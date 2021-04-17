i agree with the above in that chelsea look a good solid side now (tho not prolific in scoring) and i think they'll defo get top four, we need leicester to fall away
and then there's the small matter of winning our own shit, which i have no confidence in at all, i really have no clue whatsoever what kind of performance we're going to put in game to game and while our defensive problems have fucked us over our season, it's now on our frontline to get goals regardless of our backline and they're struggling