« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 283330 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,078
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 03:07:01 pm
Plus AFCON, Euros and Olympics to contend with..

There is hardly going to be a summer where everyone gets a full rest. AFCON isn't in the summer and is in the season whilst the Olympics is only 3 weeks long and is near the start of the season, so its almost in line with pre-season. No real extra time needed.

We can't allow that to be an excuse. Next season everyone associated have to improve.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 05:13:19 pm »
are we safe from relegation yet?

...just doing the maths and..well, if things don't go our way then...

Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,078
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 06:24:52 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:13:19 pm
are we safe from relegation yet?

...just doing the maths and..well, if things don't go our way then...



If we played like we did from Jan, probably not. Thankfully it wasn't.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,302
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 06:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:45:25 pm
Theres a lot of things that could happen between now and the start of next season. But as it stands Id snap your hand off if offered an 80 point season in 2021/22. For me thats close to my expectation of best case scenario in 2021/22 given whats happened this season and the amount of current uncertainty around certain players, transfers, crowds back, etc..
Agree with your analysis but it is a depressing thought nonetheless. 12 months ago we all thought this was a team that would be able to put in at least 2 more solid title challenges, in fact most thought we would win at least 1 more.

It really now does come down to whether we invest enough this summer to get us back up to our previous level or we go back to our 2016/17 state and start 2-3 years of rebuilding.

Really difficult to see what we'll do, just depends on how the last 5 games go. Comon Roy and Palace.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 07:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:34:30 pm
Agree with your analysis but it is a depressing thought nonetheless. 12 months ago we all thought this was a team that would be able to put in at least 2 more solid title challenges, in fact most thought we would win at least 1 more.

It really now does come down to whether we invest enough this summer to get us back up to our previous level or we go back to our 2016/17 state and start 2-3 years of rebuilding.

Really difficult to see what we'll do, just depends on how the last 5 games go. Comon Roy and Palace.
I wasnt convinced we would.
I was lambasted on here by saying Chelsea would finish us.
They actually will despite having to sack Lampard & generally the signings have been poor.

19/20 we actually had quite a few poor performances bur we had Van Dijk holding it at the back,set piece threats,Allison making big saves & Henderson covering lot of ground & Mane with big moments.
The after lockdown performances were poor & was an indicator of this season

We had issues in 19/20 with the high line at times. I actually think 18/19 we were slightly better team overall & was our peak.

This season we have not been as bad as the table suggests just shocking finishing & bad bad luck.

Our front had had so many touches in the box that should have resulted in chances & the the misses we all know about
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,078
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 07:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:34:30 pm
Agree with your analysis but it is a depressing thought nonetheless. 12 months ago we all thought this was a team that would be able to put in at least 2 more solid title challenges, in fact most thought we would win at least 1 more.

It really now does come down to whether we invest enough this summer to get us back up to our previous level or we go back to our 2016/17 state and start 2-3 years of rebuilding.

Really difficult to see what we'll do, just depends on how the last 5 games go. Comon Roy and Palace.

It most likely would need a couple of years of building but I guess the annoying thing would be that takes us to the end of Klopps contract and then he would just hand the reigns to another manager.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,259
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 07:13:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:07:37 pm
I wasnt convinced we would.
I was lambasted on here by saying Chelsea would finish us.
They actually will despite having to sack Lampard & generally the signings have been poor.

19/20 we actually had quite a few poor performances bur we had Van Dijk holding it at the back,set piece threats,Allison making big saves & Henderson covering lot of ground & Mane with big moments.
The after lockdown performances were poor & was an indicator of this season

We had issues in 19/20 with the high line at times. I actually think 18/19 we were slightly better team overall & was our peak.

This season we have not been as bad as the table suggests just shocking finishing & bad bad luck.

Our front had had so many touches in the box that should have resulted in chances & the the misses we all know about

Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 07:14:09 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:08:08 pm
It most likely would need a couple of years of building but I guess the annoying thing would be that takes us to the end of Klopps contract and then he would just hand the reigns to another manager.
If FSG give Klopp/Edwards more funds to get in some very good young players,

Would an incentive for Klopp to extend if he could see we have a great team developing again
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,126
  • there is no old firm
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 07:20:19 pm »
You just know that if we qualify for the Europa League, we'll get a b*stard of a knockout run unlike others got in recent years.

More Dortmund, Atletico and Sevilla than Rostov, Anderlecht, Celta Vigo and Slavia Prague

Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,078
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 07:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 07:20:19 pm
You just know that if we qualify for the Europa League, we'll get a b*stard of a knockout run unlike others got in recent years.

More Dortmund, Atletico and Sevilla than Rostov, Anderlecht, Celta Vigo and Slavia Prague


Have to finish top 6 for Europa. I think we are destined for that new competition.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:32:51 pm by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 07:34:45 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:39:58 am
And scored 4 goals in those games. Mental

Southampton (1 game) 0 goals
Burnley (1 game) 0 goals
Brighton (2 games) 1 goal
Newcastle (2 games) 1 goal
Fulham (2 games) 1 goal
West Brom (1 game) 1 goal

Pathetic numbers. Desperately need to shake up that attack in the Summer.

The sample size is too big for it to be an anomaly.
This is a shocking statistic. This not not being out of form, this is plainly being not good enough,
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,161
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 07:37:16 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:27:40 pm
Have to finish top 6 for Europa. I think we are destined for that new competition.

