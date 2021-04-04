« previous next »
The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3720 on: April 4, 2021, 04:55:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on April  4, 2021, 04:39:31 pm
If they've got a CL final on the horizon as well they'll take it easy. Although a crowd in might lift them.

We need things in our hands going into the last game. Nobody ever does us favours when we need them at the crunch.
I know technically it is out of our hands as it stands but in the real world it is not. If we win the remaining fixtures we would be 99.9% in the top 4. That's all we can do. It seems extremely unlikely that we can achieve that but that has to be our only concern. It's not like challenging for the title against a club capable of long winning runs.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3721 on: April 4, 2021, 05:06:00 pm
Fixtures are kind other than United. One game at a time.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3722 on: April 4, 2021, 05:12:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on April  4, 2021, 04:39:31 pm
If they've got a CL final on the horizon as well they'll take it easy. Although a crowd in might lift them.

We need things in our hands going into the last game. Nobody ever does us favours when we need them at the crunch.

They play Chelsea on May 8. Theres a few matches after that.

I can just see them putting some ridiculously weakened side out, I dont think it would take much convincing either with the likes of Silva and Sterling to fuck us over.

Hopefully we can take that option away from them by going on a bit of a run now, certainly not beyond the realms.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3723 on: April 4, 2021, 05:23:49 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on April  4, 2021, 04:55:45 pm
I know technically it is out of our hands as it stands but in the real world it is not. If we win the remaining fixtures we would be 99.9% in the top 4. That's all we can do. It seems extremely unlikely that we can achieve that but that has to be our only concern. It's not like challenging for the title against a club capable of long winning runs.

Although it's not certain i've no doubt 7 or 8 wins would be enough. I said even after Fulham there's 10 games left and we need to win at least 8 of them. Now we have 8 left and will likely need to win at least 6 (maybe 5 and some draws). We just need to put the wins together.

The later it gets in the season it never ends well for us though when it's out of our hands.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3724 on: April 4, 2021, 05:25:57 pm
Scum (57 Points)

Brighton (h)
Spurs (a)
Burnley (h)
Leeds (a)
Liverpool (h)
Villa (a)
Leicester (h)
Fulham (h)
Wolves (a)

Leicester (56 Points)

West Ham (a)
West Brom (h)
Palace (h)
Southampton (a)
Newcastle (h)
Scum (a)
Chelsea (a)
Spurs (h)

Chelsea (51 Points)

Palace (a)
Brighton (h)
West Ham (a)
Fulham (h)
Man City (a)
Arsenal (h)
Leicester (h)
Villa (a)

Spurs (49 Points)

Scum (h)
Everton (a)
Southampton (h)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Leeds (a)
Wolves (h)
Villa (h)
Leicester (a)

Liverpool (49 Points)

Villa (h)
Leeds (a)
Newcastle (h)
Scum (a)
Southampton (h)
West Brom (a)
Burnley (a)
Palace (h)

West Ham (49 Points)

Wolves (a)
Leicester (h)
Newcastle (a)
Chelsea (h)
Burnley (a)
Everton (h)
Brighton (a)
West Brom (a)
Southampton (h)

Everton (46 Points)

Palace (h)
Brighton (a)
Spurs (h)
Arsenal (a)
Villa (h)
West Ham (a)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Wolves (h)
Man City (a)

Everton also have another game to be rearranged but unsure who it's against.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3725 on: April 4, 2021, 05:33:45 pm
Probably us and spurs have the easiest runs but the lower sides have been our issue. Reality is every single one of those games we should be winning apart from United away which is normally always a shite draw. If that was the case and we got 22 points out of the last 8 then we are getting Top 4 for definite. Just got to beat the teams we "should" be beating.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3726 on: April 4, 2021, 06:34:56 pm
Quote from: Fruity on April  4, 2021, 05:33:45 pm
Probably us and spurs have the easiest runs but the lower sides have been our issue. Reality is every single one of those games we should be winning apart from United away which is normally always a shite draw. If that was the case and we got 22 points out of the last 8 then we are getting Top 4 for definite. Just got to beat the teams we "should" be beating.

