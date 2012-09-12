« previous next »
The PL run-in

newterp

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:07:21 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:58:46 pm
Just when I thought we were out....they pull us back in

We dont get fooled again.
Jookie

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:27:52 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 14, 2021, 01:17:22 pm
Yup - both our more likely NOT to happen then happen (sadly) but top 4 is pretty clearly easier/more likely

I agree though it does to some degree depend on the CL draw.

We've had a much worse squad win a CL but I think the big difference was that squad were very strong at centre back and defensive midfield. My concern is that the current team doesn't have the capability at centre back to win at the very top level (i.e. playing City, Bayern or PSG).

There's an argument that by the QF stage that we are likely to be 5th or 6th favourites for the CL. If we can win tonight there's an argument that we could be 2nd or 3rd favourites for 4th. Both are unlikely but think we should be trying for both still. 2 or 3 wins in the league and we could be right back in the race.
a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:43:00 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:27:52 pm
I agree though it does to some degree depend on the CL draw.

We've had a much worse squad win a CL but I think the big difference was that squad were very strong at centre back and defensive midfield. My concern is that the current team doesn't have the capability at centre back to win at the very top level (i.e. playing City, Bayern or PSG).

There's an argument that by the QF stage that we are likely to be 5th or 6th favourites for the CL. If we can win tonight there's an argument that we could be 2nd or 3rd favourites for 4th. Both are unlikely but think we should be trying for both still. 2 or 3 wins in the league and we could be right back in the race.

2 or 3 wins is the issue. Until we show we can go on a winning run longer than one or even two matches, top four talk is futile.
G a r y

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:47:07 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on March 14, 2021, 09:12:03 pm
probably but think he would be pragmatic for most games if we were in it. a team based on this would be good enough to get to the 1/4 finals:
Kelleher
Tsimikas
Matip/Gomez/Williams/
Kabak/Phillips/
N.WIlliams

Milner
AOC
Jones/Keita

Shaq
Origi
Minamino/Elliot

depending on if some stay or not and ive probably missed a few
One thing this season has taught me is that outside our first XI the rest of the lads aren't good enough to compete at the highest levels week in, week out, but we all knew that anyway.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:49:26 pm by G a r y
Jookie

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 02:41:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:43:00 pm
2 or 3 wins is the issue. Until we show we can go on a winning run longer than one or even two matches, top four talk is futile.

Agree. Unless we put some sort of run together then Top 4 talk is nonsense.

I still think it's arguably an easier task to put 5 or 6 wins together against the likes of Wolves, Arsenal, Villa, Leeds, Newcastle to get back in the Top 4 picture than it will be to progress past a combination of City, Bayern, PSG, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Dortmund in the CL.

The task facing us to get CL by either route is significant though there's a slim chance with both. I think winning the CL is a slightly slimmer chance than Top 4 due to the increased quality of the likely opposition. Others will disagree due to the smaller number of games in the CL.

 I wouldn't be prioritising one of the other at this point. That could change depending on what happens at Wolves and Arsenal.
fucking appalled

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 04:41:06 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 01:47:07 pm
One thing this season has taught me is that outside our first XI the rest of the lads aren't good enough to compete at the highest levels week in, week out, but we all knew that anyway.

You dont think Matip, Tsimikas, Keita, Curtis Jones, Thiago or Jota are good enough to compete at the highest level?
Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 04:44:45 pm
Who's second XI even does and why does it matter as when are you consistently sending out a second XI except for games that don't matter?  Even the acknowledged strongest (ManC) just mightily struggled with Fulham and it wasn't even a full second XI.  It's such a stupid notion to even discuss.
slaphead

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 05:09:00 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:41:06 pm
You dont think Matip, Tsimikas, Keita, Curtis Jones, Thiago or Jota are good enough to compete at the highest level?

In fairness you may aswell remove Tsimikas, Matip and Keita from that list. 1 we don't know yet, the other 2 we know an awful lot about but don't see an awful lot of.
bornandbRED

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 05:13:55 pm
It would obviously take a monumental shift in form for us to get near fourth from here onward. Normally thats brought about by a specific catalyst like a new player or a system change.

Can I see anything like that on the horizon? Well, Fabinho is now likely to play in CM and we have a sizeable break after tonight. Maybe just maybe... we all saw what the covid break did for Man Utd last season. Wed need to hit form that we havent been near for a year though.
DelTrotter

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:38:14 pm
Arsenal is fucking enormous, reckon we might sneak it if we win there, if not it'll just be too big an ask, Chelsea have 3 easy points that weekend as well so keeping up is vital. Arsenal have been decent lately so gonna be a tough one.
Medellin

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:43:43 pm
We will probably have to win every game to reach the top 4..

Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:45:48 pm
Ok, so that's one.  Long way to go.  Arsenal have been in really good form but we have a crapton of time now to figure that out.  Hopefully no issues with the international break.
disgraced cake

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm
Didn't realise we were 10 behind Leicester, grim that. Don't think we'll make top 4 ... through the league anyway
Medellin

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm
If we or an English side win the CL does that top 4 become a top 3?
drmick

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm
Didn't realise we were 10 behind Leicester, grim that. Don't think we'll make top 4 ... through the league anyway

The league is the only way to make top 4.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm
Only 5 behind Chelsea now, but their upcoming fixtures are as easy as it gets. Sheffield at home, West Brom at home, Palace away, Brighton at home. Their last 4 are difficult, but they might be out of sight by then.
Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm
Didn't realise we were 10 behind Leicester, grim that. Don't think we'll make top 4 ... through the league anyway

Their last 3 games are ManU, Chelsea and Tottenham while also still playing ManC and West Ham.  The odds are long and they probably will finish above us but it's at least possible based on the schedule differences. 
kennedy81

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm
I'm just focused on Chelsea. Catch them and we're in with a shout. They have some tough games left.

I'm refusing to acknowledge the shite as a top 4 rival on principle.
jackh

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:10:12 pm
Irrespective of top four thoughts, some of the sides around us have pesky games in hand (which makes the table annoying if nothing else) - thankfully Villa vs Spurs and West Ham vs Arsenal will see things mostly level out next week (Everton and Villa will still have games in hand after these*).

Arsenal beating West Ham would be good for us, as would a Villa win/draw.

Had a quick look and it looks like 'these games are'/(this game is) against one another, which is good for us.
darragh85

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm
cant believe Leicester are 10 points ahead of us.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm
If we or an English side win the CL does that top 4 become a top 3?

The only way in which the the club that finishes 4th in the table doesn't play in the CL next season is if English clubs that finish outside the top 4 win both the CL and the Europa League.

HomesickRed

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:19:30 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:41:06 pm
You dont think Matip, Tsimikas, Keita, Curtis Jones, Thiago or Jota are good enough to compete at the highest level?

Jota is now first eleven. You possibly meant Firmino .....  ;)

Most of the squad members have proved on many occasions that they aren't good enough.
rushyman

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:21:59 am
Top 4 race involves the entire top 10 save united and Leicester monumental fuck ups Ill give my honest prediction based on my own projections using other averages fixtures and form

United and Leicester are there Id say, though Leicester will drop off and scare themselves before making it

Chelsea


are now a different team under Tuchel so you cant really project what theyll do

Their last 4 games are horrible though

City
Arsenal
Leicester
Villa

2pt a game av tops for them for me. Giving them 69pts and theyd be doing well to get that with those games

West Ham


have a decent run in and have averaged 1.7pts per game staying pretty steady all season

Ill go for them keeping that going but ducking under it slightly towards the end giving them 62

Everton
-

much the same as West Ham but With a 1.6 av so far Ill give them the same pts 62

Us


Weve been in a title race up until January and have been in relegation form since. I doubt there has been a weirder season certainly in premier league history from 1 club, so you cannot possibly project point averages with us

Having said that on current form and players etc to look at it objectively but leaning positively you have to say just turning into what were again performance wise is positivity from a realm even I cant slip into.

Ill give us 6 wins 2 draws and 1 loss that would be giving us the highest total pt average of any teams outside city and Chelsea

That gives us 66

Spurs
-

 I will do same as with Everton and West Ham but on account of bale finally showing up a bit Ill give them a slight upturn by 2 giving them 64pts

Villa
-

Have Horrific run in. Their current 1.5pt average I doubt will be maintained Ill drop 2 off them giving them 57

Arsenal
-

God knows where they could be if they hadnt started in relegation form. So with them its not possible to give them their season or average. Which has been 1.4

Since they beat Chelsea Boxing Day its been 1.9 With distractions Ill give them slightly above in between 1.7. Giving them 58

So final top 10

1. City 90
2. United 75
3. Leicester 70
4. Chelsea 69
5. Liverpool 66
6. Spurs 64
7. West Ham 62
8. Everton 62
9. Arsenal 58
10. Villa 57

Remembering Ive been extremely generous with Chelseas points given their last 4 games there is cause for optimism here
Bobinhood

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:11:24 am
One down

Nine to go.
