I was ready to give up on this season as much as anyone after Saturday's fiasco, but if Leicester stays like this, we're not totally out of top 4. Ok, they'd still be 5 clear of us, but their last 3 games are terrible: United (a), Chelsea (a), Tottenham (h). They could quite conceivably only get 1 point from that lot.
Basically, I think that Leicester dropping points this evening would mean a draw at United and 4 wins in our easier games would be enough. Not saying we'll do it (and after Saturday, it's hard to see us managing anything), but just saying it's not over yet if things stay like this.
I know, I know - can't help it!