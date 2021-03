Top 4 race involves the entire top 10 save united and Leicester monumental fuck ups Iíll give my honest prediction based on my own projections using other averages fixtures and form



United and Leicester are there Iíd say, though Leicester will drop off and scare themselves before making it



Chelsea

óó



are now a different team under Tuchel so you canít really project what theyíll do



Their last 4 games are horrible though



City

Arsenal

Leicester

Villa



2pt a game av tops for them for me. Giving them 69pts and theyíd be doing well to get that with those games



West Ham

óó



have a decent run in and have averaged 1.7pts per game staying pretty steady all season



Iíll go for them keeping that going but ducking under it slightly towards the end giving them 62



Everton

ó-



much the same as West Ham but With a 1.6 av so far Iíll give them the same pts 62



Us

ó



Weíve been in a title race up until January and have been in relegation form since. I doubt there has been a weirder season certainly in premier league history from 1 club, so you cannot possibly project point averages with us



Having said that on current form and players etc to look at it objectively but leaning positively you have to say just turning into what were again performance wise is positivity from a realm even I canít slip into.



Iíll give us 6 wins 2 draws and 1 loss that would be giving us the highest total pt average of any teams outside city and Chelsea



That gives us 66



Spurs

ó-



I will do same as with Everton and West Ham but on account of bale finally showing up a bit Iíll give them a slight upturn by 2 giving them 64pts



Villa

ó-



Have Horrific run in. Their current 1.5pt average I doubt will be maintained Iíll drop 2 off them giving them 57



Arsenal

ó-



God knows where they could be if they hadnít started in relegation form. So with them itís not possible to give them their season or average. Which has been 1.4



Since they beat Chelsea Boxing Day itís been 1.9 With distractions Iíll give them slightly above in between 1.7. Giving them 58



So final top 10



1. City 90

2. United 75

3. Leicester 70

4. Chelsea 69

5. Liverpool 66

6. Spurs 64

7. West Ham 62

8. Everton 62

9. Arsenal 58

10. Villa 57



Remembering Iíve been extremely generous with Chelseaís points given their last 4 games there is cause for optimism here