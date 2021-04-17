« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4040 on: April 17, 2021, 03:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on April 17, 2021, 03:42:50 pm
if we win every game on the run in, i'd expect top four

i've seen nothing this season to suggest we can win everygame on the run in

We just need to win the next game against Leeds
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4041 on: April 17, 2021, 03:50:25 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on April 17, 2021, 03:47:33 pm
Results have fallen brilliantly for us the past couple of weeks. 6 more wins gets us in comfortably I think.

No reason to think we can't do it.

Beat Leeds AND Newcastle and we'll be in the driving seat.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4042 on: April 17, 2021, 03:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Asam on April 17, 2021, 03:47:51 pm
We just need to win the next game against Leeds

Agreed. I know it's a cliche, but we really just have to take it one step at a time. After the season we've had, nothing should be taken for granted. Win against Leeds and we will have quietly built up a good set of results that can hopefully get some of the old belief and confidence flowing again.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4043 on: April 17, 2021, 04:34:10 pm »
Leeds away is super huge for us now, a win would put us in a great position.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4044 on: April 17, 2021, 04:38:42 pm »
Leeds is huge.
Becase after that bar Man Utd we should win the rest of our games.
Newcastle at home might be a bit tricky.
Hopefully Burnley is safe when we play them as well
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4045 on: April 17, 2021, 04:48:18 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on April 17, 2021, 03:52:05 pm
Agreed. I know it's a cliche, but we really just have to take it one step at a time. After the season we've had, nothing should be taken for granted. Win against Leeds and we will have quietly built up a good set of results that can hopefully get some of the old belief and confidence flowing again.

Its a truism, if we win it will create pressure for the teams above who are looking below in the table and give us more confidence but we cant simply rely on 3 points based on who we are playing as weve lost many games this season against teams that we would never expect to lose against

Focus on winning
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4046 on: April 17, 2021, 07:52:00 pm »
Chelsea winning today is good news for us. Chelsea were due to play Leicester on Cup final day in the League. So both teams will have an awkward mid-week game to rearrange.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4047 on: April 17, 2021, 08:25:17 pm »
Its fairly straight forward... we have to win all our remaining games and we will qualify for the champions league next season. Considering how terrible we have been since the new year I am just glad we more or less will have it in our own hands as Leicester and West Ham look like they will drop points. However would you trust us to win all the games....me neither...And who would of thought we would be fkn grasping at this after last season.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4048 on: April 17, 2021, 10:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on April 17, 2021, 03:16:27 pm
Many thought West Ham would put Newcastle to the sword, so it's not conceivable that Chelsea won't become unstuck. Just have to pray that Liverpool can take advantage

West Ham were on a long stretch playing above themselves, and getting results that they didn't warrant. St Maximin being fit and available along with other key Newcastle players evens it up a bit more. Then it's the Moysiah against the tactical genius of Steve Bruce.  And I think Steve had his eye on the BBQ not cabbages.

I think it's us vs Leicester.  I wonder if there's another Abromovic out there, going to buy whichever team finishes fourth.....
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4049 on: April 18, 2021, 01:04:36 am »
Quote from: jackh on April 16, 2021, 09:53:52 pm
Updated:

3rdLeicester31+1856
4thWest Ham31+1255
5thChelsea31+1954
6thLiverpool31+1652
7thSpurs32+1750
8thEverton31+349

This weekend:
Everton 2-2 Spurs
Newcastle vs West Ham
Leeds vs Liverpool

Then midweek:
Chelsea vs Brighton
Spurs vs Southampton
Leicester vs West Brom

Updated:

3rdLeicester31+1856
4thWest Ham32+1155
5thChelsea31+1954
6thLiverpool31+1652
7thSpurs32+1750
8thEverton31+349

This weekend:
Everton 2-2 Spurs
Newcastle 3-2 West Ham
Leeds vs Liverpool

Then midweek:
Chelsea vs Brighton
Spurs vs Southampton
Leicester vs West Brom
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4050 on: April 18, 2021, 02:53:46 am »
Thats Spurs and Everton done then you would think. Not that the latter where ever going to get top four.

