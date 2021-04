Shite as we are, we're still somehow in the hunt for 4th.



Chelsea still have to play WH, City, Leicester and Arsenal, plus 2 massive games against R. Madrid.

WH have Chelsea and Everton in their run-in and some other winnable games. They have a massive chance to make top 4, but the pressure on them will be huge. And neither of these teams have been much more convincing then us lately.



If Utd beat us, then surely that will be that, especially if Chelsea win today.