I always feel a little uncomfortable assessing seasons as a success/failure whilst it is ongoing, especially when things haven't gone so well.



That said, not sure we can label top 4 as an achievement, it's more like a crumb of comfort and relief if we can get it. Nobody thought we would finish outside the top 4 on Boxing day we were looking at the title (and of course looking down from the top).



It was an achievement in 2017, now it would seen as simply a way of putting this seasons highs/lows to one side and allowing us to build for next season for the same big trophies without any additional adverse financial constraints.



Depends at which moment in time you choose, doesnt it. Also notice how I said, all things considered too.Youve chosen the time when we were top of the table as your reference point. This was not long after Jota was injured for 3 months. And with the Matip injury to come. Along with other injuries, too.Unless you realistically thought that when we were top at that moment, we should still have continued to be top or at least challenged - even if we were to suffer the injuries we did?My reference point is later on, only 3 PL games ago. With most of the injuries having accumulated and had a devastating effect on our campaign. A time when we were 8th and playing absolutely dreadful. 7 points from 4th and Villa in 9th only 3 behind us with 2 games in hand. And Arsenal in 10th only 5 behind us with a game in hand.In my mind, if we come from that to finishing 4th - all things considered! - I will be happy. Happy knowing that we still reap the financial rewards of the CL, and happy knowing that we will be in the mix again next season.