Increasingly think it is Leicester we have to chase down. Chelsea are an odd side. Flying in the cups and playing well in the league but still capable of mad results like getting battered by West Brom.

I think Chelsea will end up third and hopefully we can grab fourth. Leicesters last three games are a nightmare. If they drop points again before they go to Man Utd I think they may completely collapse.

We have to make it count against Leeds. If we win that and there is a draw or West Ham loss in their game against Chelsea and suddenly we are one result away from our destiny being in our own hands.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4051 on: April 18, 2021, 03:05:19 am »
i agree with the above in that chelsea look a good solid side now (tho not prolific in scoring) and i think they'll defo get top four, we need leicester to fall away

and then there's the small matter of winning our own shit, which i have no confidence in at all, i really have no clue whatsoever what kind of performance we're going to put in game to game and while our defensive problems have fucked us over our season, it's now on our frontline to get goals regardless of our backline and they're struggling
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4052 on: April 18, 2021, 08:03:54 am »
Could really do with Arsenal getting knocked out of the Europa and/or Chelsea from the CL.

If we do make the top four its likely to mean that Chelsea dont (unless Leicester drop out which isnt impossible) were only allowed a maximum of 5 teams in the CL meaning that if we finish 4th and one of those two wins their respective competition, wed be fine, but if both do (and both finish outside of the top 4) then 4th) drops into the Europa.

Unlikely but not impossible and as much as a City win would be soul destroying it would be preferable to us spending a season in the Europa League.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4053 on: April 18, 2021, 09:00:32 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on April 18, 2021, 08:03:54 am
Could really do with Arsenal getting knocked out of the Europa and/or Chelsea from the CL.

If we do make the top four its likely to mean that Chelsea dont (unless Leicester drop out which isnt impossible) were only allowed a maximum of 5 teams in the CL meaning that if we finish 4th and one of those two wins their respective competition, wed be fine, but if both do (and both finish outside of the top 4) then 4th) drops into the Europa.

Unlikely but not impossible and as much as a City win would be soul destroying it would be preferable to us spending a season in the Europa League.

Top three is the aim then
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4054 on: April 18, 2021, 11:22:33 am »
Leicester will drop out
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4055 on: April 18, 2021, 12:20:00 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 18, 2021, 11:22:33 am
Leicester will drop out

I'm not 100% sure.

Their next 4 games are key and relatively easy on paper. If they get anywhere near 7-9 points out of those games then they'll be well placed for Top 4 with 63-65 points going into the last 3 (tough) games.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4056 on: April 18, 2021, 12:25:44 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on April 17, 2021, 03:47:33 pm
Results have fallen brilliantly for us the past couple of weeks. 6 more wins gets us in comfortably I think.

No reason to think we can't do it.

Have you not been watching this season?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4057 on: April 18, 2021, 12:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 18, 2021, 12:20:00 pm
I'm not 100% sure.

Their next 4 games are key and relatively easy on paper. If they get anywhere near 7-9 points out of those games then they'll be well placed for Top 4 with 63-65 points going into the last 3 (tough) games.

9 points would be great for them because that would leave them probably only needing 3 points from 3 games to get 68. I have us getting 5 wins which puts us on 67 points.

