The PL run-in

Zoomers

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3960 on: Today at 09:59:31 am
We have no option but to power through and get top 4, no matter what it takes.
Samio

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3961 on: Today at 10:10:12 am
Yep. As shit as winning nothing is, I really do think Top 4 is an achievement this year with all things considered.

Its not an Arsenal mentality in this instance.
Keith Lard

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3962 on: Today at 10:18:57 am
Top 4 has to be the focus now. The team looked good against Real and is in a good run of form.

Its important we be mentality monsters and dust ourselves down in the face of adversity. Were out of the CL and not going to win a trophy this year. Its about playing the long game and getting ourselves in a great position for next year. The work starts now.

And that starts with using the midweeks for training and getting into that top 4. Weve got to try and win the remaining 7 games and push for third place. It would be a solid achievement for the season, all considered. I think we can do it.
a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3963 on: Today at 10:36:18 am
Apart from 1 week where we have a midweek game, its pretty much 1 game a week. Should be no real concerns physically and plenty of time on the training field.
MD1990

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3964 on: Today at 10:38:46 am
Milner needs to start majority of games now.
B0151?

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3965 on: Today at 10:47:55 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:10:12 am
Yep. As shit as winning nothing is, I really do think Top 4 is an achievement this year with all things considered.

Its not an Arsenal mentality in this instance.
Thing is the Arsenal mentality is getting in the top 4 for CL football just to go out early in the CL

I think it's an achievement whenever we get into the CL because it gives our fans European footy, and if we're in it, we have a chance to win, with 2 of our 4 CL finals in the past 2 decades coming during average/poor league seasons.
dutchkop

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3966 on: Today at 10:56:53 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:38:46 am
Milner needs to start majority of games now.

 I would rotate Milner Thiago and Jones and probably rest Gini

I also think this gun ho approach of replacing a CB defender with Fabinho seems to me that we should maybe try some other formations 3-4-3 or even variations of 3-5-2 during the match when the opposition low block is stopping us get our Fullbacks in attacking wide  positions.

ALso corners . we need to do something  different. When was the last time that our CB's or players looked like scoring from a corner?
RedSince86

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3967 on: Today at 11:02:18 am
We'll pass Chelsea and Leicester.

Chelsea will have play City and Real twice which is pretty good for us, Leicester look like they are running on fumes again having a small squad.

We are getting 3rd spot.
MD1990

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3968 on: Today at 11:03:50 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:56:53 am
I would rotate Milner Thiago and Jones and probably rest Gini

I also think this gun ho approach of replacing a CB defender with Fabinho seems to me that we should maybe try some other formations 3-4-3 or even variations of 3-5-2 during the match when the opposition low block is stopping us get our Fullbacks in attacking wide  positions.

ALso corners . we need to do something  different. When was the last time that our CB's or players looked like scoring from a corner?
No idea why dont try an inswinger from Trent with the delivery he has.
Right in on the keeper.

We should try it against Meislier against Leeds who is a bit dodgy.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3969 on: Today at 11:13:04 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:03:50 am
No idea why dont try an inswinger from Trent with the delivery he has.
Right in on the keeper.


Weird one with Phillips too as despite some of his limitations he's clearly great in the air in his own box, but seems to not offer much threat in the opposition box at set plays.
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3970 on: Today at 11:13:16 am
Our game against Man United is sandwiched between their probable Europa League semi-final ties, could be a small advantage, every little helps.
lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3971 on: Today at 11:20:59 am
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 11:13:16 am
Our game against Man United is sandwiched between their probable Europa League semi-final ties, could be a small advantage, every little helps.

If we can shoot on target that would be really useful there!
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3972 on: Today at 11:23:28 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:20:59 am
If we can shoot on target that would be really useful there!

*and past their goalie
thaddeus

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3973 on: Today at 11:24:01 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:20:59 am
If we can shoot on target that would be really useful there!
That really is the nub of it.  Even during our hopeless run we controlled most of the games and worked openings; either fluffing the final ball or the finish.

I expect us to have more/better chances in all of the games but only really Mo and Jota look like scoring.
Mighty_Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3974 on: Today at 12:42:03 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:10:12 am
Yep. As shit as winning nothing is, I really do think Top 4 is an achievement this year with all things considered.

Its not an Arsenal mentality in this instance.

I always feel a little uncomfortable assessing seasons as a success/failure whilst it is ongoing, especially when things haven't gone so well.

That said, not sure we can label top 4 as an achievement, it's more like a crumb of comfort and relief if we can get it. Nobody thought we would finish outside the top 4 on Boxing day we were looking at the title (and of course looking down from the top).

