Author Topic: The PL run-in

keano7

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4200 on: April 22, 2021, 11:08:28 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on April 22, 2021, 09:21:22 pm
A would buy iniaccho. Guy is a bit like sturridge class
No chance. Hes just on a purple patch and will soon drop off. Never forgiven him for that 1 on 1 in the 87th min at the Etihad in the 18/19 season which he screwed 10 yards wide probably on purpose being an ex City player.
Ghost Town

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 12:57:34 am
Quote from: VVM on April 22, 2021, 12:08:53 pm
If we can't get Champions League then I think Europa league is still fine when you consider the money that will come with it. Maybe £10m-£15m plus money from broadcasting and matchday revenue. It's still a reputable competition that I'd be more than happy to win.
Be a chance for Klopp to win it with us as well, because he missed out first time round and you'd hope we'd be flying high in the CL for the rest of his time here, so if this were to happen, it might be his only chance.

That way he'd only need to add the domestic cups to get the clean sweep.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 09:48:25 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:57:34 am
Be a chance for Klopp to win it with us as well, because he missed out first time round and you'd hope we'd be flying high in the CL for the rest of his time here, so if this were to happen, it might be his only chance.

That's quite the spin mate.  ;D

Not gonna lie the thought of being in the Europa League depresses the fuck out of me. Win the winnable games, maybe get a point at OT and we still make top four with Chelsea's fixture pile-up I think.
MD1990

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 09:51:06 am
Quote from: Machae on April 22, 2021, 11:02:12 pm
Just goes to show how games between two competitors are 6 pointers. Had we won vs Leicester before we imploded, both of us would be on 56 points, joint 3rd
We have lost so many points in the last 15-20 mins.

Fitness level's of the team has dropped badly. Leeds covered 3km more on monday
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 09:52:21 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:51:06 am
We have lost so many points in the last 15-20 mins.

Fitness level's of the team has dropped badly. Leeds covered 3km more on monday

Makes you wonder if we're saving legs for next season after being flat out for 2-3 seasons.

Our lack of ability to control the ball is a massive concern though. It's what I'd hoped we'd signed Thiago for.
jackh

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 10:25:41 am
Quote from: jackh on April 21, 2021, 10:09:50 pm
Updated:

3rdLeicester31+1856
4thChelsea32+1955
5thWest Ham32+1155
6thSpurs33+1853
7thLiverpool32+1653
8thEverton31+349

Midweek:
Chelsea 0-0 Brighton
Spurs 2-1 Southampton
Leicester vs West Brom

Weekend:
Arsenal vs Everton
Liverpool vs Newcastle
West Ham vs Chelsea
Leicester vs Palace

Updated:

3rdLeicester32+2159
4thChelsea32+1955
5thWest Ham32+1155
6thSpurs33+1853
7thLiverpool32+1653
8thEverton31+349

Midweek:
Chelsea 0-0 Brighton
Spurs 2-1 Southampton
Leicester 3-0 West Brom

Weekend:
Arsenal vs Everton
Liverpool vs Newcastle
West Ham vs Chelsea
Leicester vs Palace
cdav

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 10:28:48 am
Do we want West Ham Chelsea to be a draw?
MD1990

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 10:31:42 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 09:52:21 am
Makes you wonder if we're saving legs for next season after being flat out for 2-3 seasons.

Our lack of ability to control the ball is a massive concern though. It's what I'd hoped we'd signed Thiago for.
Well we want to be in the CL

we just dont have the legs in midfield.

Jones out has been a loss.
Some of our aging players in midfield are not going to get fitter next season
Caston

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 10:37:30 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:28:48 am
Do we want West Ham Chelsea to be a draw?

Yes
lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 11:53:51 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:28:48 am
Do we want West Ham Chelsea to be a draw?

Yes and we also want Chelsea to have to play someone in the CL Semi-Final not get some sort
of crazily ironic bye because Real Madrid are clinging on to sheer madness.
bornandbRED

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 12:58:10 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:57:34 am
Be a chance for Klopp to win it with us as well, because he missed out first time round and you'd hope we'd be flying high in the CL for the rest of his time here, so if this were to happen, it might be his only chance.

That way he'd only need to add the domestic cups to get the clean sweep.