However 3 wins out of 4 is not easy going for any top four candidate at this stage of the season. They will know they have to get at least that.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4058 on: April 18, 2021, 12:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on April 18, 2021, 03:05:19 am
i agree with the above in that chelsea look a good solid side now (tho not prolific in scoring) and i think they'll defo get top four, we need leicester to fall away

and then there's the small matter of winning our own shit, which i have no confidence in at all, i really have no clue whatsoever what kind of performance we're going to put in game to game and while our defensive problems have fucked us over our season, it's now on our frontline to get goals regardless of our backline and they're struggling

Don't agree to be honest. IMO, they aren't that good and are capable of dropping quite a few points. Their hectic schedule will play a part too.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4059 on: April 18, 2021, 10:43:09 pm »
Arsenal winning a European trophy. Seems very unlikely. More likely we don't make top 4.  United could win it, which could be amusing if Chelsea win the cl from fifth and mean United give us cl football.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4060 on: April 18, 2021, 11:22:51 pm »
Does this matter anymore?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4061 on: April 18, 2021, 11:34:21 pm »
Who cares? Its over.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4062 on: April 18, 2021, 11:37:10 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 18, 2021, 11:22:51 pm
Does this matter anymore?
Cmon the Euro Super League wont happen.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4063 on: April 18, 2021, 11:52:36 pm »
this is all a bit irrelevant now isnt it? 

all that stress and anger these past fews months over nothing. i nearly had a mental breakdown after the leicester. what an idiot i was.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4064 on: Yesterday at 11:23:29 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 18, 2021, 11:22:51 pm
Does this matter anymore?

Yeah who would have thought this crap season could get EVEN more meaningless.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4065 on: Yesterday at 11:55:59 am »
Are they planning to start this abomination next season?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4066 on: Yesterday at 12:04:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:55:59 am
Are they planning to start this abomination next season?
The press release stated August this year.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4067 on: Yesterday at 12:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 12:04:11 pm
The press release stated August this year.
It didn't; it has been reported like that, but it was quite careful not to state this year.

"It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable."
"An August start...".

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4068 on: Yesterday at 04:46:00 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 12:19:24 pm
It didn't; it has been reported like that, but it was quite careful not to state this year.

"It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable."
"An August start...".



Uefa are not going to allow Super League clubs from entering the Champions League 21/22 regardless.

We won't be playing Champions League next season unless The Super League collapses over the summer before it even begins.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4069 on: Yesterday at 11:53:09 pm »
This result may have been the ending of our chances.
Re: The PL run-in
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4070 on: Today at 12:01:22 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:53:09 pm
This result may have been the ending of our chances.

It hasn't, there's still plenty of games to be played and points to be dropped by sides above.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4071 on: Today at 12:48:28 am »
Quote from: jackh on April 18, 2021, 01:04:36 am
Updated:

3rdLeicester31+1856
4thWest Ham32+1155
5thChelsea31+1954
6thLiverpool31+1652
7thSpurs32+1750
8thEverton31+349

This weekend:
Everton 2-2 Spurs
Newcastle 3-2 West Ham
Leeds vs Liverpool

Then midweek:
Chelsea vs Brighton
Spurs vs Southampton
Leicester vs West Brom

This weekend:
Everton 2-2 Spurs
Newcastle 3-2 West Ham
Leeds 1-1 Liverpool

Updated:

3rdLeicester31+1856
4thWest Ham32+1155
5thChelsea31+1954
6thLiverpool32+1653
7thSpurs32+1750
8thEverton31+349

Midweek:
Chelsea vs Brighton
Spurs vs Southampton
Leicester vs West Brom

Next weekend:
Arsenal vs Everton
Liverpool vs Newcastle
West Ham vs Chelsea
Leicester vs Palace
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4072 on: Today at 12:50:47 am »
All of these games now have a huge impact.  Our chances just dropped quite a bit dropping points to an inferior team on paper but on the field we lucked out just getting the one.  I think Newcastle are safe but we'll see on Saturday how they come out.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4073 on: Today at 12:57:47 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:53:09 pm
This result may have been the ending of our chances.

Still time yet for other teams to drop points.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4074 on: Today at 01:47:22 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:53:09 pm
This result may have been the ending of our chances.
Indeed...we failed to make the advantage count. Not surprisngly this season. It's been a mid table team display from the squad.