It was an achievement in 2017, now it would seen as simply a way of putting this seasons highs/lows to one side and allowing us to build for next season for the same big trophies without any additional adverse financial constraints.
just redk84 will do

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3975 on: Today at 12:51:50 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:42:03 pm
I always feel a little uncomfortable assessing seasons as a success/failure whilst it is ongoing, especially when things haven't gone so well.

That said, not sure we can label top 4 as an achievement, it's more like a crumb of comfort and relief if we can get it. Nobody thought we would finish outside the top 4 on Boxing day we were looking at the title (and of course looking down from the top).

It was an achievement in 2017, now it would seen as simply a way of putting this seasons highs/lows to one side and allowing us to build for next season for the same big trophies without any additional adverse financial constraints.

All of this.
Let's finish this off right...the last 7 games can still be enjoyable for what it's worth - would love to see some dominant displays and of course the results to match
disgraced cake

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3976 on: Today at 12:58:35 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:42:03 pm
I always feel a little uncomfortable assessing seasons as a success/failure whilst it is ongoing, especially when things haven't gone so well.

That said, not sure we can label top 4 as an achievement, it's more like a crumb of comfort and relief if we can get it. Nobody thought we would finish outside the top 4 on Boxing day we were looking at the title (and of course looking down from the top).

It was an achievement in 2017, now it would seen as simply a way of putting this seasons highs/lows to one side and allowing us to build for next season for the same big trophies without any additional adverse financial constraints.

Yep, in 2017 people knew the realistic goal for that season would be a champions league place. It's a shame we fell apart in January and lost Mane because I believe if we hadn't we'd have challenged til the end. We only eventually tied up 4th place on the final day, which was a bit disappointing but it all worked out well in the end.

This season it'd be a consolation in an absolute write off of a season where nothing has went right.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3977 on: Today at 01:00:12 pm
Quote from: just redk84 will do on Today at 12:51:50 pm
All of this.
Let's finish this off right...the last 7 games can still be enjoyable for what it's worth - would love to see some dominant displays and of course the results to match

We can genuinely win every single one.
Shaneee.

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3978 on: Today at 01:51:02 pm
Think we will get top 4 still. We have a somewhat 'easy' run in compared to West Ham Chelsea & Leicester
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3979 on: Today at 02:14:33 pm
Top 4 is all well and good, but for me, more than anything, a good end to the season runs into the next. We ended well in Rodgers first season and that momentum bled into the next season where we challenged for for title. We ended well all of Klopps seasons other than the last, and that carried us into the next seasons.

Similarly we ended Rodgers last full season very poorly and came into the next season with very little, with what felt like just waiting for Rodgers eventual departure. Last year we obviously took our foot of the gas, and came into this season not terrible but with some clear cobwebs still to dust off (until injuries fully fucked us over).

Finishing strong usually gives a sense of momentum for the next season, which I think would would us well if we are going full blast with a fully fit side next year, try to blitz the league early again like the title winning team
B0151?

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3980 on: Today at 02:16:33 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:58:35 pm
Yep, in 2017 people knew the realistic goal for that season would be a champions league place. It's a shame we fell apart in January and lost Mane because I believe if we hadn't we'd have challenged til the end. We only eventually tied up 4th place on the final day, which was a bit disappointing but it all worked out well in the end.

This season it'd be a consolation in an absolute write off of a season where nothing has went right.

I guess it depends on how you judge the season in total. Losing 6 home games in a row is obviously something that should not be happening, regardless of the circumstances. That's a big failure. However, to rebound from that and finish the season strongly enough to get top 4 would be impressive and fill us with hope for next season.

But you're right. It seems stupid to have that conversation now when it could easily not happen.
RainbowFlick

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3981 on: Today at 02:17:29 pm
These final games of this season are going to define the next few seasons in my opinion. Really vital.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3982 on: Today at 02:47:10 pm
The plus side I dont think last nights exit is one of those that will hit the players hard so they mentally cant recover from it.

And youd hope theyll all be aware they really dont want to be without another crack at the Champions League next season.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3983 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:14:33 pm
Top 4 is all well and good, but for me, more than anything, a good end to the season runs into the next. We ended well in Rodgers first season and that momentum bled into the next season where we challenged for for title. We ended well all of Klopps seasons other than the last, and that carried us into the next seasons.

Similarly we ended Rodgers last full season very poorly and came into the next season with very little, with what felt like just waiting for Rodgers eventual departure. Last year we obviously took our foot of the gas, and came into this season not terrible but with some clear cobwebs still to dust off (until injuries fully fucked us over).

Finishing strong usually gives a sense of momentum for the next season, which I think would would us well if we are going full blast with a fully fit side next year, try to blitz the league early again like the title winning team

Completely agree. There's so much 'else' going on that creates such an odd season this year I'm not sure you can extrapolate much from it, but ending the season strong will set us up for next year 100%. I said it earlier but there's no reason we can't beat every team we play, just need that old belief back.
