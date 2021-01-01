??



It's 2 points dropped for BOTH surely?



Otherwise you're banking on both collapsing later, separately to help our success.



Leicester 56 West Ham 55 Liverpool 49

Leicester 57 West Ham 53 Liverpool 49

Leicester 59 West Ham 52 West Ham 49

Re-posting as I didn't like posting the tables up with our assumed victory on itWe're currently 3 points behind West Ham & 7 behind Leicester, all on thirty matches. We have a goal difference advantage of 4 goals over West Ham, having also scored 3 more).Let's pretend we don't play our game vs Villa a day before West Ham vs Leicester, and that we have a game in hand in the context of the tables below (or you can see them as worst-case scenarios if you prefer, and imagine that we lost...)...It's a case of would we rather...?Personally, despite a Leicester win giving us the immediate short-term 'opportunity' (though remember that we've already played) to gain an advantage over West Ham (on goal difference), I'd rather anything but a Leicester win - keeps both teams within (potentially) 5 points (two matches) of us and means we're not putting all of our eggs in one basket (assuming that Leicester would have joined United in having opened up a seemingly insurmountable gap if they win).United being a further 4 points ahead going into the weekend makes their game against Spurs clearer for me - Spurs to get nothing from it please, so that we can potentially go 3 points clear of them. Chelsea & Everton also in the mix of course, but I'd expect wins for them away to Palace & Brighton.