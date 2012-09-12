Top 4 race involves the entire top 10 save united and Leicester monumental fuck ups Ill give my honest prediction based on my own projections using other averages fixtures and form



United and Leicester are there Id say, though Leicester will drop off and scare themselves before making it



Chelsea





are now a different team under Tuchel so you cant really project what theyll do



Their last 4 games are horrible though



City

Arsenal

Leicester

Villa



2pt a game av tops for them for me. Giving them 69pts and theyd be doing well to get that with those games



West Ham





have a decent run in and have averaged 1.7pts per game staying pretty steady all season



Ill go for them keeping that going but ducking under it slightly towards the end giving them 62



Everton

-



much the same as West Ham but With a 1.6 av so far Ill give them the same pts 62



Us





Weve been in a title race up until January and have been in relegation form since. I doubt there has been a weirder season certainly in premier league history from 1 club, so you cannot possibly project point averages with us



Having said that on current form and players etc to look at it objectively but leaning positively you have to say just turning into what were again performance wise is positivity from a realm even I cant slip into.



Ill give us 6 wins 2 draws and 1 loss that would be giving us the highest total pt average of any teams outside city and Chelsea



That gives us 66



Spurs

-



I will do same as with Everton and West Ham but on account of bale finally showing up a bit Ill give them a slight upturn by 2 giving them 64pts



Villa

-



Have Horrific run in. Their current 1.5pt average I doubt will be maintained Ill drop 2 off them giving them 57



Arsenal

-



God knows where they could be if they hadnt started in relegation form. So with them its not possible to give them their season or average. Which has been 1.4



Since they beat Chelsea Boxing Day its been 1.9 With distractions Ill give them slightly above in between 1.7. Giving them 58



So final top 10



1. City 90

2. United 75

3. Leicester 70

4. Chelsea 69

5. Liverpool 66

6. Spurs 64

7. West Ham 62

8. Everton 62

9. Arsenal 58

10. Villa 57



Remembering Ive been extremely generous with Chelseas points given their last 4 games there is cause for optimism here

