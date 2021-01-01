If we do qualify for the EL....like it or not that's our level. Don't see the point of looking down on it, like we're too good for it, or it's beneath us. This season the CL looks like its alluded us because we've been mostly shite.



If we miss out on European footy next season, and we treat the domestic Cups with distain, what are we expecting, a full blooded Title challenge, not with this squad I think.



I think it's vital we are in Europe next season, we are LFC we belong in Europe, prefably the CL obviously but if not, why not have a crack at the next best thing, it's a still major honour after all.



All this shite about the lack of financial clout of the EL is bollocks in my opinion. This week didn't we demand 'we wanted our game back' and where up in arms about the greed of the owners, I didn't see a footnote adding 'unless it's a EL game, cos that ain't worth much money for the club'











