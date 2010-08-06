Yep. Never mind all this prioritise the CL over the league nonsense. Wolves is in less than 24hrs, the CL should be the last thing on anyones mind



Yes, vital. I think there is something like nearly 3 weeks before the next game for us after that. Need to go into that period with confidence high. We have a maximum of 14 games after that and with most players back for those games, excepting the centre backs (and international injuries) we can have a good go at that mini-season with fresh legs. There are only two teams that are capable of a solid consistent winning run and we are one of them.Just to think that at one point last season we had 79 points from 27 games, we would have trashed City's record breaking form (71 from 30 games) and not that much has changed except CBs and crowds (and a little physical and mental weariness)Also, let's face it. If all the money that was in the CL did not exist we would not be as bothered about qualification as much, we'd have a free run at the PL title really. Money has damaged not only everyone's behaviour but it has fed into our sub-conscious as well. There's an easy way to increase how people see the FA cup and europa league. Pay vast sums to those who do well in it.