2 or 3 wins is the issue. Until we show we can go on a winning run longer than one or even two matches, top four talk is futile.
Agree. Unless we put some sort of run together then Top 4 talk is nonsense.
I still think it's arguably an easier task to put 5 or 6 wins together against the likes of Wolves, Arsenal, Villa, Leeds, Newcastle to get back in the Top 4 picture than it will be to progress past a combination of City, Bayern, PSG, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Dortmund in the CL.
The task facing us to get CL by either route is significant though there's a slim chance with both. I think winning the CL is a slightly slimmer chance than Top 4 due to the increased quality of the likely opposition. Others will disagree due to the smaller number of games in the CL.
I wouldn't be prioritising one of the other at this point. That could change depending on what happens at Wolves and Arsenal.