Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 269885 times)

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 10:08:39 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on April 20, 2021, 10:38:21 pm
Chelsea's last six games are: West Ham (A), Fulham (H), City (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (H), Villa (A)

Along with the two games against Madrid and the FA cup final, I expect them to drop more points than us.

Chelsea are dropping at least 6 points there, at least.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 10:22:57 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 10:08:39 am
Chelsea are dropping at least 6 points there, at least.

the fact that they play both West Ham and Leicester is massive.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 10:28:05 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:45:08 am
Weve looked goosed from 55-60 minutes onwards for every game for months.

Our consistent inability to score early in games coupled with how weve flagged in the last 30 minutes has been our undoing.

Last season, the longer a game stayed at 0-0, the more likely it was that we'd win because we were very fit and our opponents used to be on their knees.

I think the lack of pre-season preparations has really affected us. Teams know we aren't the fittest and are very defensive in the first 45-60 minutes then have a go.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 10:41:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:28:05 am
Last season, the longer a game stayed at 0-0, the more likely it was that we'd win because we were very fit and our opponents used to be on their knees.

I think the lack of pre-season preparations has really affected us. Teams know we aren't the fittest and are very defensive in the first 45-60 minutes then have a go.

The injuries are a huge part of it, namely because it has robbed Klopp of the players that he trusts, and that for me is the big one. We have lots of options, but are we using them well and often enough? I don't think we are and that's because its quite possible he doesn't trust them.

If we have a fully fit squad then Fabinho is back in midfield along with Henderson. If we he wants to change it then he has any two of Milner, Wijnaldum and Thiago to come on and help stem the flow.

We have gone from having an amazing squad to really having practically a small one.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 10:48:11 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 10:08:39 am
Chelsea are dropping at least 6 points there, at least.

How many are we dropping though?

Ive said from a while back that Top4 was our best route back into the CL. Even when we were much further back and still in the CL.

However, I still sceptical well make Top4. Not because other teams wont drop points. But mainly because we cant put consistent 90 minute performances back to back to back. In fact theres very few games where weve played well across the 90 mins. Equally in most games weve played well in parts. Our inconsistency within games, maybe drive by fitness, coupled with a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal and individual mistakes at the back is the thing that will dictate where we end up this season.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 12:59:09 pm »
People keep saying Leeds were our hardest game thats not true. The way they play is the most tailor made for us out of all the teams we have to play. They dont sit back, build from deep, play very risky football and can be caught on the counter.

In any other season we wouldve blown them away. We have no more room for error.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 01:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 12:59:09 pm
People keep saying Leeds were our hardest game thats not true. The way they play is the most tailor made for us out of all the teams we have to play. They dont sit back, build from deep, play very risky football and can be caught on the counter.

In any other season we wouldve blown them away. We have no more room for error.

They were one of the hardest games because they've been in good form, have been difficult to play against for some top sides, and cover more ground and are more physical than any otherside in the league [per Klopp the other day] and they create quality chances because of how they play football.  Having said that, I knew we would have chances, we needed to be clinical and we weren't.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 01:33:39 pm »
i mean this truthfully

ain't it grand to get back to talking about this again after all the shit just lately

in saying that...

there's 2 places left and on current last 6 game form it's chelsea 11 (leeds 11) lfc 10 and west ham 10

so it's not impossible especially if we can score a fucking goal  :wave
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 01:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 12:59:09 pm
People keep saying Leeds were our hardest game thats not true.

Its defo not true when we still have United away. Is 2014 the only time we won there since Ferguson left?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 01:45:14 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:01:28 pm
They were one of the hardest games because they've been in good form, have been difficult to play against for some top sides, and cover more ground and are more physical than any otherside in the league [per Klopp the other day] and they create quality chances because of how they play football.  Having said that, I knew we would have chances, we needed to be clinical and we weren't.



Well we needed to take our chances and for them to miss all theirs ... they out xg ed us over the 90 and a win would have been a smash and grab (contrast this with the two shots they had against city and the xg murdering we gave them at anfield ... theyre not particularly good)
 
The opportunity is there for us now but well need to be significantly better in the run in to take it
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 01:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:39:22 pm
Its defo not true when we still have United away. Is 2014 the only time we won there since Ferguson left?

Yes. Leicester's last three games are tough, plus they havwe got an FA cup final to think about. They are
not out of the woods yet. Knowing our luck we will finish fourth, Chelsea fifth but they will win the CL.  :'(
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 02:08:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:45:14 pm
Well we needed to take our chances and for them to miss all theirs ... they out xg ed us over the 90 and a win would have been a smash and grab (contrast this with the two shots they had against city and the xg murdering we gave them at anfield ... theyre not particularly good)
 
The opportunity is there for us now but well need to be significantly better in the run in to take it

Also as I mentioned, they had 9 days to prepare, Milner alluded to us being tired [granted we could have made earlier subs], so hopefully going forward, the time between matches will help us prepare better.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 02:08:58 pm »
Quote from: red whine on Yesterday at 01:47:33 pm
Yes. Leicester's last three games are tough, plus they havwe got an FA cup final to think about. They are
not out of the woods yet. Knowing our luck we will finish fourth, Chelsea fifth but they will win the CL.  :'(

In that scenario alone, we would still get to the CL. An English team not named United would have to win the EL for us to miss out completely
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 02:09:47 pm »
Leicesters run in is tough too, expecting them to drop a t least 7 points. All subjective though if we drop points
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 02:13:50 pm »
This run-in reminds me a lot of the first qualification with Klopp - where we needed to get points and were winning games by the skin of our teeth (Stoke - with the late goals from Coutinho and Bobby - and Migs with the point blank save).