The difficulty for us will be playing after the CL games. That's Villa and Leeds the next two after the Madrid games and then potentially two more if we make the semis.


Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3727 on: April 4, 2021, 06:37:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on April  4, 2021, 06:34:56 pm
The difficulty for us will be playing after the CL games. That's Villa and Leeds the next two after the Madrid games and then potentially two more if we make the semis.

We play Villa on Saturday after the Tuesday game then we dont play Leeds until the Monday after the second leg on Wednesday. We could not have had a better schedule in terms of breaks between games.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3728 on: April 4, 2021, 06:56:50 pm
We've won 2 in a row right, I reckon if we win our next 3 before Utd we're in a really good place. 5 PL wins in a row hasn't happened for us this season if I remember correctly so would be the perfect time.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3729 on: April 4, 2021, 07:01:10 pm
Great to feel like we're back in the fight. But still hesitant given our total lack of consistency this year. Will take a very good run to do it. Even just a sustained positive run of form to finish the season would be good to be honest. We've had a few good wins in a row now and it already feels much better.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3730 on: April 4, 2021, 07:07:58 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on April  4, 2021, 04:55:45 pm
I know technically it is out of our hands as it stands but in the real world it is not. If we win the remaining fixtures we would be 99.9% in the top 4. That's all we can do. It seems extremely unlikely that we can achieve that but that has to be our only concern. It's not like challenging for the title against a club capable of long winning runs.

Win all of our remaining fixtures and we probably finish 2nd.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3731 on: April 4, 2021, 07:14:50 pm
Quote from: Knight on April  4, 2021, 06:56:50 pm
We've won 2 in a row right, I reckon if we win our next 3 before Utd we're in a really good place. 5 PL wins in a row hasn't happened for us this season if I remember correctly so would be the perfect time.

The most we've won consecutively is 3 (the opening 3 fixtures, before our injury crisis). We've managed back to back wins on 4 occasions.

We seem to have stopped the rot and put ourselves in the conversation at least, but it probably requires a level of consistency in results/form that we've demonstrated we're not quite capable of this season - it probably needs 5-6 wins and I just don't see it. The damage was done in Feb really. At least we have something to play for though, it was looking for a while that we might be playing out dead rubbers in the league for the rest of the season.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3732 on: April 4, 2021, 07:27:13 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April  4, 2021, 07:07:58 pm
Win all of our remaining fixtures and we probably finish 2nd.

Win all our remaining fixtures and Ill be outside saluting the flock of flying pigs, singing the German national anthem. Okay, its not impossible, but our form and overall lack of consistency makes this near impossible. The simple fact is we will have to rely on several other teams dropping a fair few points, which is certainly not impossible the way this crazy season has unfolded.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3733 on: April 4, 2021, 08:07:40 pm
Were also in a better place injury wise than weve been most of the season so whilst we never win all our remaining games 6 or 7 wins isnt impossible.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3734 on: April 4, 2021, 08:32:15 pm
I've decided months ago that this season is a write-off. Everything I want is everyone fit and helthy in pre-season. The fact that we could still finish in the top 4 and even win the Champions League is just a bonus ...
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3735 on: April 4, 2021, 10:31:08 pm
Quote from: actwithoutwords on April  4, 2021, 07:01:10 pm
Great to feel like we're back in the fight. But still hesitant given our total lack of consistency this year. Will take a very good run to do it. Even just a sustained positive run of form to finish the season would be good to be honest. We've had a few good wins in a row now and it already feels much better.
I think that result tonight as good as takes Man United out of the equation. They are finishing top 4. And our result yesterday probably removes Arsenal in the other direction. Theyre not. But that still leaves 7 teams in the mix for the 2 remaining top 4 places, with Liverpool currently sitting in the middle of those 7.

