Thats Spurs and Everton done then you would think. Not that the latter where ever going to get top four.



Increasingly think it is Leicester we have to chase down. Chelsea are an odd side. Flying in the cups and playing well in the league but still capable of mad results like getting battered by West Brom.



I think Chelsea will end up third and hopefully we can grab fourth. Leicesters last three games are a nightmare. If they drop points again before they go to Man Utd I think they may completely collapse.



We have to make it count against Leeds. If we win that and there is a draw or West Ham loss in their game against Chelsea and suddenly we are one result away from our destiny being in our own hands.