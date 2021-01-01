« previous next »
Every team is going to lose 2 or 3.

We need to not lose our heads when it happens to us....
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:43:54 pm
After tonight's games ...

Leicester (56)

WBA (h)
Crystal Palace (h)
Southampton (a)
Newcastle (h)
Man Utd (a)
Chelsea (a)
Tottenham (h)

West Ham (55)

Newcastle (a)
Chelsea (h)
Burnley (a)
Everton (h)
Brighton (a)
WBA (a)
Southampton (h)

Chelsea (54)

Brighton (h)
West Ham (a)
Fulham (h)
Man City (a)
Arsenal (h)
Leicester (h)
Aston Villa (a)

LFC (52)

Leeds (a)
Newcastle (h)
Man Utd (a)
Southampton (h)
WBA (a)
Burnley (a)
Crystal Palace (h)

Tottenham (49)

Everton (a)
Southampton (h)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Leeds (a)
Wolves (h)
Aston Villa (h)
Leicester (a)

Everton (48)

Tottenham (h)
Arsenal (a)
Aston Villa (h)
West Ham (a)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Wolves (h)
Man City (a)
Aston Villa (a) postponed fixture

While its great that others have a tough run in on paper compared to us, we need to remember the teams in the bottom half of the table have given us more trouble than teams in the top half.. plus our record against United is piss poor..

We need to be top of our game from here on in.. something we haven't managed all season for various reasons..
