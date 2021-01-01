« previous next »
Firstly I just hope we dont rest players against Villa, 3 points there is absolutely vital. If we can put out a midfield containing Fab and Thiago and keep Kabak fit, I think well get 3rd or 4th. Any situation that forces Fab back to centre half will be a disaster, Id hope that Ben Davies would be considered before that.
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 10:59:39 am
Wasn't sure where else to put this, but what the hell is going on with us at attacking corners this season?  Unless I am forgetting one we have not scored from a corner since Salah at Palace, and I don't remember us even creating a decent chance from a corner since then.  I know that missing Van Dijk and Matip is a huge loss, but the deliveries in general have been woeful, and when we've attempted to go short they have ended up being even worse.  I don't understand how we can't put a decent ball into the box when we have TAA and Thiago in the side.

Last night was possibly the worst example of the season.  Corner from the left and Robertson puts in a high out-swinging corner onto the edge of the 6 yard box which their giant of a keeper easily claims and 10 seconds later they have a 2 v 1 and end up scoring from the resulting throw in.  We're honestly better off at the moment getting a throw in near the corner flag rather than a corner.

Van Dijk and Matip aren't playing. They cause massive problems for the opposition, particularly Van Dijk when we're attacking corners, which leaves space for our other players. Our current centerhalves don't possess the same threat.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:50:05 am
It might be on, but I don't see how we get it. We just have too many important components not functioning well enough.

I think we did well enough against Wolves and Arsenal. Of course, we faltered against Real Madrid but fortunately we don't meet that quality every week. I mean we do have problems, the centre-backs are make shift and Sadio should be called Shadio because he's shadow of his former self.

But I think we might have enough in the league, if only we could beat Villa at Anfield, that is key now, remove that small monkey off our backs.
Villa is important not just for 3 points but regaining the winning mindset at home.  A good win against Villa and we have a chance against Real.
When Henderson is back - I think we have to put him back at CB. K and P are doing a commendable job - but we need some leadership back there - and if we leave Fabinho at SM - we instantly make our spine stronger.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:38:19 am
When Henderson is back - I think we have to put him back at CB. K and P are doing a commendable job - but we need some leadership back there - and if we leave Fabinho at SM - we instantly make our spine stronger.

Subbuteo-line Marauder???
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm
Well said.

It was a good post that stuck with me.  Makes me cringe every time I see that sort of thing (I'm sure I'll have been guilty at some point in the past...!).  I have a feeling things like "Chelsea" and "ManUre" were used a lot in the old Kop Magazine, but "scum" is a level further.
Got to win this weekend with all our top 4 rivals playing each other (except Chelsea)

Think we need United to beat Spurs and probably West Ham to draw or beat Leicester to pull them down into it.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:02:04 am
Got to win this weekend with all our top 4 rivals playing each other (except Chelsea)

Think we need United to beat Spurs and probably West Ham to draw or beat Leicester to pull them down into it.

On the very rare occasions we hope United do us a favour they almost never do!

West Ham v Leicester is a tricky one. Off the top of my head I think I want a draw but then thats a point more for both which could end up being crucial.

I guess as long as we win well be making ground on at least two teams above us so anything can be spun positively after that.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:04:21 am
On the very rare occasions we hope United do us a favour they almost never do!

West Ham v Leicester is a tricky one. Off the top of my head I think I want a draw but then thats a point more for both which could end up being crucial.

I guess as long as we win well be making ground on at least two teams above us so anything can be spun positively after that.

?????

It's 2 points dropped for BOTH surely?

Otherwise you're banking on both collapsing later, separately to help our success.
United are finishing top four so we need them to beat Spurs. I don't think it matters that much because if we put enough points together then Spurs won't really be much of a factor. Same with West Ham.

If we want top four then the teams we need to focus on losing points are Chelsea and Leicester. Any result against them is what we need.

Ultimately it doesn't really matter because if we win most of our games, we will get into the top four. The question is, are our players arsed enough.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:38:19 am
When Henderson is back - I think we have to put him back at CB. K and P are doing a commendable job - but we need some leadership back there - and if we leave Fabinho at SM - we instantly make our spine stronger.

I think it'll be Henderson or Fabinho at the back for the rest of the season if and when they're both available. That's okay, the issue was having them both at the back. At least one is needed in midfield.
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:34:09 am
We're 3 points behind West Ham & 7 behind Leicester, all on thirty matches.

Having faith in us getting our job done, that's a 0 & 4 point deficit with them having a game in hand (we're almost guaranteed a better goal different than West Ham this weekend if we win, regardless of any winning margin of theirs).

It's a case of would we rather...?

West Ham win:
Leicester56
West Ham55
Liverpool52

West Ham & Leicester draw:
Leicester57
West Ham53
Liverpool52

Leicester win:
Leicester59
Liverpool52
West Ham52

Personally, despite a Leicester win giving us the immediate short-term advantage, I'd rather anything but a Leicester win - keeps both teams within 5 points (two matches) of us and means we're not putting all of our eggs in one basket (assuming that United & Leicester would have opened up a seemingly insurmountable gap).

