were hammered at Villa. Atalanta away we destroyed 5-0, one of our best European performances under Klopp and they never got a kick. Next week they turned us over at Anfield. Palace away - record top flight away win, clear at the top of the league and strong favourites to retain the tile. Next game it goes spectacularly wrong at home to West Brom.



Win away at Spurs and West Ham in successive games and then a few days later lose at home to Brighton. Win away at Leipzig in the CL with a really solid performance and then lose at home to Everton that weekend. Win away at Arsenal who we demolished for 90 minutes at a ground we've hardly ever won on and then put in that insipid performance in Madrid that midweek.



It's ridiculous really.. You could see us turning United over and then losing at home to Southampton.



At least it shows we've not lost all ability, but there's major mentality/physical/structural issues within the team this season. Games usually go one of three ways: 1) we play well enough but get it wrong in both boxes, underperforming relative to XG, and drop points after failing to kill the game off (i.e. Saturday); 2) we're bang at it and win well; 3) we stink the place out and get beat. We've had far too many 1's and 3's and additionally we've had a few games we've been screwed out of wins by officials. The difference last season was if we played shit or had bad officials we were still often grinding out the results.