Should do it from here really, that was one of our tougher fixtures left and they are a mid table side which says how kind we've got it. Potentially a few other things to our advantage too, the Utd game is sandwiched between their Europa league semi and they'll have top 4 tied up by then (though we hopefully have CL semi around that but seems unlikely at this moment). City's defeat today means they need a few more points yet and will hopefully try v Chelsea too which will be nice.