3 wins and a draw in the last 4 is ok. We need to get 5 wins and 1 draw minimum in the last 6.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 02:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 12:59:09 pm
People keep saying Leeds were our hardest game thats not true. The way they play is the most tailor made for us out of all the teams we have to play. They dont sit back, build from deep, play very risky football and can be caught on the counter.

In any other season we wouldve blown them away. We have no more room for error.
They haven't lost to any top six side at Elland Road this season and just beat City with ten men. United will be tougher but Leeds is probably a close second.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 02:45:32 pm »
Fucks this football thread doing up at the top.

Football is OVER forever gd it.

Oh-wait-no, back on. all good.

Pmo we shipped that goal.  We'd be 4th right now.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 05:07:45 pm »
If we beat United I think we would do it. Maybe a point might be enough but a loss I think might just see us fall short.

One game at a time and see what happens.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 06:10:29 pm »
We look dreadful in all honesty. Just don't see it happening.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4139 on: Yesterday at 06:20:04 pm »
I think thankfully everybody else is just as knackered and we just need to find some fresh legs somewhere to help with this last push.  Only have one game a week now should really help with this as well.  Would have to say though anybody expecting good games at the Euros.....yeesh....
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4140 on: Yesterday at 06:41:22 pm »
Honestly we just look spent, we have grinded out some wins but we look so poor. If we make top 4 it will be because Leicester and Chelsea have bottled it in incredible fashion imo.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4141 on: Yesterday at 06:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:41:22 pm
Honestly we just look spent, we have grinded out some wins but we look so poor. If we make top 4 it will be because Leicester and Chelsea have bottled it in incredible fashion imo.
I'd still take that  :D

This has been the top 4 race for like the last 2/3 years. Just constant bad performances and results as teams stumble over the line
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4142 on: Yesterday at 07:32:59 pm »
Figured Soton would fall apart against Spurs.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4143 on: Yesterday at 07:33:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:32:59 pm
Figured Soton would fall apart against Spurs.
Not yet
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4144 on: Yesterday at 07:37:35 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 06:10:29 pm
We look dreadful in all honesty. Just don't see it happening.


Dreadfully shite
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4145 on: Yesterday at 10:09:50 pm »
Quote from: jackh on April 20, 2021, 10:08:31 pm
Updated:

3rdLeicester31+1856
4thChelsea32+1955
5thWest Ham32+1155
6thLiverpool32+1653
7thSpurs32+1750
8thEverton31+349

Midweek:
Chelsea 0-0 Brighton
Spurs vs Southampton
Leicester vs West Brom

Next weekend:
Arsenal vs Everton
Liverpool vs Newcastle
West Ham vs Chelsea
Leicester vs Palace

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4146 on: Yesterday at 10:26:22 pm »
It's more than possible points wise unfortunately I don't think we're good enough. We'll absolutely shit our kecks at Old Trafford as per usual and then we'll probably need to win the other 5. Can't see us doing that, I can see us getting 3 wins or 4 at a stretch out of the remainder. I think we'll need 15+ points of the remaining 18.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4147 on: Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm »
Points from last 4 games:

Liverpool 10
Chelsea 7
West Ham 7
Leicester 6
Spurs 5
Blue Shite 3

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4148 on: Today at 12:30:56 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:45:08 am
Weve looked goosed from 55-60 minutes onwards for every game for months.

Our consistent inability to score early in games coupled with how weve flagged in the last 30 minutes has been our undoing.
Villa a week or so ago?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4149 on: Today at 12:40:39 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:30:56 am
Villa a week or so ago?

We were poor and lacked energy in that game 2nd half after a good 1st half. Started the 2nd half OK for 1st 15 mins before things went downhill. Got a win from a piece of TAA magic but we were far from convincing 2nd half against Villa
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4150 on: Today at 12:59:54 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:40:39 am
We were poor and lacked energy in that game 2nd half after a good 1st half. Started the 2nd half OK for 1st 15 mins before things went downhill. Got a win from a piece of TAA magic but we were far from convincing 2nd half against Villa
Okay. I remember it differently - I thought the goal was coming.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4151 on: Today at 01:57:11 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm
Points from last 4 games:

Liverpool 10
Chelsea 7
West Ham 7
Leicester 6
Spurs 5
Blue Shite 3



Haven't you figured out the theme of the thread.

Too positive.

Yer band.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4152 on: Today at 06:43:14 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 10:09:50 pm
Updated:

3rdLeicester31+1856
4thChelsea32+1955
5thWest Ham32+1155
6thSpurs33+1853
7thLiverpool32+1653
8thEverton31+349

Midweek:
Chelsea 0-0 Brighton
Spurs 2-1 Southampton
Leicester vs West Brom

Weekend:
Arsenal vs Everton
Liverpool vs Newcastle
West Ham vs Chelsea
Leicester vs Palace

Really frustrating that a Chelsea WHam draw no longer puts one of them out the race. Both would still be ahead of us even if we win. Those two dropped points at Leeds really hurt.