Maybe in the Conference League, we'll get a chance for avenge old defeats to sides like CSKA Sofia and Dinamo Tbilisi and avenge recent defeats to teams like Braga.  ;)
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,078
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 07:37:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:34:45 pm
This is a shocking statistic. This not not being out of form, this is plainly being not good enough,

Its not really form and nobody considers it as such. Six losses at home in a row is not bad form.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 07:40:27 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:07:37 pm
I wasnt convinced we would.
I was lambasted on here by saying Chelsea would finish us.
They actually will despite having to sack Lampard & generally the signings have been poor.

19/20 we actually had quite a few poor performances bur we had Van Dijk holding it at the back,set piece threats,Allison making big saves & Henderson covering lot of ground & Mane with big moments.
The after lockdown performances were poor & was an indicator of this season

We had issues in 19/20 with the high line at times. I actually think 18/19 we were slightly better team overall & was our peak.

This season we have not been as bad as the table suggests just shocking finishing & bad bad luck.

Our front had had so many touches in the box that should have resulted in chances & the the misses we all know about
Same. I said earlier this season that this team wont be winning anything until we have a rebuild. Got slated for it. There have been signs of Mané ,and In particular Firmino, struggling all season. Jota getting injured was a real blow as he seemed to have rejuvenated our attack when he came in. Regardless of whether Firmino and Mané stay, we absolutely have to sign a goal scorer this summer or it is extremely likely to be more of the same next season,
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 08:55:57 pm »
I was ready to give up on this season as much as anyone after Saturday's fiasco, but if Leicester stays like this, we're not totally out of top 4. Ok, they'd still be 5 clear of us, but their last 3 games are terrible: United (a), Chelsea (a), Tottenham (h). They could quite conceivably only get 1 point from that lot.

Basically, I think that Leicester dropping points this evening would mean a draw at United and 4 wins in our easier games would be enough. Not saying we'll do it (and after Saturday, it's hard to see us managing anything), but just saying it's not over yet if things stay like this.

I know, I know - can't help it!
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,078
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4455 on: Today at 08:57:26 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:55:57 pm
I was ready to give up on this season as much as anyone after Saturday's fiasco, but if Leicester stays like this, we're not totally out of top 4. Ok, they'd still be 5 clear of us, but their last 3 games are terrible: United (a), Chelsea (a), Tottenham (h). They could quite conceivably only get 1 point from that lot.

Basically, I think that Leicester dropping points this evening would mean a draw at United and 4 wins in our easier games would be enough. Not saying we'll do it (and after Saturday, it's hard to see us managing anything), but just saying it's not over yet if things stay like this.

I know, I know - can't help it!

There is no way we are winning 5 games in a row.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,608
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4456 on: Today at 09:00:23 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:57:26 pm
There is no way we are winning 5 games in a row.

Hes clearly said we just need a draw at United and then 4 wins in a row. So youre both right.

Its in the bag!
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4457 on: Today at 09:00:31 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:57:26 pm
There is no way we are winning 5 games in a row.

Read my post. I said a draw (possibly even a defeat) at United is something we possibly could afford if Leicester fuck up here. We would still absolutely need to win the last 4, granted, but they are all against shite.

Clutching at straws probably, but I'm getting pulled back in just when I thought I was out.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4458 on: Today at 09:09:16 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:00:31 pm
Read my post. I said a draw (possibly even a defeat) at United is something we possibly could afford if Leicester fuck up here. We would still absolutely need to win the last 4, granted, but they are all against shite.

Clutching at straws probably, but I'm getting pulled back in just when I thought I was out.

Okay forget it.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4459 on: Today at 09:10:39 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:00:31 pm
Read my post. I said a draw (possibly even a defeat) at United is something we possibly could afford if Leicester fuck up here. We would still absolutely need to win the last 4, granted, but they are all against shite.

Clutching at straws probably, but I'm getting pulled back in just when I thought I was out.
Im out.

Beating Newcastle wouldve made all the difference. Ive never know world class players to consistently miss so many chances. I think we have to win all 5 to even have a sniff and as we cant hit a cows  arse at the moment that wont be happening.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • SPQR
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 09:11:56 pm »
We're not finishing 4th. Make peace with it and you'll be okay.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4461 on: Today at 09:13:43 pm »
My main concern on Saturday with all the missed chances was that I could see us paying for it and missing out on CL on goal difference. At least they've taken that off the table now.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 09:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:11:56 pm
We're not finishing 4th. Make peace with it and you'll be okay.

I know - I really had before this evening, but then Leicester gave just a glimmer of hope, and that's what kills you. Of course I'd still love to make it, but part of me will welcome totally giving up if Leicester win this evening - I'm fed up with being let down and would rather not pull my hair out watching the last few games, especially with our forwards at their infuriating worst right now.

Just as I type, Palace missing an absolute sitter to take the lead again as well. FFS!
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,078
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4463 on: Today at 09:19:34 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:16:44 pm
I know - I really had before this evening, but then Leicester gave just a glimmer of hope, and that's what kills you. Of course I'd still love to make it, but part of me will welcome totally giving up if Leicester win this evening - I'm fed up with being let down and would rather not pull my hair out watching the last few games, especially with our forwards at their infuriating worst right now.

Just as I type, Palace missing an absolute sitter to take the lead again as well. FFS!

Im not sure we need this team and manager to take more significant blows. If we had a chance again and blew it again then thats another knock.

That said, whats another knock on top of this season already?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 