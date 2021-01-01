Top 4 is all well and good, but for me, more than anything, a good end to the season runs into the next. We ended well in Rodgers first season and that momentum bled into the next season where we challenged for for title. We ended well all of Klopps seasons other than the last, and that carried us into the next seasons.



Similarly we ended Rodgers last full season very poorly and came into the next season with very little, with what felt like just waiting for Rodgers eventual departure. Last year we obviously took our foot of the gas, and came into this season not terrible but with some clear cobwebs still to dust off (until injuries fully fucked us over).



Finishing strong usually gives a sense of momentum for the next season, which I think would would us well if we are going full blast with a fully fit side next year, try to blitz the league early again like the title winning team