In pole position are Leicester and they look fairly well placed to take one of those 2 places, and at the back of the grid are Villa who Im not convinced have enough to get there.

So...that leaves Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and Everton as the other results to look out for from here on in, and all 4 of those have some very tough games to play (including Che v Wham and Tot v Ev). Weve got difficult games too but perhaps not quite as bad overall, on paper at least (which admittedly doesnt seem to count for much this season).

To summarise an absolute load of old waffle...were definitely well in the mix for top 4! :)

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3736 on: April 5, 2021, 11:08:53 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April  4, 2021, 06:37:33 pm
We play Villa on Saturday after the Tuesday game then we dont play Leeds until the Monday after the second leg on Wednesday. We could not have had a better schedule in terms of breaks between games.

Plus, Kabak, Nat, Fabinho, Keita, Jota have not had an exhausting season due to their injury breaks or late introduction. They will be fine backed up with the rested Milner, Firmino, Gini and Jones. All more than capable of being in the first team on their own merits.

The FBs will have to soldier on.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3737 on: April 5, 2021, 07:18:37 pm
We have the easiest schedule of any of the teams pushing for a place in the top four. We simply have to make that count.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3738 on: April 5, 2021, 08:57:46 pm
What the fucks happened to wolves ..deary me Davey moist in champions League yuk(
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3739 on: April 5, 2021, 08:59:45 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on April  5, 2021, 08:57:46 pm
What the fucks happened to wolves ..deary me Davey moist in champions League yuk(

Will never happen.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3740 on: April 5, 2021, 09:02:17 pm
Hope not  >:(
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3741 on: April 5, 2021, 09:44:38 pm
Come on then wolves )
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3742 on: April 5, 2021, 10:09:17 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on April  5, 2021, 08:59:45 pm
Will never happen.

We said the same in 2005 when he did it with the Blueshite well I certainly did anyway. But remember who won Big ears ... Perhaps that's a good omen. 
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3743 on: April 5, 2021, 10:18:00 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on April  5, 2021, 08:25:52 pm
Do we want West Ham to beat Leicester in their next game?

So...?
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3744 on: April 5, 2021, 10:32:57 pm
Quote from: jackh on April  5, 2021, 10:18:00 pm
So...?

No. A draw would be fine, but I'd rather Leicester win.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3745 on: April 5, 2021, 10:33:44 pm
Quote from: jackh on April  5, 2021, 10:18:00 pm
So...?
Draw.

Was going to say Id prefer a Leicester win, but thinking about it if they can be dragged back into the pack then theres 2 places up for grabs. But I dont want West Ham winning, so a draws ideal. And if its not a draw then I hope Leicester win.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3746 on: Today at 10:05:49 am
Quote from: Jookie on March 15, 2021, 01:27:52 pm
I agree though it does to some degree depend on the CL draw.

We've had a much worse squad win a CL but I think the big difference was that squad were very strong at centre back and defensive midfield. My concern is that the current team doesn't have the capability at centre back to win at the very top level (i.e. playing City, Bayern or PSG).

There's an argument that by the QF stage that we are likely to be 5th or 6th favourites for the CL. If we can win tonight there's an argument that we could be 2nd or 3rd favourites for 4th. Both are unlikely but think we should be trying for both still. 2 or 3 wins in the league and we could be right back in the race.

I still stand by the above. Looks even more so now than it it did about a month ago. Coming Top4 was always the easier target than winning the CL.

CL qualification is hugely important for the club. Feel like qualifying through winning the CL seems even more difficult now. The 3-1 makes it difficult but so does the reality that we aren't good enough at this level currently. We've played 3 last 8 CL quality teams in 2021 and been beaten 3-1, 1-0 and 4-1. In reality we haven't come close to winning any of those games and have come off distinctly 2nd best in all 3 games.

Our current level isn't good enough to win the CL. Defensively we aren't good enough. That means as a team and not just the 2 centre backs. Our shape and control of games against better opposition is sub-standard and has been for a while. We don't look like we have a way home. Even going all out attack at this level would be difficult since we are carrying a number of key attacking players who are woefully out of form.

