The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:46:57 pm
Just watching Klopps interview at the end there and he looks absolutely drained. As he has since around January when this whole thing went tits up. What a season.
We had two years of unrelenting excellence, winning the two biggest trophies on offer along the way. There was bound to be both a mental and physical drop off at some point. Ours has just been even harder to take than youd expect, thanks to the pandemic and the never ending injuries. I think this season has probably exhausted Klopp emotionally, much as it has for many fans.

I just want this season over quickly. Get these remaining non-event games out of the way and start anew this summer. As depressing as this season has been Im excited to draw a line under it and see how Klopp plans for next season.
Re: The PL run-in
If we do qualify for the EL....like it or not that's our level. Don't see the point of looking down on it, like we're too good for it, or it's beneath us. This season the CL looks like its alluded us because we've been mostly shite.

If we miss out on European footy next season, and we treat the domestic Cups with distain, what are we expecting, a full blooded Title challenge, not with this squad I think.

I think it's vital we are in Europe next season, we are LFC we belong in Europe, prefably the CL obviously but if not, why not have a crack at the next best thing, it's a still major honour after all.

All this shite about the lack of financial clout of the EL is bollocks in my opinion. This week didn't we demand 'we wanted our game back' and where up in arms about the greed of the owners, I didn't see a footnote adding 'unless it's a EL game, cos that ain't worth much money for the club'





Re: The PL run-in
That's that then. If we make top four, it will be through luck. Which we are due, but can't demand.
Re: The PL run-in
If West ham V chelsea remains a draw then we are no worse off really.

United have an Europe league semi either side of us next week. If that is not an opportunity for us then we are truly shite.

I still believe if we win the last five and West ham/cheslea draw then we are taking top 4. We have 8 days rest till united. 7 days after that till southampton.

Seriously we need to stop fucking around and behave like champions.
Re: The PL run-in
Fucks sake Fruity  :wanker ;D
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:15:03 pm
Fucks sake Fruity  :wanker ;D

I know. As soon as I posted it I flicked back to the score and wished I hadn't pressed "post"

There's still a bit of hope... :(
Re: The PL run-in
We need to win our last remaining matches. Then we'll at least be very close. Leicester have a really tough run in, and Chelsea must win all matches their favourites to stay in front of us.
Most likely we won't win all 5 though, it might easily come down to hoping Leicester and Chelsea both loose in the last round.
But, we can start by taking out chances against United next weekend, giving them a good trouncing. At least that would put a smile on my face :)
Re: The PL run-in
Leicester and Chelsea may well lose points, but so will we
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 06:50:21 pm
We need to win our last remaining matches. Then we'll at least be very close. Leicester have a really tough run in, and Chelsea must win all matches their favourites to stay in front of us.
Most likely we won't win all 5 though, it might easily come down to hoping Leicester and Chelsea both loose in the last round.
But, we can start by taking out chances against United next weekend, giving them a good trouncing. At least that would put a smile on my face :)

Chelsea are four points ahead of us so they don't need to win every match
Re: The PL run-in
Yeah, today is the day that it died. We're not good enough to make up four points on Chelsea and aren't winning every one of our last five.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:22:44 pm
Yeah, today is the day that it died. We're not good enough to make up four points on Chelsea and aren't winning every one of our last five.

No - table doesn't lie.

Frank being awful gave us a chance but we blew it this week.
Re: The PL run-in
I hadnt had a close look at the league table for quite a while, to depressing, but had a good look after the Leeds game along with all the remaining fixtures.

I came to the conclusion we couldnt afford to drop any more than a couple of points. A big ask, but I did think if we could get 4 points from Newcastle and the scumbags, I could see us winning the last 4.

Obviously when thinking of 4, from these 2 games I was relying on 3 today and not next week. But who knows, youd think Thursday would be a bigger priority for them, which may swing it in our favour.

Its not quite dead yet, but we are in win every game territory
Re: The PL run-in
big summer needed.
Atm we are the 5th best side in the league.

if FSG want to challenge some Big money signings are needed

the 19/20 season actually showed signs as we had plenty on luck & a massive overperformance on XG.
the  days of challenging City are probably over

The attack is so stale now. Tactically we have been found.
Cant see us challenging for h=the league next season. Id take a top 4 finish & start scoring more regularly.
Re: The PL run-in
Best thing is we already know how well set up and how well lose next week (Rashford/Greenwood ruining us on the transition). Yet nothing will change. A bit of an indictment of the coaching staff really.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:31:36 pm
Best thing is we already know how well set up and how well lose next week (Rashford/Greenwood ruining us on the transition). Yet nothing will change. A bit of an indictment on the coaching staff really.

Lets wait and see.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:29:31 pm
big summer needed.
Atm we are the 5th best side in the league.

if FSG want to challenge some Big money signings are needed

the 19/20 season actually showed signs as we had plenty on luck & a massive overperformance on XG.
the  days of challenging City are probably over

The attack is so stale now. Tactically we have been found.
Cant see us challenging for h=the league next season. Id take a top 4 finish & start scoring more regularly.
If you're going to say Xg showed we were lucky last season you should probably acknowledge that it has us as 3rd best (2nd on non-penalty Xg I believe) this season and a complete lack of luck
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:33:51 pm
If you're going to say Xg showed we were lucky last season you should probably acknowledge that it has us as 3rd best this season and a complete lack of luck

Yeah we have been unlucky this season. That is obvious. We should have 3.5 more points according to XG.
Man Utd & Leicester had have alot of luck this year

That doesnt take into account the attacking situations we have messed up & not got a shot off.

19/20 was -24.7 points which is astonishing & showed we had a large degree of luck.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:38:56 pm
Yeah we have been unlucky this season. That is obvious. We should have 3.5 more points according to XG.
Man Utd & Leicester had have alot of luck this year

That doesnt take into account the attacking situations we have messed up & not got a shot off.

19/20 was -24.7 points which is astonishing & showed we had a large degree of luck.
I hate those Xg to points tables as it puts a lot in to single game Xg which isn't a great way to use it. Sorry, I was going off totals
Re: The PL run-in
It's not over yet. Those above us will drop points but the major question is Are we good enough to capitalize?

So far, the answer is no. Chelsea beating Brighton and drawing with Westham would have been perceived better. That's irrelevant as we have to either learn how to kill games off or soak up pressure to get enough points.
Re: The PL run-in
Just to think that we were running away with the league around Christmas...
Re: The PL run-in
That was a real soul killer today.

The 6 losses in a row at home is what has killed us.

Gradually just accepting now that it will be EL. It will be painful for a year and maybe we dont prioritize it much anyway and just have a first team playing in the league. I dont know. Im just too deflated after today to think much about it. I just want the season to end and have done for a number of weeks.
Re: The PL run-in
Chelsea have a very tough run in, so i think if we can put in a run of say 4 wins and a draw we will have a good chance
