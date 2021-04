Do we want West Ham Chelsea to be a draw?



No disrespect to West Ham because they're in a great position with only 5 or 6 games to go, but it's probably better if they won. Chelsea have a hard end to the season but I still don't look at their games and think they're going to drop points, they've been consistent under Tuchel and as of now I'd fancy them to finish no lower than 4th. I don't fancy West Ham to better the points total of us until the end of the season, either. Would take a draw though!