Agree with your analysis but it is a depressing thought nonetheless. 12 months ago we all thought this was a team that would be able to put in at least 2 more solid title challenges , in fact most thought we would win at least 1 more.



It really now does come down to whether we invest enough this summer to get us back up to our previous level or we go back to our 2016/17 state and start 2-3 years of rebuilding.



Really difficult to see what we'll do, just depends on how the last 5 games go. Comon Roy and Palace.



I wasnt convinced we would.I was lambasted on here by saying Chelsea would finish us.They actually will despite having to sack Lampard & generally the signings have been poor.19/20 we actually had quite a few poor performances bur we had Van Dijk holding it at the back,set piece threats,Allison making big saves & Henderson covering lot of ground & Mane with big moments.The after lockdown performances were poor & was an indicator of this seasonWe had issues in 19/20 with the high line at times. I actually think 18/19 we were slightly better team overall & was our peak.This season we have not been as bad as the table suggests just shocking finishing & bad bad luck.Our front had had so many touches in the box that should have resulted in chances & the the misses we all know about