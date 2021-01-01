??
It's 2 points dropped for BOTH surely?
Otherwise you're banking on both collapsing later, separately to help our success.
Re-posting as I didn't like posting the tables up with our assumed victory on it
We're currently 3 points behind West Ham & 7 behind Leicester, all on thirty matches. We have a goal difference advantage of 4 goals over West Ham, having also scored 3 more).
Let's pretend we don't play our game vs Villa a day before West Ham vs Leicester, and that we have a game in hand in the context of the tables below (or you can see them as worst-case scenarios if you prefer, and imagine that we lost...)...
It's a case of would we rather...?West Ham win:
West Ham & Leicester draw:
|Leicester
|56
|West Ham
|55
|Liverpool
|49
Leicester win:
|Leicester
|57
|West Ham
|53
|Liverpool
|49
|Leicester
|59
|West Ham
|52
|West Ham
|49
Personally, despite a Leicester win giving us the immediate short-term 'opportunity' (though remember that we've already played) to gain an advantage over West Ham (on goal difference), I'd rather anything but a Leicester win - keeps both teams within (potentially) 5 points (two matches) of us and means we're not putting all of our eggs in one basket (assuming that Leicester would have joined United in having opened up a seemingly insurmountable gap if they win).
United being a further 4 points ahead going into the weekend makes their game against Spurs clearer for me - Spurs to get nothing from it please, so that we can potentially go 3 points clear of them. Chelsea & Everton also in the mix of course, but I'd expect wins for them away to Palace & Brighton.