The team is arguably good enough though to win 5-7 of the last 8 league games. The level of opposition is a step or 2 down from what we'll face in the CL. If we can manage to scrap to 18-21 points in the last 8 games then will give us a shout for the CL qualification through our league position. That'll be a massive bonus given how this season has gone on many levels.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3747 on: Today at 10:19:57 am
Given no fans at Anfield for what normally would have been a high intensity Fan-driven second leg against Madrid,
we'd better beat Villa and focus and smashing 3 points in every game now.

Top four is on, with few options for mistakes.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3748 on: Today at 10:46:01 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:19:57 am
Given no fans at Anfield for what normally would have been a high intensity Fan-driven second leg against Madrid,
we'd better beat Villa and focus and smashing 3 points in every game now.

Top four is on, with few options for mistakes.

The team selection is interesting too. We need to take the game very seriously but so many are out of form. Do you try and play people like Mane into form? Trent again after last night? Do we want to protect Fabinho ahead of Madrid?

But wholesale changes in the current rut is frightening.

Curtis Jones, Milner and one of AOC/Shaqiri could probably come in quite easily. But at what cost? Salah and Jota feel like the only ones who can get goals. Fabinho holds the side together. The defence can't really be rotated. Gini sat out Arsenal. Thiago missed out last night but ended up playing 50 mins.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3749 on: Today at 10:50:05 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:19:57 am
Given no fans at Anfield for what normally would have been a high intensity Fan-driven second leg against Madrid,
we'd better beat Villa and focus and smashing 3 points in every game now.

Top four is on, with few options for mistakes.

It might be on, but I don't see how we get it. We just have too many important components not functioning well enough.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3750 on: Today at 10:55:42 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:50:05 am
It might be on, but I don't see how we get it. We just have too many important components not functioning well enough.

If we go out next week then the schedule is easier, we'd only have one midweek game left and minimal travel for the rest of the season.

Villa game is massive though. If we don't win that (particularly another defeat following by an exit out the CL) then the mental block at Anfield could be too hard to overcome.

If we beat Villa and Leeds it'd be the first time all season we've put 4 wins together. Even beating Villa would be the first 3 straight PL wins since we lost at Villa.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3751 on: Today at 10:58:23 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:55:42 am
If we go out next week then the schedule is easier, we'd only have one midweek game left.

Villa game is massive though. If we don't win that (particularly another defeat following by an exit out the CL) then the mental block at Anfield could be too hard to overcome.

Physically we seem fine but I think mentally and belief wise we are shot. Mix and match teams, inexperienced centre backs, lack of leaders due to injury and a lack of intensity due to lack of crowds makes me feel like the team have just switched off now.

I think we would have more chance of doing well in the league if we stayed in the CL because it would keep the players on their toes. As it stands, I very much doubt the players are going to be lifted for a battle for fourth.

End of the season cannot come quick enough. I don't care about qualifying for the CL.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3752 on: Today at 10:59:39 am
Wasn't sure where else to put this, but what the hell is going on with us at attacking corners this season?  Unless I am forgetting one we have not scored from a corner since Salah at Palace, and I don't remember us even creating a decent chance from a corner since then.  I know that missing Van Dijk and Matip is a huge loss, but the deliveries in general have been woeful, and when we've attempted to go short they have ended up being even worse.  I don't understand how we can't put a decent ball into the box when we have TAA and Thiago in the side.

Last night was possibly the worst example of the season.  Corner from the left and Robertson puts in a high out-swinging corner onto the edge of the 6 yard box which their giant of a keeper easily claims and 10 seconds later they have a 2 v 1 and end up scoring from the resulting throw in.  We're honestly better off at the moment getting a throw in near the corner flag rather than a corner.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3753 on: Today at 11:05:07 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:58:23 am
Physically we seem fine but I think mentally and belief wise we are shot. Mix and match teams, inexperienced centre backs, lack of leaders due to injury and a lack of intensity due to lack of crowds makes me feel like the team have just switched off now.