United being a further 4 points ahead going into the weekend makes their game against Spurs clearer for me - United win please, so that we can go 3 points clear of Spurs.  Chelsea & Everton also in the mix of course, but I'd expect wins for them away to Palace & Brighton.

My g_d, how far have we fallen in one season!!!
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:19:47 am
?????

It's 2 points dropped for BOTH surely?

Otherwise you're banking on both collapsing later, separately to help our success.

Re-posting as I didn't like posting the tables up with our assumed victory on it ;D

We're currently 3 points behind West Ham & 7 behind Leicester, all on thirty matches.  We have a goal difference advantage of 4 goals over West Ham, having also scored 3 more).

Let's pretend we don't play our game vs Villa a day before West Ham vs Leicester, and that we have a game in hand in the context of the tables below (or you can see them as worst-case scenarios if you prefer, and imagine that we lost...)...

It's a case of would we rather...?

West Ham win:
Leicester56
West Ham55
Liverpool49

West Ham & Leicester draw:
Leicester57
West Ham53
Liverpool49

Leicester win:
Leicester59
West Ham52
West Ham49

Personally, despite a Leicester win giving us the immediate short-term 'opportunity' (though remember that we've already played) to gain an advantage over West Ham (on goal difference), I'd rather anything but a Leicester win - keeps both teams within (potentially) 5 points (two matches) of us and means we're not putting all of our eggs in one basket (assuming that Leicester would have joined United in having opened up a seemingly insurmountable gap if they win).

United being a further 4 points ahead going into the weekend makes their game against Spurs clearer for me - Spurs to get nothing from it please, so that we can potentially go 3 points clear of them.  Chelsea & Everton also in the mix of course, but I'd expect wins for them away to Palace & Brighton.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:01:01 am
My g_d, how far have we fallen in one season!!!

Need to dust ourselves down, accept it, and confront it or we risk suffering that fall into the next season or two too.
Firstly this season is a blip not a crisis. Look at the injuries ffs, Ive never seen it in my entire life a team so depleted with injuries from the first team and then right through the squad.

Someone needs to step up and be the pain in the arse captain on the players backs all the time, its not Gini and his head is else where half the time anyway.

Full strength on Saturday, we got enough rest period before Wednesday.

I think whatever happened on Tuesday was more to do with wrong tactics. We looked completely unprepared for that game from Madrid. I think we set up for a cagey game and a sneaky goal but they had other ideas. Every single player was asleep to that and I think thats down to the coaches.

Apart from all the injuries this season I think its one thing weve been guilty of this season. Going into some of these games with the wrong plan, look what happened to this reverse fixture with a full strength team last year?

They need to find that extra energy without us there making noise and theyve suffered more than any without the fans, but they need to find that energy, were all still watching.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:19:47 am
?????

It's 2 points dropped for BOTH surely?

Otherwise you're banking on both collapsing later, separately to help our success.

Probably. Just in my head trying to work out if Leicester win we have the short term gain in West Ham and then wed still have Chelsea/_West Ham in 4th to aim for.

If West Ham win it brings Leicester back into the mix and potentially opens up two top four spots between maybe 6 clubs.

A draw as you say would be pretty good all round as no one pulls away.

Youre probably right in that a draw serves us best, but as long as we win thats the main thing! Sorry, very much a thinking out loud kind of post!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:45:15 am
Probably. Just in my head trying to work out if Leicester win we have the short term gain in West Ham and then wed still have Chelsea/_West Ham in 4th to aim for.

If West Ham win it brings Leicester back into the mix and potentially opens up two top four spots between maybe 6 clubs.

A draw as you say would be pretty good all round as no one pulls away.

Youre probably right in that a draw serves us best, but as long as we win thats the main thing! Sorry, very much a thinking out loud kind of post!

I reckon Leicester are in the mix - across their fixtures they've got west ham, united, chelsea and spurs plus an FA cup semi/potential final coming with it. Unless they put the hammer down on all of them then I reckon there's 2 spots up for grabs in the top 4.

All this is of course a moot point if we don't get our fucking act together.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:41:23 pm
I reckon Leicester are in the mix - across their fixtures they've got west ham, united, chelsea and spurs plus an FA cup semi/potential final coming with it. Unless they put the hammer down on all of them then I reckon there's 2 spots up for grabs in the top 4.

All this is of course a moot point if we don't get our fucking act together.

Take Maddison away from Leicester they aren't the same side. They need to hope he stays fit for the rest of the season.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:41:23 pm
I reckon Leicester are in the mix - across their fixtures they've got west ham, united, chelsea and spurs plus an FA cup semi/potential final coming with it. Unless they put the hammer down on all of them then I reckon there's 2 spots up for grabs in the top 4.

All this is of course a moot point if we don't get our fucking act together.

It's not just that those games are mixed in with the rest of them either - United (a), Chelsea (a), & Spurs (h) are scheduled to be their final three games, which surely cranks the pressure up.

Of course, if they beat Southampton in the FA Cup Semi, the Chelsea game gets moved for the Final (I presume to the last midweek - that's what happened when we played Chelsea twice in 2012 isn't it?).