Be nice if we got relegated. Gives us a chance next season to really say weve done it all. 
newterp

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 01:52:59 pm
our weekend will either get off to a great start or be ruined nice and early
disgraced cake

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 02:10:40 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:28:48 am
Do we want West Ham Chelsea to be a draw?

No disrespect to West Ham because they're in a great position with only 5 or 6 games to go, but it's probably better if they won. Chelsea have a hard end to the season but I still don't look at their games and think they're going to drop points, they've been consistent under Tuchel and as of now I'd fancy them to finish no lower than 4th. I don't fancy West Ham to better the points total of us until the end of the season, either. Would take a draw though!
jackh

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4213 on: Today at 12:12:31 am
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 10:25:41 am
Updated:

3rdLeicester32+2159
4thChelsea32+1955
5thWest Ham32+1155
6thSpurs33+1853
7thLiverpool32+1653
8thEverton31+349

Midweek:
Chelsea 0-0 Brighton
Spurs 2-1 Southampton
Leicester 3-0 West Brom

Weekend:
Arsenal vs Everton
Liverpool vs Newcastle
West Ham vs Chelsea
Leicester vs Palace

Updated:

3rdLeicester32+2159
4thChelsea32+1955
5thWest Ham32+1155
6thSpurs33+1853
7thLiverpool32+1653
8thEverton32+452

Weekend:
Arsenal 0-1 Everton
Liverpool vs Newcastle
West Ham vs Chelsea
Leicester vs Palace
Ghost Town

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4214 on: Today at 12:13:13 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 12:58:10 pm
Be nice if we got relegated. Gives us a chance next season to really say weve done it all.
I would reply but I don't want to make things worse for you at this difficult time (RIP ESL)
Ghost Town

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4215 on: Today at 12:16:51 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 09:48:25 am
That's quite the spin mate.  ;D
:D What can I say, I like the UEFA Cup/Europa and I love Klopp and think it would be cool if he has a clean sweep. I'd never actively want to be out of the CL, of course, but if it has to happen, there's something vaguely positive to take from it

Quote
Win the winnable games, maybe get a point at OT and we still make top four with Chelsea's fixture pile-up I think.
Of course, we gotta try and till there's no trying left
farawayred

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4216 on: Today at 07:06:11 am
liverbloke

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4217 on: Today at 07:45:11 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:16:51 am
:D What can I say, I like the UEFA Cup/Europa and I love Klopp and think it would be cool if he has a clean sweep. I'd never actively want to be out of the CL, of course, but if it has to happen, there's something vaguely positive to take from it
Of course, we gotta try and till there's no trying left

people forget the fans 'us' love a good final and love a trophy - and trust me if we were in the europa cup final this year then everyone (well, nearly) would be looking forward to it and would celebrate if we won

re the pl run-in - a couple of days ago i thought we had an outside chance but realistically (but not pessimistically) i can't see us making the top 4 because the results would have to be amazingly fortunate to us and fortune and this season just don't go hand in hand

so a europa place it is - more european nights? what's to not to love

JRed

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4218 on: Today at 08:12:54 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:45:11 am
people forget the fans 'us' love a good final and love a trophy - and trust me if we were in the europa cup final this year then everyone (well, nearly) would be looking forward to it and would celebrate if we won

re the pl run-in - a couple of days ago i thought we had an outside chance but realistically (but not pessimistically) i can't see us making the top 4 because the results would have to be amazingly fortunate to us and fortune and this season just don't go hand in hand

so a europa place it is - more european nights? what's to not to love
We beat newcastle 3-0 and the Chelsea v West Ham game is a draw then we are in 4 th place with 5 games to go. What is impossible about that?
Agent99

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4219 on: Today at 09:00:40 am
What scenario stops 4th from getting Champions League?
JRed

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4220 on: Today at 09:10:11 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:00:40 am
What scenario stops 4th from getting Champions League?
If Arsenal win the Europa and Chelsea win the CL whilst finishing outside top 4.
liverbloke

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4221 on: Today at 09:27:10 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:12:54 am
We beat newcastle 3-0 and the Chelsea v West Ham game is a draw then we are in 4 th place with 5 games to go. What is impossible about that?

no one said it's not impossible but realistically we'd have to rely too much on other teams failing and not simply our own form

hey but fucking hell yes it'd be great