I think we would have more chance of doing well in the league if we stayed in the CL because it would keep the players on their toes. As it stands, I very much doubt the players are going to be lifted for a battle for fourth.

End of the season cannot come quick enough. I don't care about qualifying for the CL.

I think the Henderson injury was one too many. We wouldn't have been dominated so much in midfield like that with him in there last night and he was also missing for the Watford and Villa hammerings. It's the lack of leadership on the pitch that's also a big problem. If we can get him back for the last maybe 5 or 6 games it'd help.

Ultimately, it's a lack of quality. When we've played strong sides lately (City/Chelsea/Real) we've folded and seen as easy pickings. Fulham we had such a weak side we seemed to write that one off anyway. Wolves and Arsenal is a level we can hit which can see us beat most of the teams we have left in the league. At the same time, we know if teams get their game plan right then we're not difficult to beat.

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3754 on: Today at 11:11:35 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:59:39 am
Wasn't sure where else to put this, but what the hell is going on with us at attacking corners this season?  Unless I am forgetting one we have not scored from a corner since Salah at Palace, and I don't remember us even creating a decent chance from a corner since then.  I know that missing Van Dijk and Matip is a huge loss, but the deliveries in general have been woeful, and when we've attempted to go short they have ended up being even worse.  I don't understand how we can't put a decent ball into the box when we have TAA and Thiago in the side.

Last night was possibly the worst example of the season.  Corner from the left and Robertson puts in a high out-swinging corner onto the edge of the 6 yard box which their giant of a keeper easily claims and 10 seconds later they have a 2 v 1 and end up scoring from the resulting throw in.  We're honestly better off at the moment getting a throw in near the corner flag rather than a corner.

I switch off completely when we get a corner and we're more likely to concede from a counter from our own corner than score from it. If we even get our head to the ball it's a miracle, but there's no goalscoring threat and the deliveries are awful. We were great at them for a couple of seasons and it was always a good way of breaking the deadlock against defensive sides, rather than be left having to score the perfect goal every week.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3755 on: Today at 11:12:01 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:05:07 am
I think the Henderson injury was one too many. We wouldn't have been dominated so much in midfield like that with him in there last night and he was also missing for the Watford and Villa hammerings. It's the lack of leadership on the pitch that's also a big problem. If we can get him back for the last maybe 5 or 6 games it'd help.

Ultimately, it's a lack of quality. When we've played strong sides lately (City/Chelsea/Real) we've folded and seen as easy pickings. Fulham we had such a weak side we seemed to write that one off anyway. Wolves and Arsenal is a level we can hit which can see us beat most of the teams we have left in the league. At the same time, we know if teams get their game plan right then we're not difficult to beat.



For me it feels like 14-15. That season we lost quality in the forward line, we patched up a system and side that we thought was going to finish well but then we got a knock (the Utd and Arsenal loss) and then fell apart again.

I think its possible that this Madrid game can be that knock and we just stutter to a finish between 6th - 10th. Lets hope there isn't a Stoke 6-1 style thrashing left.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3756 on: Today at 11:14:29 am
Beyond city the league is fucking crap this season. If we win against villa [big if I know] that'll be one of the few times we've put 3 wins together in the league and if results go our way we'll be in the top 4 or pretty bloody near it. Beat Villa and leeds [meaning 4 wins in a row, and I appreciate a bigger if] and I reckon we'll be in the top 4 or just outside in 5th. Beat Villa Leeds and Newcastle [huge if at this point] and I guarantee we'll be in the top 4. And that's having been garbage since december. The top 4 really is in our hands, regardless of europe, and it's there for the taking because the league is completely shite this year. West Ham are currently 4th and we played them off the park during one of our worst runs of form in 100 years or something. We don't need to be amazing to get there, we just need a tiny bit of consistency.
