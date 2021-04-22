What can I say, I like the UEFA Cup/Europa and I love Klopp and think it would be cool if he has a clean sweep. I'd never actively want to be out of the CL, of course, but if it has to happen, there's something vaguely positive to take from it

Of course, we gotta try and till there's no trying left



people forget the fans 'us' love a good final and love a trophy - and trust me if we were in the europa cup final this year then everyone (well, nearly) would be looking forward to it and would celebrate if we wonre the pl run-in - a couple of days ago i thought we had an outside chance but realistically (but not pessimistically) i can't see us making the top 4 because the results would have to be amazingly fortunate to us and fortune and this season just don't go hand in handso a europa place it is - more european nights? what's to not to love